Best natural soaps in India: Sustained use can give you soft and glowy skin

One of the earliest known ingredients used to cleanse the human body is the humble soap. Humans have used some kind of soap formulation since a millennia. Reports suggest that the earliest evidence of soaps in use have been found in ancient Babylon around 2800 BC.

We have grown up watching Bollywood stars advertising for a popular brand of soap from the 70s right up to the 2000s. There are any number of ads that promote soaps from across brands that claim to do wonders for the skin. In recent years, however, we have been hearing a lot about soaps and shampoos that are paraben- and sulfate-free. Parabens, for instance, are chemicals that work as preservatives to increase the shelf-life of products. That means that they prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi in the product. Sadly, parabens harm body as they are toxic. Hence, there has been a demand for soaps that are free of such nasties and natural in character.

Thankfully, there are a number of soaps that are now available that do not contain such nasties. We have shortlisted such products from Amazon, which we think you will find very useful. Take a look.

Nat Habit - Back To Natural Secrets Everyday Brightening Milk Rosehip Soap

This is a handmade Ayurvedic soap. It is made of 100% chemical-free butter and cold pressed oils (which means that there has been no use of hot process in its production). It is a non-abrasive, non-drying cleansing bathing soap. Regular use of this soap can result in "skin brightening and complexion clarity", as the makers put it.