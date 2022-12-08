Best oil control face creams for men manage oil production and hydrate skin

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
When it comes to skincare, men can be way too laidback as compared to women. A hair oil, a soap and a cream (of whichever kind) are all they need. Women, in comparison, indulge in skincare based on a range of issues, mulling over skin type, weather, age related issues among others. However, it is about time men too began taking better care of their skin, because this is not about beauty, it has to go with the health of skin.
One of the most basic factors to consider before buying a face cream for men is the skin type. If you have an oily skin, then the best option is to go in for face creams that are able to control and manage excess oil secretion from skin. Face creams with oil control not only help make the skin supple and soft, they also remove excess oil. Since men's skin is relatively thick, many of these creams are designed to go deep into the skin and work their magic.
The best bit is that they are easily available online on platforms like Amazon. For your convenience, we have curated a list of some of the best face creams with oil control feature for men. Do take a look.
POND'S Men Oil Control Face Crème
This face cream for men serves two main purposes - while it has been formulated for oil control, it is also a hydrating cream. It also has anti ageing properties and helps reduces dark spots. This cream also helps tightens pores. Working collectively, it gives a non-oily fresh look to men. Enriched with vitamin b3+, it helps prevent oil secretion by skin, absorbs excess oil and maintains natural hydration.
Aroma Leafs Oil Control Anti Pimple Acne Cream
This is an oil control face cream that doubles up as an anti pimple and acne cream as well and can be used by men and women alike. Men struggling with issues like dark spots, black heads, scars, blemishes, dark spots etc will also find a lot of benefit. This cream is rich in vitamin A, C and E and is formulated to give all the nourishment and healing our skin needs.
Prisa Organic Oil Control Cream For Face
This is a gel-based moisturiser cream that provides oily or acne-prone skin with the perfect balance of hydration and oil control. This is a lightweight moisturiser that is non-comedogenic in nature that has, what the makers call, a “water-break texture” that delivers refreshing lightweight moisture, while instantly disappearing into the skin. It includes a natural oil-fighting blend that helps diminish sebum and reduces greasy skin.
Spruce Shave Club Moisturizing Face Cream For Men
This is a natural face cream for oily skin. It is an ultra light moisturising cream and contains Shea Butter, Argan oil and 10 natural ingredients. It is a quick absorbing and non-greasy cream. It gets quickly absorbed to make dry, ashy skin look hydrated, nourished and bright. Argan oil prevents the over-production of oil by the skin.
Bella Vita Organic C Glow Oil Control Hydration Cream Face Gel
This is a face gel that is meant to hydrate as well as control oil production. This is also a non-greasy, non-sticky formula that gives a matte, oil-free and hydrated look. It contains Ayurveda-inspired natural blends like vitamin C, Papaya and Aloe extracts. Vitamin C, an antioxidant, controls oil production and protects against free radicals and UV rays.
|Product
|Price
|POND'S Men Oil Control Face Crème
|₹165.00
|Aroma Leafs Oil Control Anti Pimple Acne Cream
|₹425.00
|Prisa Organic Oil Control Cream For Face
|₹299.00
|Spruce Shave Club Moisturizing Face Cream For Men
|₹349.00
|Bella Vita Organic C Glow Oil Control Hydration Cream Face Gel
|₹399.00
