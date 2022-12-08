Story Saved
New Delhi 22oCC
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
New Delhi 22oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best oil control face creams for men manage oil production and hydrate skin

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Dec 08, 2022 17:39 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

A good face cream meant for oil control in men works in two ways - it controls oil production while hydrating the skin at the same time. Read on to know more.

product info
Face creams for men that are formulated for oil control also hydrate the skin.

When it comes to skincare, men can be way too laidback as compared to women. A hair oil, a soap and a cream (of whichever kind) are all they need. Women, in comparison, indulge in skincare based on a range of issues, mulling over skin type, weather, age related issues among others. However, it is about time men too began taking better care of their skin, because this is not about beauty, it has to go with the health of skin.

One of the most basic factors to consider before buying a face cream for men is the skin type. If you have an oily skin, then the best option is to go in for face creams that are able to control and manage excess oil secretion from skin. Face creams with oil control not only help make the skin supple and soft, they also remove excess oil. Since men's skin is relatively thick, many of these creams are designed to go deep into the skin and work their magic.

The best bit is that they are easily available online on platforms like Amazon. For your convenience, we have curated a list of some of the best face creams with oil control feature for men. Do take a look.

POND'S Men Oil Control Face Crème

This face cream for men serves two main purposes - while it has been formulated for oil control, it is also a hydrating cream. It also has anti ageing properties and helps reduces dark spots. This cream also helps tightens pores. Working collectively, it gives a non-oily fresh look to men. Enriched with vitamin b3+, it helps prevent oil secretion by skin, absorbs excess oil and maintains natural hydration.

cellpic
POND'S Men Oil Control Face Crème (Cream), 55 g
13% off 144 165
Buy now

Aroma Leafs Oil Control Anti Pimple Acne Cream

This is an oil control face cream that doubles up as an anti pimple and acne cream as well and can be used by men and women alike. Men struggling with issues like dark spots, black heads, scars, blemishes, dark spots etc will also find a lot of benefit. This cream is rich in vitamin A, C and E and is formulated to give all the nourishment and healing our skin needs.

cellpic
Aroma Leafs Oil Control Anti Pimple Acne Cream Microbal Bacterial Removes Acne Pimple For Smooth and Clear Skin Face Cream For Women & Men - 50GM
15% off 360 425
Buy now

Prisa Organic Oil Control Cream For Face

This is a gel-based moisturiser cream that provides oily or acne-prone skin with the perfect balance of hydration and oil control. This is a lightweight moisturiser that is non-comedogenic in nature that has, what the makers call, a “water-break texture” that delivers refreshing lightweight moisture, while instantly disappearing into the skin. It includes a natural oil-fighting blend that helps diminish sebum and reduces greasy skin.

cellpic
Prisa Organic Oil Control Cream For Face | Neutralizes Unwanted Shine | For Oily Skin With Tea Tree & Clove | Paraben-Free Daily Face Cream | Skin Rescue Oil-Free Mattifying Face Cream : Daily Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin, Lightweight Pore Minimizer and Oil Control Face Cream | Anti-Oxidant Moisture Face Crème for Oily Skin | Natural Anti Aging Formula for Oily or Combination Skin | For Men & Women | 50 gm
10% off 269 299
Buy now

Spruce Shave Club Moisturizing Face Cream For Men

This is a natural face cream for oily skin. It is an ultra light moisturising cream and contains Shea Butter, Argan oil and 10 natural ingredients. It is a quick absorbing and non-greasy cream. It gets quickly absorbed to make dry, ashy skin look hydrated, nourished and bright. Argan oil prevents the over-production of oil by the skin.

cellpic
Spruce Shave Club Moisturizing Face Cream For Men | Natural Face Cream For Oily Skin | Ultra Light & Non Greasy Moisturizing Cream With Shea Butter, Argan Oil & 10 Natural Ingredients 50g
29% off 249 349
Buy now

Bella Vita Organic C Glow Oil Control Hydration Cream Face Gel

This is a face gel that is meant to hydrate as well as control oil production. This is also a non-greasy, non-sticky formula that gives a matte, oil-free and hydrated look. It contains Ayurveda-inspired natural blends like vitamin C, Papaya and Aloe extracts. Vitamin C, an antioxidant, controls oil production and protects against free radicals and UV rays.

cellpic
Bella Vita Organic C Glow Oil Control Hydration Anti Pigmentation Blemish Cream Face Gel For Dark Spot Removal, Glowing & Lightening with Vitamin C, Aloe Vera, Papaya & Turmeric , 50 Gm
30% off 278 399
Buy now

Price of oil control face creams for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
POND'S Men Oil Control Face Crème 165.00
Aroma Leafs Oil Control Anti Pimple Acne Cream 425.00
Prisa Organic Oil Control Cream For Face 299.00
Spruce Shave Club Moisturizing Face Cream For Men 349.00
Bella Vita Organic C Glow Oil Control Hydration Cream Face Gel 399.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Park Avenue perfumes have lingering and aromatic scents
Best shaving razors are those that give a clean shave without cuts and nicks
Sweaters for men: Stylish ones deserve a big spot in your wardrobe this season
Check out these 10 best HUL pureit water purifiers
9 Best hamilton beach coffee makers to buy
health and beauty FOR LESS