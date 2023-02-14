Best oil-free foundations you need to check out

If you have an oily skin and you constantly scramble for ways to get rid of shine around the T-zone area while doing makeup, then we have a solution for you. When buying a foundation, it is best to opt for oil-free formulations. They will help remove the shine and easily blend into the skin. They also do a great job in fading away the appearance of blemishes, dark spots and enlarged pores, giving your skin a smooth and glowy look. There are many formulations that are waterproof and come with the goodness of SPF content in them as well. Such foundations can help you ace makeup look, and how! You will swear by them in no time.

If you're feeling clueless in picking up one, then our list below will definitely help you navigate better. Take a look at our selections below.



Colors Queen Real Base Oil Free Water Proof Foundation (Beige)

This foundation comes in beige colour and is best suited for those with oily skin type. It is waterproof and helps protect skin from the nasty rays of the sun as well. It fades away the appearance of pores and has a matte finish. You won't have to worry about oil showing on your face, as it does a good job of keeping it at bay.