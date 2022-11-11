Best natural soaps in India: Sustained use can give you soft and glowy skin

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
One of the earliest known ingredients used to cleanse the human body is the humble soap. Humans have used some kind of soap formulation since a millennia. Reports suggest that the earliest evidence of soaps in use have been found in ancient Babylon around 2800 BC.
We have grown up watching Bollywood stars advertising for a popular brand of soap from the 70s right up to the 2000s. There are any number of ads that promote soaps from across brands that claim to do wonders for the skin. In recent years, however, we have been hearing a lot about soaps and shampoos that are paraben- and sulfate-free. Parabens, for instance, are chemicals that work as preservatives to increase the shelf-life of products. That means that they prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi in the product. Sadly, parabens harm body as they are toxic. Hence, there has been a demand for soaps that are free of such nasties and natural in character.
Thankfully, there are a number of soaps that are now available that do not contain such nasties. We have shortlisted such products from Amazon, which we think you will find very useful. Take a look.
Nat Habit - Back To Natural Secrets Everyday Brightening Milk Rosehip Soap
This is a handmade Ayurvedic soap. It is made of 100% chemical-free butter and cold pressed oils (which means that there has been no use of hot process in its production). It is a non-abrasive, non-drying cleansing bathing soap. Regular use of this soap can result in "skin brightening and complexion clarity", as the makers put it.
KHADI NATURAL Handmade Herbal Soap
This soap set is enriched with essential oils and is perfectly natural. You can get soaps with scents like Aloe Vera, Rose, Almond and Sandalwood among others. These organic soaps are made using pure and natural ingredients. They are chemicals-free and parabens-free and are gentle on the skin. Using them over a period of time can give one a radiant look.
Mamaearth Natural Nourishing Bathing Soap
This is a natural soap completely free of harmful chemicals such as silicones, parabens, mineral oil and dyes. It contains 76% total fatty matter that makes your skin feel moisturised after every wash. It makes the skin feel nourished and loved as well. This nourishing soap draws out toxins, dirt and impurities from the skin too.
Kaprica Natural Handcrafted Soap with Cold Pressed Coconut Oil
This handmade soap is a 100% pure cold pressed coconut oil (edible grade), which is pure, unrefined and unbleached. This product is free of all harmful chemicals - preservatives, sulfates, parabens, artificial scents and artificial colours. It cleanses the skin from inside without causing excessive dryness.
Liril Lemon & Tea Tree Natural Bathing Soap
This is a natural bathing soap, free of paraben and sulphates. It contains plant-based cleansers. This is an summer soap and provides an invigorating shower experience. It reflects a perfect blend of care and freshness in one soap. Using it regularly gives a blast of liveliness. It is a mix of lemon and tea tree oils.
