Best peanut butter is protein-rich with no refined sugar, good for health freaks

Peanut butter is a popular spread made from roasted peanuts that are ground into a creamy paste. It is often used as a sandwich filling or as an ingredient in baking and cooking. There are two main types of peanut butter: creamy and crunchy. The creamy variety is smooth and spreadable, while the crunchy variety has bits of peanuts in it for added texture. Peanut butter is a good source of protein, healthy fats, and fibre. It is also low in carbohydrates and has a relatively low glycemic index, which means it is unlikely to cause spikes in blood sugar levels. Peanut butter is commonly used as a healthier alternative to other spreads like butter, cream cheese, and jelly.

Some people are allergic to peanuts, so it is important to be cautious when consuming peanut butter or products that contain peanuts. Despite its popularity, it is high in calories, so it should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

