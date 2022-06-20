Best oil for shiny hair to make your strands look supple

Massaging your scalp with the goodness of hair oil has many benefits. If you're struggling with dry and dull hair, then you should probably look for a formulation that is designed to add sheen and lustre to your hair strands. Just like your every body part, your hair too requires the goodness of oil for it to look healthy and in good shape. There are many hair oils available online that works specifically towards making one's hair look moisturised and hydrated.

We navigated through a sea of options to pick out some of the best for you. Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections. They are made from the goodness of natural ingredients and improve the overall health of your strands and scalp. From promoting hair growth, strengthening the strands to adding shine to it, pamper your hair with our picks. And yes, you can thank us later.

Bajaj 100% Pure Castor Oil

This formulation of 100% castor oil helps in softening and moisturising hair strands. Suitable for all hair types, it is good for hair and skin. For lustrous and shiny hair, this hair oil is your best bet. It is free from silicones, paraben, cruelty and lead. Besides, no additives or chemicals were added during the processing of this pure oil.