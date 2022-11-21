Best men's face washes for normal skin cleanse, hydrate and brighten skin

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
For much too long, the beauty and skincare business has been focused on women. However, with changing times, this trend too is changing. Now, you can buy such as many skincare and personal care products for men as much as you can buy for women. After all, skin needs care irrespective of the gender.
Just what does a face wash do? It cleanses the face. To explain that a little further a face wash helps clear sebum (oil), sweat and dead skin cells from the surface of the face. The build up happens when the pores on the skin get clogged with excess dirt. The good news is many of the products available in the market today go beyond merely cleansing the face - many of them help brighten the face and hydrate the skin too.
Many such face washes are now easily available online. We have bunched together some options that you should definitely try out. Read on to know more.
Kaya Skin Awakening Rinse
This is a multi-vitamin gel-based cleanser that is designed to make your skin look brighter and fresher after every use. It contains Niacinamide, vitamins C, A and E. This daily use face wash can be used by men of all skin types. Thanks to all the vitamins in it, this face wash also eliminates dullness, detoxifies and rejuvenates skin cells giving one a hydrated and refreshing look.
WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash
This foaming face wash contains its special ingredient - organic certified Himalayan Apple Cider vinegar. It also contains Aloe Vera extracts and vitamins B5 and E. Sustained use can ensure that future breakouts are prevented and active breakouts reduced. Apart from cleaning, this face wash also helps in healing and hydrating the skin to give clear, soft and supple look.
Truthsome Luminous Face Wash
This face wash comes enriched with vitamin C and Coconut water. The latter, popularly known for its cleansing properties, keeps your skin clear from dirt. It also moisturises the skin and uplifts the overall skin texture. This fusion of vitamin C with Coconut water gives the skin a visible glow. It is free of all kinds of nasties - silicon, sulphate, paraben and phthalate .
DHC Face Wash Powder
This face wash is meant for cleansing and hydrating skin. It is also a mild exfoliator. It contains honey and sodium hyaluronate that help soften the skin. It also contains Lavender flower and liquorice extracts which help calm and soothe the skin. This is a lightweight and water-free formula and is great for travel and the environment.
Face Wash by Cetaphil
This is a gentle skin cleanser meant for dry to normal andsensitive skin. It is also a hydrating face wash with Niacinamide and vitamin B5. This face wash won't clog pores. It is free of fragrance, is pH balanced and is ideal for hypoallergenic skin. It is dermatologist tested and is free from parabens, sulphates and oils.
|Product
|Price
|Kaya Skin Awakening Rinse
|₹490.00
|WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash
|₹389.00
|Truthsome Luminous Face Wash
|₹399.00
|DHC Face Wash Powder
|₹699.00
|Face Wash by Cetaphil
|₹563.00
