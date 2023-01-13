Best nutrition drinks in India ensure adults get enough vitamins, proteins

Summary:
In the olden times, our elders got all their nutritional needs from the food they consumed. The same can't be said about us - our lifestyle, work-life imbalance, dependence of packaged food - are factors that are making us nutrient deficient. Thankfully, there are dietary supplements available in the market that help us tide over this crisis.
These supplements help us fill the gap vis-a-vis protein, calcium, iron and multivitamins. They also come filled with immunity boosters. Young adults as well as the elderly can get immense benefit by taking to these nutrition drinks.
The good thing is these supplements can easily be accessed online and Amazon is a great place to buy them from. Nothing beats the comfort of having products home delivered. We have curated a list of such products that you should definitely take a look at.
Develo Health & Nutrition Drink Protein Powder for Adults
This is a nutrition drink and is actually a protein powder. It can be consumed by women and men alike. It comes enriched with Elaichi and Pista flavours. This is a vegetarian product and is a triple protein blend of whey, soy and milk protein. This has no artificial sweetner and is free of preservatives as well. This pack comes in the form of instantised proteins, meant for easy blending and digestion.
Saffola Immuniveda Golden Turmeric Milk
This powder is a turmeric milk mix and contains the following: Cinnamon, Cardamom, Black Pepper and Almond apart from its central ingredient, Turmeric. This is an immunity-boosting product. It also has anti-inflammatory powers. You can enjoy this healthy drink mix in any tasty form - a hot turmeric latte, a milk-shake, a smoothie or in a kheer. Add it to kids' daily glass of milk to make it healthy and tasty.
Jubilant Nutrihance Complete Nutritional Drink
This nutritional drink is described as a “complete” drink by its makers. It comes with 50 vital nutrients, including 13 essential vitamins and 14 vital minerals among others. Sustained use can promote heart health, immunity building, weight management and be an energy booster. Available as a powder, it is a vegetarian product. This is a sugar-free, transfat-free and gluten-free composition.
Diabetes Plus Horlicks Vanilla
This powder helps manage blood sugar and reduce cholesterol. Additionally, it also helps in weight management. It contains no added sugar and has a dual blend of high fibre. It contains the following: milk solids, dietary fibre (26%),[wheat dextrin (18%), corn dextrin (8%)], maltodextrin, minerals, nature identical flavouring substances and soy protein isolate.
Better Yu Complete, balanced nutrition drink for adults
This is marketed by its makers as a balanced nutrition drink for adults and can be consumed by both men and women. It comes in a vanilla flavour and is high on proteins. The nutrients help boost strength, energy and immunity. Sustained consumption can help one stay active and strong, so much so that the makers have dubbed it as a “health drink”.
|Product
|Price
|Develo Health & Nutrition Drink Protein Powder for Adults
|₹555
|Saffola Immuniveda Golden Turmeric Milk
|₹449
|Jubilant Nutrihance Complete Nutritional Drink
|₹390
|Diabetes Plus Horlicks Vanilla
|₹720
|Better Yu Complete, balanced nutrition drink for adults
|₹627
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.