Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Best oils for hair thickening add volume and nourish roots 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 09, 2022 17:48 IST
Summary:

Hair thickening oils help address and plug all the problems that plague hair and, thereby, give us thick and healthy hair.     

There are special hair oils that help give you beautiful and thick hair.

Luscious and shiny hair is one of the hallmarks of beauty. For centuries and across cultures, beautiful hair has enchanted and bewitched our collective imagination like no other. No wonder, anything goes wrong with our hair and our anxiety levels go up. Hair can have many problems - dull hair, hair fall and loss, grey hair, dry hair, split ends, dandruff to name a few. Thinning of hair is one such common problem that plagues many people. The answer to this vexed hair issue is to try and get voluminous and thick hair.

For the purpose, there are a number of hair thickening oils available in the markets. They nourish the roots, boost hair growth, reduce hair fall among other benefits to ensure that hair grows thick, long and really healthy.

There are number of oils available on Amazon which can help achieve the desired results. We have curated a list of such oils that we think you will find them useful. Do take a look.

Bita Herbal Products Adivasi Ayurvedic Herbal Hair Oil for Hair Thickening

This is an oil that has been formulated especially for hair thickening and growth. It is also effective in treatment of split ends. This oil helps to give strong and lustrous hair and keep it healthy. It aids in moisturising the scalp and helps nourish the roots. It consists of powerful Ayurvedic herbs with no side effects. This oil contains two super potent ingredients - Bhringaraj and coconut, both of which help your hair grow longer, stronger and healthier.    

BITA HERBAL PRODUCTS ADIVASI Ayurvedic Herbal Hair Oil for Hair Thickening or Hair Growth
1,199 1,999
Curious Glow Red Onion & Hair Thickening Oil

This products is meant for volumizing, detangling and preventing breakage of hair apart from its thickening. It comes with a special formulation (powered with the benefits of Red Onion) that helps control hair fall with regular usage and promotes hair growth. This pack comes with a deep root hair applicator which helps spread the oil evenly and detangles the hair to avoid breakage and spillage. It helps in optimum usage of this oil. This is a non-sticky and non-greasy oil, which is fast-absorbing and gets easily soaked into the scalp.

Curious Glow Red Onion & Hair Thickening Oil|Saw Palmetto & Biotin|Amla & Bhringraj Extract|Hibiscus Oil|DHT Blocker|Hair Volumizing|Scalp Nourishment|Hair Oil for Men & Women (200ml | Pack of 2)
399 650
Foynaturals 24 Element Hair Growth & Thickening Hair Oil

This oil packs in it the benefits of Kalonji (black cumin), coffee and Argan oil to give thick and beautiful hair. It is infused with 100% natural fat-soluble vitamins, emollients, Biotin and essential minerals that nourish your scalp from within. It has vitamins like A, D, E that soothe the scalp and enhance healthy hair growth. It comes with nature’s goodness to make your hair thick and healthy and stops hair fall.

Foynaturals 24 Element Hair Growth & Thickening Hair Oil, Women & Men, for All Hair Types, Kalonji, Coffee & Argan Oil, No Parabens, Silicones, 100ml
800
Vedacharya Adivasi Herbal Hair Oil for Hair Growth

This oil is particularly made for damage control. It helps in thickening of hair by treating all processes that cause hair to come under stress like hair fall, dandruff and split-ends and thereby promotes hair growth and thickening. It also helps in keeping the scalp healthy. It contains herbs such as Aawla, Jatamansi and oils like Til oil and Coconut oil.

Vedacharya Adivasi Herbal Hair Oil for Hair Growth & Anti Hairfall Control | Helps Hair Thickening | Treat Split-ends | Keeps scalp healthy
1,498 2,799
Callesta Hair Thickening Red Onion Hair Oil

This oil too is specially designed for long and strong hair. It has hair thickening properties and it does so by promoting hair growth, reducing hair fall and by controlling dandruff. The magic item it uses to get the desired effect is Red Onion extracts. It is an Ayurvedic preparation and uses only natural and pure ingredients. This oil is particularly good if you want thick and strong hair.

Callesta Hair Thickening Red Onion Hair Oil - For Long and Strong Hair
599 799
Price of best oils for hair thickening:

ProductsPrice
Bita Herbal Products Adivasi Ayurvedic Herbal Hair Oil for Hair Thickening 1,199.00
Curious Glow Red Onion & Hair Thickening Oil 399.00
Foynaturals 24 Element Hair Growth & Thickening Hair Oil 800.00
Vedacharya Adivasi Herbal Hair Oil for Hair Growth 1,498.00
Callesta Hair Thickening Red Onion Hair Oil 599.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

