Best oils for dandruff promote scalp health and hair growth

We all know the benefits of oiling hair. What we should also know is that there are specially formulated anti-dandruff hair oils available online that can prove to be a blessing for those struggling with the issue of dandruff. Dandruff can cause the scalp to be itchy and dry. Not to mention that it can be hugely embarrassing in social settings. To deal with it head on, one should look for formulations that come packed with antifungal and antibacterial properties. We navigated through a list of best oils for dandruff to round up a bunch of them in our list below. All of them come packed with natural ingredients which are known to have a soothing effect on the scalp and keep it irritation-free.

Besides, the listed formulations can also promote hair growth and nourish hair strands. Scroll through the list below to take a closer look at our selections.

Mysore Kaveri Herbal Hair Oil

This hair oil helps get rid of dandruff and is best suitable for dry and frizzy hair types. A 100% natural and alcohol-free formulation, it keeps scalp healthy and dirt-free. Packed with the goodness of potent and natural herbs it is known to provide relief from dry and itchy scalp. In addition, it also promotes hair growth and healthy hair.