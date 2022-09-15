Best plant protein powders: Expect more nutrients, less calories

In our fast-paced life, getting a fully nutritious food seems really a big challenge. Why? Well, we often have food in hurry or on the move. Often, home made food gets substituted by fast food and junk food. On many other occasions, we skip meals or simply don't have the time to chew our food well. All this means that our bodies are not getting the adequate amount of nutrition they deserve. The result could be tiredness, low immunity and propensity to fall sick.

Then, there are those who are seriously health conscious and are heavily into gym and some form of rigorous exercise. In both the cases, there is a serious need for greater amount of protein in out diet - the former for health reasons and the latter, for bodybuilding or in pursuance of professional sports activity. One of the most common deficiencies has to do with less protein in our diet.

The good news is that there are any number of protein supplements available in the market which help us make for our nutrient deficiency (in this case protein). Within protein supplements too, plant-based supplements are fast gaining ground - the reason for their popularity is that they are they pack more nutrients into fewer calories.

We have curated a list which we think you will definitely find interesting. Take a look.

Fast&Up Vegan Plant Protein

This plant-based protein supplement contains a blend of protein isolate from Pea and Brown Rice. Each scoop contains as much as 34 g protein isolate. It also has BCAA (5.8 g) and Glutamine (5.5 g). This protein supplement is meant for muscle building, recovery and general well-being. This is a completely vegetarian product with vegan MCTs (kind of fats) and Beetroot extract, both meant to provide energy.