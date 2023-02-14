Best oil-free foundations you need to check out

Summary:
If you have an oily skin and you constantly scramble for ways to get rid of shine around the T-zone area while doing makeup, then we have a solution for you. When buying a foundation, it is best to opt for oil-free formulations. They will help remove the shine and easily blend into the skin. They also do a great job in fading away the appearance of blemishes, dark spots and enlarged pores, giving your skin a smooth and glowy look. There are many formulations that are waterproof and come with the goodness of SPF content in them as well. Such foundations can help you ace makeup look, and how! You will swear by them in no time.
If you're feeling clueless in picking up one, then our list below will definitely help you navigate better. Take a look at our selections below.
Colors Queen Real Base Oil Free Water Proof Foundation (Beige)
This foundation comes in beige colour and is best suited for those with oily skin type. It is waterproof and helps protect skin from the nasty rays of the sun as well. It fades away the appearance of pores and has a matte finish. You won't have to worry about oil showing on your face, as it does a good job of keeping it at bay.
MARY JO K H.D. Finished Full Coverage Foundation Natural, Oil Free (02) 45 Ml
This foundation gives full coverage to skin and is an oil-free formulation designed for oily skin. There are many shades available in this one. The best part is this feels lightweight on the skin and also allows skin to breathe. It also hides imperfections and corrects uneven skin tone. Free from paraben, GMO, mineral oil and nano ingredients, this one protects skin from external aggressors like pollutants in the air.
Seven Seas Full Coverage Base Foundation Oil Free Waterproof Foundation (Natural)
This water foundation is available in three shades. It is available in cream form and has a matte finish. Free from paraben, this gives full coverage to skin and also whitens the skin tone. It covers blemishes and dark spots. Ultra blendable and with a satin smooth finish, this can do wonders for skin.
Me Now Liquid Foundation Oil-Free & Long-Lasting with SPF 15 & Vitamin E 30ml (A#)
This foundation comes enriched with the goodness of SPF 15 and vitamin E. it helps in lending radiance to skin and is suitable for combination and normal skin types. An oil-free foundation, this one will prepare your skin for makeup. It helps in fading away the appearance of blemishes, pores and dark spots.
Matt Look Oil Free Foundation SPF -25| Long Lasting Waterproof Matte Foundation for Flawless Skin Effect Pack of 1. (Shade 103)
This foundation comes in many shades. It has a satin-like finish and is an oil-free formulation. It gives full coverage to skin and brightens the skin tone as well. It is waterproof and comes with the goodness of SPF 25 in it. It has a lasting effect for up to 24 hours. It is a lightweight formula that gives one flawless skin.
|Product
|Price
|Colors Queen Real Base Oil Free Water Proof Foundation (Beige)
|₹ 264
|MARY JO K H.D. Finished Full Coverage Foundation Natural, Oil Free (02) 45 Ml
|₹ 399
|Seven Seas Full Coverage Base Foundation Oil Free Waterproof Foundation (Natural)
|₹ 251
|Me Now Liquid Foundation Oil-Free & Long-Lasting with SPF 15 & Vitamin E 30ml (A#)
|₹ 235
|Matt Look Oil Free Foundation SPF -25| Long Lasting Waterproof Matte Foundation for Flawless Skin Effect Pack of 1. (Shade 103)
|₹ 307
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.