Best oils for hair regrowth nourish follicles while preventing hair fall

Good hair is one of the most important aspects of beauty. Issues of hair fall and thinning are concerns that plague way too many of us. The reasons could be many - hereditary, stress, nutrient deficiency, dandruff, hormonal changes or some fancy hair treatment can trigger hair fall and, hence, lead to thinning. In normal situations, when hair loss happens, regular oiling, treatment of dandruff and some medical intervention can reverse the trend. However, in more severe cases like balding, one does need special treatment to deal with the issue.

Usually baldness is caused by factors beyond our control - ageing, family history or, in some cases, hormonal imbalance. There is no cure of baldness in such cases. Hair, as we know, grows from the hair follicle, set inside the scalp. If a follicle hasn't permanently closed, disappeared or scarred, then there is a possibility of hair regrowth.

There are oils available that claim to achieve hair regrowth. Amazon too has many such oils listed on their website. We have shortlisted few of them and thought you might find them interesting too. Do check them out.

Manestream Fenugrow Ayurvedic Hair Oil for Hair Regrowth

This oil combined the goodness of onion oil with Fenugreek. Together, they reduce hair fall and promote the growth of lost hair. This formula nourishes and strengthens hair follicles, thereby preventing further hair fall and promoting hair regrowth. This oil also gives strength and shine to hair, thanks to the presence of Hairshringar oil, Satawari oil and Til oil. This formulation is an Ayurvedic one, free of sulphate, paraben and toxins.