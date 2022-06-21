Story Saved
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Best oils for hair regrowth nourish follicles while preventing hair fall

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 21, 2022 15:40 IST
Summary:

Take to hair oils that work on the follicles to promote hair regrowth and help deal with intense hair fall. 

Hair regrowth oils usually work on strengthening hair follicles. 

Good hair is one of the most important aspects of beauty. Issues of hair fall and thinning are concerns that plague way too many of us. The reasons could be many - hereditary, stress, nutrient deficiency, dandruff, hormonal changes or some fancy hair treatment can trigger hair fall and, hence, lead to thinning. In normal situations, when hair loss happens, regular oiling, treatment of dandruff and some medical intervention can reverse the trend. However, in more severe cases like balding, one does need special treatment to deal with the issue.

Usually baldness is caused by factors beyond our control - ageing, family history or, in some cases, hormonal imbalance. There is no cure of baldness in such cases. Hair, as we know, grows from the hair follicle, set inside the scalp. If a follicle hasn't permanently closed, disappeared or scarred, then there is a possibility of hair regrowth.

There are oils available that claim to achieve hair regrowth. Amazon too has many such oils listed on their website. We have shortlisted few of them and thought you might find them interesting too. Do check them out.

Manestream Fenugrow Ayurvedic Hair Oil for Hair Regrowth

This oil combined the goodness of onion oil with Fenugreek. Together, they reduce hair fall and promote the growth of lost hair. This formula nourishes and strengthens hair follicles, thereby preventing further hair fall and promoting hair regrowth. This oil also gives strength and shine to hair, thanks to the presence of Hairshringar oil, Satawari oil and Til oil. This formulation is an Ayurvedic one, free of sulphate, paraben and toxins.

Manestream Fenugrow Ayurvedic Hair Oil for Hairfall Control & Regrowth for Men & Women with Fenugreek & Onion | For Strong Roots & Healthy Scalp | Paraben, Sulfate & Toxin Free with Comb Applicator - 100ml
469 495
Jataa For Men Ayurvedic Oil With Jatamansi & Bhringraj For Hair Regrowth

Enriched with Jatamansi (a flowering plant that grows in the Himalayas), Jataa For Men strengthens hair follicles by up to 50%. Its makers claim results show in 30 days. This oil also helps in controlling hair fall. It is a fast acting specialist that controls hair fall from 14 days onwards. Bhringraj, known for boosting blood circulation in the scalp, ensures there is an increase in hair growth by 25% within four weeks.

Jataa For Men Ayurvedic Hair Fall Oil with Jatamansi & Bhringraj for Hairfall Control & Hair Regrowth | 200ml
403 500
Indulekha Bringha Oil, Reduces Hair Fall And Grows New Hair

The makers of this hair oil claim that it has been clinically proven to grow hair in four months. It also helps in reducing hair fall. This oil has been powered by 11 herbs and essential oils, cooked under natural sunlight for seven days. It is a 100% Ayurvedic oil and has been dermatologically tested. Anyone suffering from mild to severe hair fall can also find it useful. Both men and women can use this oil.

Indulekha Bringha Oil, Reduces Hair Fall And Grows New Hair, 100% Ayurvedic Oil, 100 ml
397.44 432
Parachute Advanced Onion Hair Oil

This hair oil works in two ways - boosts hair growth and reduces hair fall due to breakage. This oil has been blended using two super potent ingredients - onion and coconut. Both of them help hair to grow longer, stronger and healthier. Coconut oil, present in it, helps unlock the real power of onion and helps it penetrate 10X deeper. It is free of all nasties - parabens, sulphates, artificial dyes, silicones or formaldehydes. It is suitable for all hair types and can be used by all.

Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil |Hair Growth Oil| Reduces hairfall | With Natural Coconut Oil, Onion Extracts, Vitamin E|200ml
259 399
WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth

This hair oil too works in twin ways - promotes hair growth and controls hair fall. It is enriched with the goodness of Onion Black Seed oil extracts which has been blended with Almond, Castor, Jojoba, Olive and Coconut oils. Onion oil is a non-sticky and non-greasy hair formulation that gives silkier and stronger hair. With its fast absorption, it is perfect for hair growth. It can be used for scalp treatment also.

WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control - With Black Seed Oil Extracts - 150 ml
379 429
Price of oils for hair growth at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
Manestream Fenugrow Ayurvedic Hair Oil for Hairfall Control & Regrowth 469.00
Jataa For Men Ayurvedic Oil with Jatamansi & Bhringraj for Hair Regrowth 403.00
Indulekha Bringha Oil, Reduces Hair Fall And Grows New Hair 397.44
Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil 259.00
WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth 319.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

