Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023
Best multivitamin tablets in India give you strong bones, healthy heart

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jan 03, 2023 22:37 IST
Summary:

Multivitamin tablets are essential today as our lifestyle and food habits are falling short of giving us all the necessary nutrients our bodies need.

Multivitamin tablets should be part of our diet today.

In ideal conditions, we should get all our nutrients from the food we consume. However, this is not the case as several factors ensure that we lack many nutrients - calcium for bones and vitamin C, D3, B12 and zinc for stronger immunity to name a few. Stress, hectic lifestyle and work life imbalance ensure that we remain nutrient deficient.

However, there are ways to bridge this gap in nutrition - multivitamin tablets. These tablets help us get over the shortage in several areas such as bones and muscle health, immunity, health health to name a few.

If we have convinced you about the need and efficacy of these multivitamin tablets, then a good place to begin one's search would be Amazon. We have bunch together a number of good quality multivitamin tablets, which you ought to take a look at.

Centrum Adult 50+

This pack contains 30 tablets and is meant for overall health of adults. These tablets contain calcium, vitamin D3 and 21 other nutrients all of which are geared towards strong joints and heart health. These are vegetarian and unflavoured tablets.

Centrum Adult 50+, World's No.1 Multivitamin with Calcium, Vitamin D3 & 21 other Nutrients for Overall Health, Strong Joints & Heart Health (Veg) 30s
4.2 (185)
4.2 (185)
470 495
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Daily Multivitamin

This pack contains 90 tablets which are vegetarian in origin and unflavoured too. Regular consumption can ensure 50% higher protein absorption and keep stomach issues miles away. Vitamins and minerals are of essence for high energy and performance levels and these tablets contain vitamin B1, B3, B6, iron and zinc.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Daily Multivitamin, 90 Tablets, with US Patent Filed EAF®, Vitamins and Minerals, T Booster, Joint Blend, for Higher Energy & Improved Performance Levels
4.4 (135)
4.4 (135)
999 1,299
HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin

This pack contains 30 multivitamin tablets. This supplement comes with the goodness of Ginseng extract, Taurine, amino acids apart from vitamins and minerals. Ginseng has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and promotes immunity and focus. These tablets also contain Taurine, which is an essential amino acid that helps boost athletic performance and potentially lowers blood sugar levels in the body.

HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin for Men and Women, 30 Multivitamin Tablets, with Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Multiminerals and Ginseng Extract, Enhances Energy, Stamina & Immunity
2.5 (3)
2.5 (3)
279 310
MuscleBlaze MB-Vite Daily Multivitamin

This pack contains 60 multivitamin tablets. You can expect 51 ingredients and six essential blends in these tablets. This unflavoured supplement can work wonders in improving immune support, digestive health and metabolism. It is also a rich source of antioxidants. Regular consumption can also boost your fitness and stamina levels.

MuscleBlaze MB-Vite Daily Multivitamin with 51 Ingredients and 6 Essential Blends, 100% RDA of Immunity Boosters, for Enhanced Energy, Strength & Recovery, 60 Multivitamin Tablets
4.1 (12,102)
4.1 (12,102)
499 699
Neuherbs True vitamin

These multivitamin tablets are available in a pack of 60 tablets. They have been made using antioxidant and herbs blend. It contains vitamin C, zinc, vitamin D3 and Ginseng extract. This pack helps improve immune health and health heart. It is a vegetarian product and helps reduce body inflammation. It is full of natural antioxidants like Bilberry, Grape seed and Pomegranate extract.

Neuherbs True vitamin | Multivitamin for men and women with Antioxidant & herbs blend (Vitamin C, Zinc,Vitamin D3, Ginseng Extract etc ) for Energy, Stamina & Immunity, 60 Multivitamin Tablets
4.2 (3,773)
4.2 (3,773)
599 899
Price of multivitamin tablets at a glance:

ProductPrice
Centrum Adult 50+ 495
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Daily Multivitamin 1,299
HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin 310
MuscleBlaze MB-Vite Daily Multivitamin 699
Neuherbs True vitamin 899

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

