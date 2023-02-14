Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best oil-free foundations you need to check out

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Feb 14, 2023 21:27 IST

Summary:

Oil-free foundations prevent your face from looking too shiny. Read on to see top picks.

Best oil-free foundations can be a game-changer to your beauty regime.

If you have an oily skin and you constantly scramble for ways to get rid of shine around the T-zone area while doing makeup, then we have a solution for you. When buying a foundation, it is best to opt for oil-free formulations. They will help remove the shine and easily blend into the skin. They also do a great job in fading away the appearance of blemishes, dark spots and enlarged pores, giving your skin a smooth and glowy look. There are many formulations that are waterproof and come with the goodness of SPF content in them as well. Such foundations can help you ace makeup look, and how! You will swear by them in no time.

If you're feeling clueless in picking up one, then our list below will definitely help you navigate better. Take a look at our selections below.

Colors Queen Real Base Oil Free Water Proof Foundation (Beige)
This foundation comes in beige colour and is best suited for those with oily skin type. It is waterproof and helps protect skin from the nasty rays of the sun as well. It fades away the appearance of pores and has a matte finish. You won't have to worry about oil showing on your face, as it does a good job of keeping it at bay.

Colors Queen Real Base Oil Free Water Proof Foundation (Beige)
24% off
264 349
Buy now

MARY JO K H.D. Finished Full Coverage Foundation Natural, Oil Free (02) 45 Ml
This foundation gives full coverage to skin and is an oil-free formulation designed for oily skin. There are many shades available in this one. The best part is this feels lightweight on the skin and also allows skin to breathe. It also hides imperfections and corrects uneven skin tone. Free from paraben, GMO, mineral oil and nano ingredients, this one protects skin from external aggressors like pollutants in the air.

MARY JO K H.D. Finished Full Coverage Foundation Natural, Oil Free (02) 45 Ml
3.5 (22)
20% off
399 499
Buy now

Seven Seas Full Coverage Base Foundation Oil Free Waterproof Foundation (Natural)
This water foundation is available in three shades. It is available in cream form and has a matte finish. Free from paraben, this gives full coverage to skin and also whitens the skin tone. It covers blemishes and dark spots. Ultra blendable and with a satin smooth finish, this can do wonders for skin.

Seven Seas Full Coverage Base Foundation Oil Free Waterproof Foundation (Natural)
3.6 (18)
24% off
251 330
Buy now

Me Now Liquid Foundation Oil-Free & Long-Lasting with SPF 15 & Vitamin E 30ml (A#)
This foundation comes enriched with the goodness of SPF 15 and vitamin E. it helps in lending radiance to skin and is suitable for combination and normal skin types. An oil-free foundation, this one will prepare your skin for makeup. It helps in fading away the appearance of blemishes, pores and dark spots.

Me Now Liquid Foundation Oil-Free & Long-Lasting with SPF 15 & Vitamin E 30ml (A#)
3.2 (16)
41% off
235 399
Buy now

Matt Look Oil Free Foundation SPF -25| Long Lasting Waterproof Matte Foundation for Flawless Skin Effect Pack of 1. (Shade 103)
This foundation comes in many shades. It has a satin-like finish and is an oil-free formulation. It gives full coverage to skin and brightens the skin tone as well. It is waterproof and comes with the goodness of SPF 25 in it. It has a lasting effect for up to 24 hours. It is a lightweight formula that gives one flawless skin.

Matt Look Oil Free Foundation SPF -25| Long Lasting Waterproof Matte Foundation for Flawless Skin Effect Pack of 1. (Shade 103)
32% off
307 449
Buy now
Product Price
Colors Queen Real Base Oil Free Water Proof Foundation (Beige) ₹ 264
MARY JO K H.D. Finished Full Coverage Foundation Natural, Oil Free (02) 45 Ml ₹ 399
Seven Seas Full Coverage Base Foundation Oil Free Waterproof Foundation (Natural) ₹ 251
Me Now Liquid Foundation Oil-Free & Long-Lasting with SPF 15 & Vitamin E 30ml (A#) ₹ 235
Matt Look Oil Free Foundation SPF -25| Long Lasting Waterproof Matte Foundation for Flawless Skin Effect Pack of 1. (Shade 103) ₹ 307

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Skin Care Personal Care Grooming
RELATED STORIES
Best hair conditioners help repair damaged hair, make it soft and smooth
Best hair curlers help one ace different hairdos
Charcoal face mask is ideal for deep skin cleansing, removing acne, blackheads
Best Peptide serums boost collagen, reduce fine lines and wrinkles
Cold creams for oily skin replenish and rejuvenate it from within
health and beauty FOR LESS