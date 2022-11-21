Story Saved
New Delhi 24oCC
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
New Delhi 24oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best men's face washes for normal skin cleanse, hydrate and brighten skin

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 21, 2022 19:34 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Face washes today don't just cleanse the skin, they also nourish it. Daily use can also result in skin getting hydrated and brightened.

product info
Face washes for men rejuvenate the skin in many ways.

For much too long, the beauty and skincare business has been focused on women. However, with changing times, this trend too is changing. Now, you can buy such as many skincare and personal care products for men as much as you can buy for women. After all, skin needs care irrespective of the gender.

Just what does a face wash do? It cleanses the face. To explain that a little further a face wash helps clear sebum (oil), sweat and dead skin cells from the surface of the face. The build up happens when the pores on the skin get clogged with excess dirt. The good news is many of the products available in the market today go beyond merely cleansing the face - many of them help brighten the face and hydrate the skin too.

Many such face washes are now easily available online. We have bunched together some options that you should definitely try out. Read on to know more.

Kaya Skin Awakening Rinse

This is a multi-vitamin gel-based cleanser that is designed to make your skin look brighter and fresher after every use. It contains Niacinamide, vitamins C, A and E. This daily use face wash can be used by men of all skin types. Thanks to all the vitamins in it, this face wash also eliminates dullness, detoxifies and rejuvenates skin cells giving one a hydrated and refreshing look.

cellpic
Kaya Skin Awakening Rinse | With Niacinamide, Vitamin C, A & E | Vitamin C Face Wash | Vitamin C Cleanser | Brightening Face Wash | Daily Use Face Wash | All Skin Types | 100ml
30% off 343 490
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash

This foaming face wash contains its special ingredient - organic certified Himalayan Apple Cider vinegar. It also contains Aloe Vera extracts and vitamins B5 and E. Sustained use can ensure that future breakouts are prevented and active breakouts reduced. Apart from cleaning, this face wash also helps in healing and hydrating the skin to give clear, soft and supple look.

cellpic
WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash - with Organic Certified Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar - No Parabens, Sulphate, Silicones & Color (with Built-in Brush) - 150mL
33% off 260 389
Buy now

Truthsome Luminous Face Wash

This face wash comes enriched with vitamin C and Coconut water. The latter, popularly known for its cleansing properties, keeps your skin clear from dirt. It also moisturises the skin and uplifts the overall skin texture. This fusion of vitamin C with Coconut water gives the skin a visible glow. It is free of all kinds of nasties - silicon, sulphate, paraben and phthalate .

cellpic
Truthsome Luminous Face Wash - For All Skin Types, No Silicones, Sulphates, Parabens, Phthalates - For Men/Women, Brightening Skin with Vitamin C & Coconut Water, 100 ml
35% off 259 399
Buy now

DHC Face Wash Powder

This face wash is meant for cleansing and hydrating skin. It is also a mild exfoliator. It contains honey and sodium hyaluronate that help soften the skin. It also contains Lavender flower and liquorice extracts which help calm and soothe the skin. This is a lightweight and water-free formula and is great for travel and the environment.

cellpic
DHC Face Wash Powder, For Deep Cleansing & Hydrated skin, Mild Exfoliator & Cleansing Foam for daily use, No added fragrance & colorants
29% off 499 699
Buy now

Face Wash by Cetaphil

This is a gentle skin cleanser meant for dry to normal andsensitive skin. It is also a hydrating face wash with Niacinamide and vitamin B5. This face wash won't clog pores. It is free of fragrance, is pH balanced and is ideal for hypoallergenic skin. It is dermatologist tested and is free from parabens, sulphates and oils.

cellpic
Face Wash by Cetaphil, Gentle Skin Cleanser for Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin - 250 ml| Hydrating Face Wash with Niacinamide,Vitamin B5| Dermatologist Recommended| Paraben, Sulphate Free
6% off 532 563
Buy now

Price of face washes for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Kaya Skin Awakening Rinse 490.00
WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash 389.00
Truthsome Luminous Face Wash 399.00
DHC Face Wash Powder 699.00
Face Wash by Cetaphil 563.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

RELATED STORIES
Amazon sale: Get up to 62% off on leggings, stockings for women
Best black decker steam irons
Useful shoping guide on how to buy a portable digital voice recorder
Best beard washes in India not only cleanse hair, but also nourish it
Jogging suits for women are easy-breezy and super comfy
health and beauty FOR LESS