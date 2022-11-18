Story Saved
Best night creams for women not only soothe tired skin, they also repair it

  By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Nov 18, 2022 17:55 IST
In the olden times, life was simple and so were one's needs. However, with changing times, our needs too have changed. For good or for worse, they have only become more complex. Lets consider the life and times in our grandmothers' generation. Lets also consider the beauty and skin care regimen they followed. When it came to creams, one item was enough. Today, there is no end to the different kinds of creams that flood the market - moisturiser, all-purpose cream, face cream for pigmentation and dark skin removal, skin whitening and brightening cream, hydrating face cream - are but a few that we often hear of. Among the many are night creams.

Just what is it that night creams do? These creams help soothe and hydrate the skin. They also help in cell repair and, thereby, rejuvenate the skin. While day creams and moisturisers protect us from the elements like pollution, dryness, cold, heat and UV rays, night creams are formulated to help in the reconstruction process of the skin.

The good news is that such creams are easily available online. We have bunched together some of these for your perusal. Do take a look and pick up some too.

Olay Total Effects Night Cream

This night cream comes packed with the goodness of three key ingredients - vitamin C and B5, Niacinamide and Green Tea. It fights seven signs of ageing every night to give you a glowing, hydrated and younger-looking skin. Another special ingredient, contained in it, is Aloe Vera. Here is what it does as you sleep - smoothens the skin, gives it an even tone, brightens it, refines pores, targets age spots, restores firmness and finally richly moisturises the skin.

Olay Total Effects Night Cream |with Vitamin C, B5, Niacinamide, Green Tea |Fights 7 signs of ageing every night for glowing, hydrated and younger looking skin |Suitable for Normal, Dry, Oily & Combination skin |50 gm
21% off 713 899
Buy now

mCaffeine Vitamin C Night Gel Cream
This night cream, which comes in the form of a gel, gives you a glowing skin thanks to the presence of three key ingredients - Green Tea, Aloe Vera and Hyaluronic acid. Additionally, it also contains vitamin C, Caffeine and glycerin. This gel cream also works as an anti-ageing cream and results in reduction of dark spots, pigmentation and fine lines. It also hydrates the skin and soothes it. 

mCaffeine Vitamin C Night Gel Cream for Glowing Skin with Green Tea, Aloe Vera & Hyaluronic Acid | Reduces Dark Spots, Pigmentation & Fine Lines | 72 Hrs Moisturizing Gel for All Skin Types (50 ml)
15% off 489 575
Buy now

Biotique Wheat Germ Anti- Ageing Night Cream

This night cream has been prepared using advance Ayurvedic formulations. It contains a special ingredient called Wheatgerm, which is full of antioxidants. It is meant to treat dryness, skin inflammation, dark spots and scars. Additionally, it also contains sunflower oil (which fights damage caused by free radicals), Almond oil (which prevents oxidative stress and helps reverse the ageing process), carrot and Kulanjan (herb) extracts.

Biotique Wheat Germ Anti- Ageing Night Cream Reduces Fine Lines Lightens dark Spots, 50g
33% off 153 230
Buy now

Lotus Herbals Night Cream

This night cream also doubles up as a whitening, brightening and nourishing cream. It also reduces skin pigmentation, evens out skin tone, reduces appearance of dark spots and minor skin blemishes. Sustained use can result in your face having a natural glow. It also hydrates the skin, keeping it soft and supple.  It is a lightweight and non-greasy formula which absorbs easily into your skin.

Lotus Herbals Cream, White Glow Skin Whitening And Brightening Nourishing Night Creme | 60G
31% off 295 425
Buy now

Mamaearth Retinol Night Cream

This night cream is an ideal option for skin's repair process. It also works an anti ageing cream, thanks to the presence of Retinol and Bakuchi. These two ingredients help in fighting fine lines and wrinkles, leaving you with more youthful skin after every use. It also helps reduce pigmentation - Retinol helps increase collagen production, which helps aged cells' behaviour to alter, making skin look younger. It also evens out skin tone.

Mamaearth Retinol Night Cream For Women with Retinol & Bakuchi for Anti Aging, Fine Lines and Wrinkles - 50 g
15% off 594 699
Buy now

Price of night cream for women at a glance:

ProductPrice
Olay Total Effects Night Cream 899.00
mCaffeine Vitamin C Night Gel Cream 575.00
Biotique Wheat Germ Anti- Ageing Night Cream 230.00
Lotus Herbals Night Cream 425.00
Mamaearth Retinol Night Cream 699.00

