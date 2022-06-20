Best oils for dandruff promote scalp health and hair growth

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
We all know the benefits of oiling hair. What we should also know is that there are specially formulated anti-dandruff hair oils available online that can prove to be a blessing for those struggling with the issue of dandruff. Dandruff can cause the scalp to be itchy and dry. Not to mention that it can be hugely embarrassing in social settings. To deal with it head on, one should look for formulations that come packed with antifungal and antibacterial properties. We navigated through a list of best oils for dandruff to round up a bunch of them in our list below. All of them come packed with natural ingredients which are known to have a soothing effect on the scalp and keep it irritation-free.
Besides, the listed formulations can also promote hair growth and nourish hair strands. Scroll through the list below to take a closer look at our selections.
Mysore Kaveri Herbal Hair Oil
This hair oil helps get rid of dandruff and is best suitable for dry and frizzy hair types. A 100% natural and alcohol-free formulation, it keeps scalp healthy and dirt-free. Packed with the goodness of potent and natural herbs it is known to provide relief from dry and itchy scalp. In addition, it also promotes hair growth and healthy hair.
Good Vibes Tea Tree & Rosemary Anti Dandruff Hair Oil
Suitable for all hair types, this oil helps in strengthening and nourishing hair. It has a soothing effect on scalp and effectively provides relief from dryness and itchy scalp. A non-sticky formula, it can penetrate deep into the layers of scalp. Enriched with the goodness of Amla and Bhringraj, this one keeps scalp healthy and accelerates hair growth too. It is an unscented formulation that is free from paraben. Besides, it also prevents premature greying of hair.
Soulflower Tea Tree Oil
This hair formulation is made of Ayurvedic ingredients that nourishes the scalp and supports hair growth. It makes hair grow shiny and healthy over a period of time. Best known for getting rid of dandruff, this pure, natural and cold-pressed hair oil is free from preservatives, SLS and other nasty chemicals. Besides, it has a pleasant and lingering fragrance of Tea tree.
Vedix Prayam Durva Booster Oil
Whether it is dandruff or other scalp infections, trust this hair oil formulation that comes packed with antifungal and antimicrobial properties to take care of all hair-related woes. It reduces hair fall, split ends and hair breakage. Besides, it improves blood circulation and stimulates hair growth. You can also restore the lost sheen and texture with the help of this hair oil.
Trichup Anti-Dandruff Hair Oil
This anti-dandruff hair oil comes with a lovely scent of Lime and Rosemary. Formulated through years of research, this formulation can prevent dandruff and also moisturise scalp. The goodness of Rosemary oil present in it revitalizes hair follicles and locks in moisture, resulting in nourished and strengthened hair strands. So, to improve your scalp health and say goodbye to dandruff, opt for this one.
|Best oil for dandruff
|Price
|Mysore Kaveri Herbal Hair Oil
|₹1,795.00
|Good Vibes Tea Tree & Rosemary Anti Dandruff Hair Oil
|₹299.00
|Soulflower Tea Tree Oil
|₹400.00
|Vedix Prayam Durva Booster Oil
|₹299.00
|Trichup Anti-Dandruff Hair Oil
|₹480.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.