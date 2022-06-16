Best moisturizer for summer are ones that keep skin hydrated and nourished By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on Jun 16, 2022





Best moisturisers for summer are those that are non-sticky and non-greasy.

Summer means humidity and punishing heat. In this weather, everyone is prone to feel irritable, because of the intense heat. And the last thing one would want to deal with in this weather is a sticky and greasy cream. Yes, we all need to a moisturiser to nourish our skin and keep it supple, but it shouldn't come at the cost of a bad feeling of stickiness all over the skin. Hence, the need for a lightweight formulation that can do its job without leaving any residue. In the quest to find that best moisturiser for summer, we navigated through a sea of options on Amazon to round up a few for you.



We have made a selection of moisturisers that come at an affordable price and are infused with nourishing ingredients. Show your skin some love this summer season and scroll through the options below to know more about the benefits all the products we have chosen especially for you.



Lakme Peach Milk Face Moisturizer

This face moisturiser from Lakme comes with the goodness of SPF 24. It is suitable for all skin types and helps in nourishing the skin deeply. It has a scent akin to that of Peach that has a positive effect on senses. Besides, it absorbs easily into the skin and has a moisture lock formula for 12 hours, resulting in soft and glowing skin.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion

This moisturising lotion is enriched with the goodness of Colloidal Oatmeal. It is meant for body application and has hydrating and moisturising qualities. Suitable for all skin tones, this clinically proven formulation prevents dryness, cleanses impurities and also restores pH balance of the skin. A non-greasy and dermatologist recommended formulation, it is free from fragrance and blends easily into the skin.

Simple Kind to Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser

This mosturising lotion from Simple is meant to be used on the face. It has been formulated to keep skin hydrated and replenished. Suitable for all skin types, it comes packed with nutrients that provide nourishment to skin. For silky, smooth and soft skin, this formulation is your best bet. It contains glycerin, Allantoin, pro vitamin B5 and Bisabolol.

Re'equil Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser Cream

This moisturiser is to be used on the face. Its main purpose is to keep skin hydrated and supple. Suitable for normal to dry skin, it has a scent akin to that of mango. A boon for your skin, this product boosts skin's defence mechanism, prevents trans epidermal water loss and provides relief from itching and inflammation. A unisex formulation, you must try it on for its amazing skin benefits.

The Unplugged HydraGlow Face Moisturiser

Infused with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and Flaxseed powder, this formulation will keep your skin hydrated for long durations. Vitamin B5 present in it repairs skin’s natural barrier; Carrot seed oil, Turmeric oil and Rosehip oil protect skin from the formation of ageing signs. It also contains Avocado oil which improves collagen production. It also works on reducing the appearance of dark spots, uneven skin tone, pigmentation and other ageing issues.

Price of best moisturizer at a glance:

Product Price Lakme Peach Milk Face Moisturizer ₹ 348.00 Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion ₹ 855.00 Simple Kind to Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser ₹ 370.00 Re'equil Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser Cream ₹ 350.00 The Unplugged HydraGlow Face Moisturiser ₹ 595.00