Monday, Jan 02, 2023
Best Neem products for skin help fight acne, rashes, skin allergies like a pro

  By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Jan 02, 2023 17:17 IST
Summary:

Using Neem products such as powders, oils, extracts in serums and creams, can help skin and hair in multiple ways. Acne, rashes, allergies among other skin issues can be dealt with easily.

Neem-based products like face washes and oil can help in dealing with a host of skin issues like acne.

Indians have known about the virtues of Neem tree since the dawn of civilisation. Neem is one of the sacred trees that Indians revere. Peepal, Banyan, Bael, Ashoka, Arjuna, Banana, Coconut and Sandalwood being some of the others. Neem is seen as a medicinal tree with its leaves, fruits and even bark used in Ayurvedic medicines.

In modern times, Neem has found a lot of resonance in the beauty and skincare industry with a number of products using extracts for multiple benefits. If one were to browse the beauty section at a mall, one can find face washes, gels, serums and powders with Neem extracts in them. Sustained use can work wonders in fight against acne problems, allergies, rashes, pimples and skin eruptions of different kinds.

We have curated a list of some of the best products that you can find in the market from Amazon. Do go through our list and we are certain you will find them useful.

Keya Seth Aromatherapy Neem Gel Moisturizer

This gel moisturiser comes filled with the goodness of Neem extracts, which can be used by people with oily skin as well as sensitive skin. If you have been facing issues like acne and pimples, rashes, skin allergies and skin eruption, you can find benefits from this products. This gel has antibacterial and antifungal properties and can help purify, repair, and heal the skin. Other than the face, one can use this gel around neck region as well as the rest of the body.

Keya Seth Aromatherapy Neem Gel Moisturizer- For Oily & Sensitive Skin, Prevents Acne & Pimple, Rashes, Skin Allergies & Skin Eruption, with Pure Neem Extract 190gm
3.7 (68)
3.7 (68)
179 299
Khadi Organique Neem & Tea Tree Natural Face Wash

This face wash is available in a pack of two - both come enriched with the goodness of Neem as well as Tea Tree oil. Available in the form of liquid, it is ideal for use by normal skin. It is free of all nasties such as alcohol, parabens and SLS. This can used by adults. You must definitely keep this in your closet.

Khadi Organique Neem & Tea Tree Natural Face Wash Sls & Paraben Free Pack Of 2
5 (1)
5 (1)
419 500
WOW Skin Science Anti Acne Face Serum

This is an anti-acne face serum. Apart from having natural Neem leaf oil, this serum also contains Tea Tree oil and Caviar Lime fruit extract. It helps to fade pigmentation, purify skin and balance acne-prone skin. This serum helps to smooth out acne spots and pits and helps to improve skin texture and appearance giving it a fresh and bright look. Your skin will look bright with a dewy glow and soft too.

WOW Skin Science Anti Acne Face Serum - Natural Neem Leaf Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Caviar Lime Fruit Extract - Spot Therapy - No Parabens, Silicones & Fragrance - 30 mL Glass Bottle
3.9 (1,221)
3.9 (1,221)
367 599
MYHERB 100% Natural Neem Leaf Powder

This is a natural Neem leaf powder and is meant to be used as hair cleanser. Sustained use can give you healthy and lustrous hair. Mixed with water or milk, you can also use it as a skin pack as well. All skin types (oily, sensitive, normal) can use this product. It can be used as a cleansing agent. It also helps in improving blood circulation. When used on hair, you can control dandruff and relieve itchiness and dryness.

MYHERB 100% Natural Neem Leaf Powder || 227 Gm/0.5 Lbs || Healthy Hair & Hair Cleanser || Skin Face Packs || For Man And Women
4.3 (38)
4.3 (38)
189 589
Put Simply pH-balancing Hydrating Neem Face Wash

This is a Neem face wash and ideal for treating acne prone, dry, oily and combination skin. It removes dirt, works as a sunscreen and makeup and gives a brighter skin. It is a known for its antimicrobial nature and ability to heal the skin. It repairs and strengthens the damaged skin barrier, increases production of collagen, improves skin elasticity, firmness and hydration. It is rich in antioxidant-rich elements and calms and prevents inflammation. It gives your skin a major dose of antioxidants that protect it from free radicals and premature ageing and in controlling sebum.

Put Simply pH-balancing Hydrating Neem Face Wash for Acne Prone, Dry, Oily & Combination Skin | Removes Dirt, Sunscreen & Makeup for Brighter Skin | Korean Skin Care Products for Men & Women - 120ml
4.8 (19)
4.8 (19)
740 779
Price of Neem products at a glance:

ProductsPrice
Keya Seth Aromatherapy Neem Gel Moisturizer 299
Khadi Organique Neem & Tea Tree Natural Face Wash 500
WOW Skin Science Anti Acne Face Serum 599
MYHERB 100% Natural Neem Leaf Powder 589
Put Simply pH-balancing Hydrating Neem Face Wash 779

