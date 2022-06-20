Story Saved
Best oils for dandruff promote scalp health and hair growth

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 20, 2022 16:50 IST
Summary:

Anti-dandruff hair oils can prove to be a great blessing to those struggling with the problem of itchy and flaky scalp. Read on to see our selections.

Hair oils can also help treat the problem of dandruff.

We all know the benefits of oiling hair. What we should also know is that there are specially formulated anti-dandruff hair oils available online that can prove to be a blessing for those struggling with the issue of dandruff. Dandruff can cause the scalp to be itchy and dry. Not to mention that it can be hugely embarrassing in social settings. To deal with it head on, one should look for formulations that come packed with antifungal and antibacterial properties. We navigated through a list of best oils for dandruff to round up a bunch of them in our list below. All of them come packed with natural ingredients which are known to have a soothing effect on the scalp and keep it irritation-free.

Besides, the listed formulations can also promote hair growth and nourish hair strands. Scroll through the list below to take a closer look at our selections.

Mysore Kaveri Herbal Hair Oil

This hair oil helps get rid of dandruff and is best suitable for dry and frizzy hair types. A 100% natural and alcohol-free formulation, it keeps scalp healthy and dirt-free. Packed with the goodness of potent and natural herbs it is known to provide relief from dry and itchy scalp. In addition, it also promotes hair growth and healthy hair.

cellpic
Mysore Kaveri Herbal Kaveri Herbal Brungamalaka Hair Oil for Anti-Dandruff Hair Oil for Hair Fall for Women and Men (500 Ml)
55% off
799 1,795
Buy now

Good Vibes Tea Tree & Rosemary Anti Dandruff Hair Oil

Suitable for all hair types, this oil helps in strengthening and nourishing hair. It has a soothing effect on scalp and effectively provides relief from dryness and itchy scalp. A non-sticky formula, it can penetrate deep into the layers of scalp. Enriched with the goodness of Amla and Bhringraj, this one keeps scalp healthy and accelerates hair growth too. It is an unscented formulation that is free from paraben. Besides, it also prevents premature greying of hair.

cellpic
Good Vibes Tea Tree & Rosemary Anti Dandruff Hair Oil, 100 ml Moisturizes Hair, Hydrates Nourishes Soothes Scalp | For Rough & Dry Scalp & Hair | No Parabens, No Sulphates, No Mineral Oil
20% off
239 299
Buy now

Soulflower Tea Tree Oil

This hair formulation is made of Ayurvedic ingredients that nourishes the scalp and supports hair growth. It makes hair grow shiny and healthy over a period of time. Best known for getting rid of dandruff, this pure, natural and cold-pressed hair oil is free from preservatives, SLS and other nasty chemicals. Besides, it has a pleasant and lingering fragrance of Tea tree.

cellpic
Soulflower Tea Tree Oil-Pure, Natural, & Cold Pressed Carrier Oil| Anti Dandruff, Hair & Scalp Nourishment| Tea Tree Essential Oil, Castor, Sesame, Olive & Jojoba Oil| 225ml
13% off
349 400
Buy now

Vedix Prayam Durva Booster Oil

Whether it is dandruff or other scalp infections, trust this hair oil formulation that comes packed with antifungal and antimicrobial properties to take care of all hair-related woes. It reduces hair fall, split ends and hair breakage. Besides, it improves blood circulation and stimulates hair growth. You can also restore the lost sheen and texture with the help of this hair oil.

cellpic
Vedix Prayam Durva Booster Oil For Dandruff Care, Customized Ayurvedic Hair Oil For Hair Fall Control, Potent Booster Oil With Durva And Sesame - 10ml
40% off
179 299
Buy now

Trichup Anti-Dandruff Hair Oil

This anti-dandruff hair oil comes with a lovely scent of Lime and Rosemary. Formulated through years of research, this formulation can prevent dandruff and also moisturise scalp. The goodness of Rosemary oil present in it revitalizes hair follicles and locks in moisture, resulting in nourished and strengthened hair strands. So, to improve your scalp health and say goodbye to dandruff, opt for this one.

cellpic
Trichup Anti-Dandruff Hair Oil - Enriched with Neem, Lemon, Rosemary & Tea Tree Oil - Help to Prevent Flakes and Dry Scalp -100ml (Pack of 3)
12% off
420 480
Buy now

 

Price of best oil for dandruff at a glance:

Best oil for dandruffPrice
Mysore Kaveri Herbal Hair Oil 1,795.00
Good Vibes Tea Tree & Rosemary Anti Dandruff Hair Oil  299.00
 Soulflower Tea Tree Oil  400.00
 Vedix Prayam Durva Booster Oil  299.00
 Trichup Anti-Dandruff Hair Oil  480.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

