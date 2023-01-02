Best Neem products for skin help fight acne, rashes, skin allergies like a pro

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Indians have known about the virtues of Neem tree since the dawn of civilisation. Neem is one of the sacred trees that Indians revere. Peepal, Banyan, Bael, Ashoka, Arjuna, Banana, Coconut and Sandalwood being some of the others. Neem is seen as a medicinal tree with its leaves, fruits and even bark used in Ayurvedic medicines.
In modern times, Neem has found a lot of resonance in the beauty and skincare industry with a number of products using extracts for multiple benefits. If one were to browse the beauty section at a mall, one can find face washes, gels, serums and powders with Neem extracts in them. Sustained use can work wonders in fight against acne problems, allergies, rashes, pimples and skin eruptions of different kinds.
We have curated a list of some of the best products that you can find in the market from Amazon. Do go through our list and we are certain you will find them useful.
Keya Seth Aromatherapy Neem Gel Moisturizer
This gel moisturiser comes filled with the goodness of Neem extracts, which can be used by people with oily skin as well as sensitive skin. If you have been facing issues like acne and pimples, rashes, skin allergies and skin eruption, you can find benefits from this products. This gel has antibacterial and antifungal properties and can help purify, repair, and heal the skin. Other than the face, one can use this gel around neck region as well as the rest of the body.
Khadi Organique Neem & Tea Tree Natural Face Wash
This face wash is available in a pack of two - both come enriched with the goodness of Neem as well as Tea Tree oil. Available in the form of liquid, it is ideal for use by normal skin. It is free of all nasties such as alcohol, parabens and SLS. This can used by adults. You must definitely keep this in your closet.
WOW Skin Science Anti Acne Face Serum
This is an anti-acne face serum. Apart from having natural Neem leaf oil, this serum also contains Tea Tree oil and Caviar Lime fruit extract. It helps to fade pigmentation, purify skin and balance acne-prone skin. This serum helps to smooth out acne spots and pits and helps to improve skin texture and appearance giving it a fresh and bright look. Your skin will look bright with a dewy glow and soft too.
MYHERB 100% Natural Neem Leaf Powder
This is a natural Neem leaf powder and is meant to be used as hair cleanser. Sustained use can give you healthy and lustrous hair. Mixed with water or milk, you can also use it as a skin pack as well. All skin types (oily, sensitive, normal) can use this product. It can be used as a cleansing agent. It also helps in improving blood circulation. When used on hair, you can control dandruff and relieve itchiness and dryness.
Put Simply pH-balancing Hydrating Neem Face Wash
This is a Neem face wash and ideal for treating acne prone, dry, oily and combination skin. It removes dirt, works as a sunscreen and makeup and gives a brighter skin. It is a known for its antimicrobial nature and ability to heal the skin. It repairs and strengthens the damaged skin barrier, increases production of collagen, improves skin elasticity, firmness and hydration. It is rich in antioxidant-rich elements and calms and prevents inflammation. It gives your skin a major dose of antioxidants that protect it from free radicals and premature ageing and in controlling sebum.
