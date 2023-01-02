Best Neem products for skin help fight acne, rashes, skin allergies like a pro

Indians have known about the virtues of Neem tree since the dawn of civilisation. Neem is one of the sacred trees that Indians revere. Peepal, Banyan, Bael, Ashoka, Arjuna, Banana, Coconut and Sandalwood being some of the others. Neem is seen as a medicinal tree with its leaves, fruits and even bark used in Ayurvedic medicines.

In modern times, Neem has found a lot of resonance in the beauty and skincare industry with a number of products using extracts for multiple benefits. If one were to browse the beauty section at a mall, one can find face washes, gels, serums and powders with Neem extracts in them. Sustained use can work wonders in fight against acne problems, allergies, rashes, pimples and skin eruptions of different kinds.

We have curated a list of some of the best products that you can find in the market from Amazon. Do go through our list and we are certain you will find them useful.

Keya Seth Aromatherapy Neem Gel Moisturizer

This gel moisturiser comes filled with the goodness of Neem extracts, which can be used by people with oily skin as well as sensitive skin. If you have been facing issues like acne and pimples, rashes, skin allergies and skin eruption, you can find benefits from this products. This gel has antibacterial and antifungal properties and can help purify, repair, and heal the skin. Other than the face, one can use this gel around neck region as well as the rest of the body.