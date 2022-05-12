Best perfume for girls: Not for glamour, pick fragrances that refresh the mind

Summary:
Ask a young mother if she would like to pick perfumes for a young pre-teen daughter and you are most likely to see a frown. Why does she want her little girl to get into all this ‘glamour-makeup-beauty’ stuff when it is her age to focus on her studies? This is most likely to be the reply. Well, the short answer to it would be that a perfume for girls is not all about glamour and fashion but it is also about the feeling of wellness.
The markets have an entire range of perfumes especially meant for young girls. Soft, fragrant and refreshing, these perfumes do a lot to keep bad odour away and give a positive spin to our minds. Most of them are non-gas perfumes and sulfate-free and hence safe for use.
We have curated a list of such perfumes, available on Amazon and think you too should give it a look. Jump right in.
Mamaearth Perfume Body Mist for Babies and Kids
This perfume is not just safe for little kids to use, you can use it for babies as well. If you are a young mother, you will know how having babies and kids around can mean you are surrounded by the smell of food, milk, poop, spit-up, sweat, crayons and much more. This perfume helps mask all such odours effectively. Once used, even your babies will respond to its freshness. As far as kids go, it is a big high and great fun for them to use cool and convenient spray bottles on their own. This perfume is allergen and alcohol-free.
Cocomo Deodorant Combo Gift Pack
This perfume has been especially formulated keeping in mind the sensitive skin of teens (children between the ages of 10 and 14) and teenagers. The good news is it can be used by anyone with sensitive skin. It has been made using different kinds of essential oils which combat the growth of germs that cause the nasty whiff and act together without blocking the skin's pores. It comes in a non sticky and quick drying formulation. It contains Tea Tree oil, Witch Hazel, Aloe Vera, Passion Fruit and Dragon Fruit extracts and has antioxidant and moisturising properties.
Barbie Princess Body Spray Fragrance
This spray from Barbie is ideal for little girls. This no-gas fragrance body spray is a high performing and long lasting. Spray from a distance of 15 cms and stay and feel fresh for long hours. Available in pink colour bottle, young girls will definitely love this one. This is a fragrant girlie perfume.
Osr Tommy Boy & Girl Spray Perfume
Here is another long-lasting fragrance. This fresh and spicy perfume is available both for boys and girls. It is designed to last for seven to eight hours and contains a mixture of fresh fruit and flowers, which gives it a spicy and sensual fragrance.
Barbie Fragrance Body Spray
Here's another long-lasting and high-performance perfume, designed for young girls. This is a no-gas perfume and has a sporty fragrance. A single spritz can keep you fresh all day long.
