Best oils for silky shiny hair are those that boost your haircare game

We all will agree that long hair fail to give that satisfaction if the strands are not lustrous and healthy. When we talk about having good hair quality, we basically are alluding to the appearance of hair. Shiny, smooth and soft hair strands are something everyone wants and envies. There are many factors that can be attributed to dull and dry-looking hair. For instance, poor diet, harmful pollutants in the hair among others severely affect our hair. To improve the appearance of the strands, hair oils can be of great help. The best ones are those that penetrate deep into the scalp and nourish it.
We scoured for hair oil options online that are designed to soften the strands and make them silky and shiny. Luckily, we were able to bunch together a few of them in our list below. If you want hair that shines and appears silky smooth to touch, then scroll down to see our options.
OGX Renewing Argan Oil
This hair oil is suitable for all hair types and helps seal essential nutrients in hair, resulting in shiny and silky locks. Free from paraben and sulphate, this formulation improves hair strength and elasticity. This hair oil has a nourishing effect on both scalp and hair and is gentle too. You will love how your hair will feel after every application.
Kumarika Hair Oil
Enriched with the goodness of potent and natural herbs, this hair oil improves blood circulation to the scalp and helps nourish the hair strands. It comes infused with a pleasant smell and is non-sticky too. A lightweight formulation, it boosts hair growth and makes hair look shiny, smooth and soft. It also strengthens the hair follicles and replenishes the strength of strands from within.
Khadi Meghdoot Moroccan Argan Hair Growth Oil
This hair oil is made from the goodness of natural ingredients and free of all nasties - SLS, paraben, sulphate. Rich in fatty acids, this Moroccan Argan oil pack in many benefits for hair. It helps in detangling of hair, protects it from damage, seals the cuticles and makes your hair look shiny and lustrous. It also softens and smoothens the strands.
Enola Onion Methi Herbal Hair Oil
This hair oil is made from the blend of Onion oil, Kalonji oil, Olive oil, Lavender oil, Rosemary oil, Mineral oil, Cedarwood oil, among many others. You will see the softening of the hair strands after every application. It helps combat dandruff and restores the lost sheen of locks. It is also safe for use for chemically treated hair. Besides, it is free from paraben.
Trunext Hair Oil
Made from the goodness of botanical oils and extracts, this hair oil has multiple benefits. It helps in getting rid of dandruff, split ends and also facilitates in detangling of hair. Suitable for all hair types, it penetrates deep into the scalp and nourishes it. The result can be seen in the form of silky, smooth hair with added sheen. What’s more is that it is free from mineral oil, paraffin oil and liquid paraffin.
|Best oil for silky shiny hair
|Price
OGX Renewing Argan oil
|₹799.00
Kumarika, Hair Oil
|₹142.00
Enola Onion Methi Herbal Hair Oil
|₹375.00
Khadi Meghdoot Moroccan Argan Hair Growth Oil
|₹629.00
TRUNEXT Hair Oils
|₹699.00
