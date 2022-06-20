Best oil for shiny hair to make your strands look supple

Summary:
Massaging your scalp with the goodness of hair oil has many benefits. If you're struggling with dry and dull hair, then you should probably look for a formulation that is designed to add sheen and lustre to your hair strands. Just like your every body part, your hair too requires the goodness of oil for it to look healthy and in good shape. There are many hair oils available online that works specifically towards making one's hair look moisturised and hydrated.
We navigated through a sea of options to pick out some of the best for you. Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections. They are made from the goodness of natural ingredients and improve the overall health of your strands and scalp. From promoting hair growth, strengthening the strands to adding shine to it, pamper your hair with our picks. And yes, you can thank us later.
Bajaj 100% Pure Castor Oil
This formulation of 100% castor oil helps in softening and moisturising hair strands. Suitable for all hair types, it is good for hair and skin. For lustrous and shiny hair, this hair oil is your best bet. It is free from silicones, paraben, cruelty and lead. Besides, no additives or chemicals were added during the processing of this pure oil.
Khadi Omorose Argan Hair Oil
Suitable for all hair types, this hair oil contains Almond, Coconut, Jojoba, Castor, Olive and Sesame. It is formulated to soften, smoothen and nourish hair strands, resulting in shiny and healthy hair. It is free from mineral oil and is the best pick to restore the vitality of damaged hair. With a scent akin to that of Coconut, you'll love massaging your scalp with this one.
SKM Neeli Bhringadhi Thailam Oil
This oil is made from the goodness of Indigo, Bhringraj, Henna, Milk, Coconut milk oil and Ventilago. It comes packed with nourishing properties and results in silky, smooth and soft hair. It has a pleasane scent of coconut that boost the hair oiling experience. There will be a palpable difference in the health of your hair after applying this formulation.
Park Daniel Herbal Onion Hair Oil
This herbal onion hair oil is known for strengthening hair strands. Suitable for all hair types, it is free from paraben, sulphate, artificial fragrances and chemicals. Made from 100% natural ingredients, it comes enriched with vitamins, minerals, proteins and antioxidants. Not only can this be your solution to dry and frizzy hair, it can also provide deep conditioning to your hair strands and soothe your scalp.
Parachute Advanced Hair Oil
This hair oil comes infused with a pleasant fragrance of Jasmine. It nourishes and strengthens your hair. Protecting your hair from root to tip, applying this oil will give you silky, strong and shiny hair. A non-sticky formulation, it penetrates deep into the layers of scalp to nourish and hydrate it. The result is lustrous and desirable hair. It is also suitable for all hair types.
