Best oil control face creams for men manage oil production and hydrate skin

When it comes to skincare, men can be way too laidback as compared to women. A hair oil, a soap and a cream (of whichever kind) are all they need. Women, in comparison, indulge in skincare based on a range of issues, mulling over skin type, weather, age related issues among others. However, it is about time men too began taking better care of their skin, because this is not about beauty, it has to go with the health of skin.

One of the most basic factors to consider before buying a face cream for men is the skin type. If you have an oily skin, then the best option is to go in for face creams that are able to control and manage excess oil secretion from skin. Face creams with oil control not only help make the skin supple and soft, they also remove excess oil. Since men's skin is relatively thick, many of these creams are designed to go deep into the skin and work their magic.

The best bit is that they are easily available online on platforms like Amazon. For your convenience, we have curated a list of some of the best face creams with oil control feature for men. Do take a look.

POND'S Men Oil Control Face Crème

This face cream for men serves two main purposes - while it has been formulated for oil control, it is also a hydrating cream. It also has anti ageing properties and helps reduces dark spots. This cream also helps tightens pores. Working collectively, it gives a non-oily fresh look to men. Enriched with vitamin b3+, it helps prevent oil secretion by skin, absorbs excess oil and maintains natural hydration.