Best perfumes for men under 200: Kickstart your day on positive note

The perception that one has to spritz perfume only when stepping out of the house is at best skewed. Perfumes are an everyday essential grooming product that one should apply on a daily basis to kickstart one's day on a great note. However, choosing a perfume can be quite tricky. There are many options available online. To make selection easy for you, we have curated a list of perfumes available under the price tag of just ₹200. The fragrances are long-lasting and prove invigorating for the senses. While some have strong woody scent, others come infused with the goodness of citrusy notes that provide day long freshness. Perfect picks to keep body odour at bay, you will feel an uptick in your self esteem, thanks to their enticing scents that make one feel good about themselves.



Since perfume are a great expression of self love and also help beat the summer blues away, we suggest you scroll down to take your pick.



Wild Stone Edge Perfume

This perfume from Wild Stone has an enticing and long-lasting fragrance which exudes exotic masculine notes. It comes in different packaging and various scents. However, our pick is the one which has a scent named 'Edge'. The top note consists of lemon and Artemisia; Middle notes comprise Labdanum and ginger; and the base notes are of Patchouli, Cedar wood, Amber and Tonka Bean. An excellent pick to kickstart the day feeling optimistic and confident throughout the day.

Engage M1 Perfume Spray

This perfume for men will inspire you to feel fresh all day long. Its top note consists of orange and Bergamot; middle note comprises Geranium and Jasmine and the base note has Amber and Patchouli. Give this formulation a hard shake before applying and then ready yourself to bask in its pleasant and lingering fragrance.

One 8 by Virat Kohli Aqua Perfume Body Spray

This perfume body spray for men has a woody fragrance. It is infused with the goodness of fresh fern and its rich fragrance is luxurious for the senses. The scent stays on for long and enhances one’s sense of self esteem.

Yardley London Gentleman Urbane Compact Perfume

This perfume for men has a Lavender fragrance. Its top note consists of Bergamot and Lavender; middle notes are of Thyme and Tarragon and base notes comprises Sandalwood, Patchouli and Musk. The fragrance is long-lasting and invigorating for the senses.

HE Power Men's Perfume

This perfume for men has a potent woody scent. It has citrus flavour that provides long-lasting freshness, while the natural ingredients present in it help nourish the skin deeply. It gives protection against odour-causing bacteria and neutralises enzymes that cause bad odour. Besides, it is skin-friendly and suitable for all skin types.

