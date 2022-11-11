Sign out
Best natural soaps in India: Sustained use can give you soft and glowy skin

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 11, 2022 23:11 IST

One of the earliest known ingredients used to cleanse the human body is the humble soap. Humans have used some kind of soap formulation since a millennia. Reports suggest that the earliest evidence of soaps in use have been found in ancient Babylon around 2800 BC.

We have grown up watching Bollywood stars advertising for a popular brand of soap from the 70s right up to the 2000s. There are any number of ads that promote soaps from across brands that claim to do wonders for the skin. In recent years, however, we have been hearing a lot about soaps and shampoos that are paraben- and sulfate-free. Parabens, for instance, are chemicals that work as preservatives to increase the shelf-life of products. That means that they prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi in the product. Sadly, parabens harm body as they are toxic. Hence, there has been a demand for soaps that are free of such nasties and natural in character.

Thankfully, there are a number of soaps that are now available that do not contain such nasties. We have shortlisted such products from Amazon, which we think you will find very useful. Take a look.

Nat Habit - Back To Natural Secrets Everyday Brightening Milk Rosehip Soap

This is a handmade Ayurvedic soap. It is made of 100% chemical-free butter and cold pressed oils (which means that there has been no use of hot process in its production). It is a non-abrasive, non-drying cleansing bathing soap. Regular use of this soap can result in "skin brightening and complexion clarity", as the makers put it.

Nat Habit - Back To Natural Secrets Everyday Brightening Milk Rosehip Soap with Milk, Rosehip, Aloevera, Green Tea for Men and Women (125g, Pack of 2)
42% off
358 616
Buy now

KHADI NATURAL Handmade Herbal Soap

This soap set is enriched with essential oils and is perfectly natural. You can get soaps with scents like Aloe Vera, Rose, Almond and Sandalwood among others. These organic soaps are made using pure and natural ingredients. They are chemicals-free and parabens-free and are gentle on the skin. Using them over a period of time can give one a radiant look.

KHADI NATURAL Handmade Herbal Soap Combo Assorted Natural Soap Gift Set, Enriched with Essential Oils, 125 g (Pack of 10)
36% off
513 800
Buy now

Mamaearth Natural Nourishing Bathing Soap

This is a natural soap completely free of harmful chemicals such as silicones, parabens, mineral oil and dyes. It contains 76% total fatty matter that makes your skin feel moisturised after every wash. It makes the skin feel nourished and loved as well. This nourishing soap draws out toxins, dirt and impurities from the skin too.

Mamaearth Natural Nourishing Bathing Soap - 5x75g
30% off
263 375
Buy now

Kaprica Natural Handcrafted Soap with Cold Pressed Coconut Oil

This handmade soap is a 100% pure cold pressed coconut oil (edible grade), which is pure, unrefined and unbleached. This product is free of all harmful chemicals - preservatives, sulfates, parabens, artificial scents and artificial colours. It cleanses the skin from inside without causing excessive dryness.    

Kaprica Natural Handcrafted Soap with Cold Pressed Coconut Oil (60 x 5 = 300 g) - Pack of 5
35% off
359 550
Buy now

Liril Lemon & Tea Tree Natural Bathing Soap

This is a natural bathing soap, free of paraben and sulphates. It contains plant-based cleansers. This is an summer soap and provides an invigorating shower experience. It reflects a perfect blend of care and freshness in one soap. Using it regularly gives a blast of liveliness. It is a mix of lemon and tea tree oils.

Liril Lemon & Tea Tree Natural Bathing Soap for Body 125 g (Combo Pack of 6) Refreshing Bath Soap Bar for Men & Women - Sulphate Free, Paraben Free
13% off
339 390
Buy now

Price of natural soaps at a glance:

ProductPrice
Nat Habit - Back To Natural Secrets Everyday Brightening Milk Rosehip Soap 616.00
KHADI NATURAL Handmade Herbal Soap 800.00
Mamaearth Natural Nourishing Bathing Soap 375.00
Kaprica Natural Handcrafted Soap with Cold Pressed Coconut Oil 550.00
Liril Lemon & Tea Tree Natural Bathing Soap 445.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

