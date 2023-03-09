Best peanut butter is protein-rich with no refined sugar, good for health freaks

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
Peanut butter is a popular spread made from roasted peanuts that are ground into a creamy paste. It is often used as a sandwich filling or as an ingredient in baking and cooking. There are two main types of peanut butter: creamy and crunchy. The creamy variety is smooth and spreadable, while the crunchy variety has bits of peanuts in it for added texture. Peanut butter is a good source of protein, healthy fats, and fibre. It is also low in carbohydrates and has a relatively low glycemic index, which means it is unlikely to cause spikes in blood sugar levels. Peanut butter is commonly used as a healthier alternative to other spreads like butter, cream cheese, and jelly.
Some people are allergic to peanuts, so it is important to be cautious when consuming peanut butter or products that contain peanuts. Despite its popularity, it is high in calories, so it should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.
Saffola Peanut Butter with Jaggery
Saffola Peanut Butter with Jaggery is a healthy alternative to traditional peanut butter. It contains 24.3g of protein per serving and is made with no refined sugar. Instead, it uses jaggery as a natural sweetener. The crunchy texture adds a delicious crunch to your favourite dishes. Its 850g/900g (weight may vary) jar is perfect for those who love a good serving of peanut butter in their meals. Enjoy this healthy and tasty spread on toast, pancakes, smoothies or just straight out of the jar.
Pintola All Natural Peanut Butter
This peanut butter is a crunchy, unsweetened spread made from premium peanuts. Each serving provides 30g of protein and is free from GMO, gluten, and cholesterol, making it suitable for a variety of dietary needs. The spread is also vegan-friendly and comes in a 1kg jar. Enjoy it as a healthy, satisfying snack or as a nutritious ingredient in your favourite recipes.
Sundrop Peanut Butter
Sundrop peanut butter is a delicious and healthy spread made from roasted peanuts. It's crunchy texture adds a satisfying crunch to any snack or meal. It contains no added preservatives, artificial colours or flavours making it an all-natural option for peanut butter lovers. This jar of 924g is perfect for families or for those who love to stock up on their favourite spread. It's versatile, gluten-free and non-GMO. Enjoy it on toast, sandwiches, smoothies or straight from the jar!
MuscleBlaze High Protein Natural Peanut Butter
MuscleBlaze high protein natural peanut butter with Whey Protein Concentrate is a protein-packed snack for fitness enthusiasts. Each serving of this crunchy, unsweetened peanut butter contains 37g of protein, sourced from whey protein concentrate. With no added salt or preservatives, this 750g jar is a healthier alternative to regular peanut butter. Enjoy it as a spread, in smoothies, or as a pre/post-workout snack for a boost of protein.
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Peanut Butter
The peanut butter of this brand is a natural and unsweetened spread made from crunchy roasted peanuts. It has no added sugar, salt, or oil, making it a healthy option for those looking to maintain a nutritious diet. With a smooth and creamy texture, it is perfect for spreading on toast, adding to smoothies or using in recipes. With a 1kg jar, it's a great value for a premium, all-natural product. It's also gluten-free and vegan-friendly, making it accessible for a variety of dietary lifestyles.
|Product
|Price
|Saffola Peanut Butter with Jaggery
|₹380
|Pintola All Natural Peanut Butter
|₹425
|Sundrop Peanut Butter
|₹240
|MuscleBlaze High Protein Natural Peanut Butter
|₹599
|AS-IT-IS Nutrition Peanut Butter
|₹499
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.