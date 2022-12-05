Story Saved
Best men's fairness creams that should be on your radar

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 05, 2022 17:22 IST
Fairness creams pack in many benefits for the skin. They lighten the skin tone, moisturise the skin really well, among other things.

Fairness creams for men can help in lighten the skin tone.

If you're a man who is looking for a solution to uplift the complexion of his skin or restore it, then fairness creams can be a good skincare product to help you with it. Such creams come packed with ingredients that are designed to lighten or whiten the skin tone. They make your skin tone even, reveal a plump and radiant-looking skin and also fade away the appearance of blemishes. Some of them also offer protection to skin from sun damage and prevent the formation of ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles.

We have rounded up some of the fairness creams for men from Amazon. Some of them come in combo packs. Most of them are suitable for all skin types and are lightweight in texture. You will be impressed with the results, that's our hope. Scroll on to take a look at our selections.

UrbanGabru Insta Glow Fairness Cream
This fairness cream for men is meant for skin whitening and lightening purpose. It keeps skin hydrated by providing moisture to your skin. It also helps in reducing the formation of acne and pimples. The SPF content of this formulation shields skin from any damage caused by skin. It is a skin-friendly cream. It is a must buy and men will love this product.

cellpic
UrbanGabru Insta Glow Fairness Cream with Anti pimple and SPF 50 - No Parabens or Sulphates 50g
22% off 349 450
Buy now

Modicare Velocity Men Fairness Cream
This fairness cream is meant for facial use and is suitable for all skin types. It comes in a pack of two and is made from the goodness of natural ingredients. You will see the skin tone get fair with each passing day. A must buy, this skincare essential can soon become a product you will swear by. Go, grab it now.

cellpic
Modicare Velocity Men Fairness Cream - Pack of 2
7% off 289 310
Buy now

QRAA Daily Defence Instant Fairness Cream
This fairness cream works like magic. It is free from toxic chemicals and is a gentle formulation that will give you results in the form of bright and fair skin tone in no time. The antioxidants present in this product prevent formation of ageing signs. It is suitable for all skin types. It contains vitamin E and has a soothing fragrance of Aloe vera in it.

cellpic
QRAA Daily Defence Instant Fairness Cream For Men For Anti-Ageing/Dark Spot Removal/Spf 15 Protection, 30 g
27% off 176 240
Buy now

Meglow Men combo Pack of 3- Fairness Cream
This fairness cream for men comes in a pack of three. It lightens the skin tone by reducing the melanin content in your skin. It also protects skin from damage caused by the sun. you will get fresh and clear skin by using this product. It provides oil and sweat control and also gets rid of dead skin cells. It contains aloe vera, cucumber and vitamins C, E, B3 and B5 that lend glow and radiance to skin.

cellpic
Meglow Men combo Pack of 3- Fairness Cream 50 g(1) and Men's Instant Glow Facewash 70g (2) for Brighter and Refreshing Skin | Rakhi Gift for Brother | Gift for Husband and Boyfriend
22% off 323 415
Buy now

Owlpure Men's Fairness Whitening Cream
This whitening cream is designed for use by men and is made from 100% pure and natural ingredients. Not only does it lighten the skin time, but it also shields your skin from free radicals. You will be able to see the difference after a few weeks of usage. There are no nasties in this formulation and that makes it a must buy.

cellpic
Owlpure 100% Natural, Organic & Handmade Men's Fairness Whitening Cream For Face, Skin & Body (50 Gms)
20% off 450 560
Buy now

Price of best men's fairness cream at a glance:

 CreamsPrice
 UrbanGabru Insta Glow Fairness Cream  450.00
 Modicare Velocity Men Fairness Cream  310.00
 QRAA Daily Defence Instant Fairness Cream  240.00
 Meglow Men combo Pack of 3- Fairness Cream  415.00
 Owlpure Men's Fairness Whitening Cream  560.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

