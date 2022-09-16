Best raw whey protein powder packs multiple benefits for fitness enthusiasts

In an ideal world, all our nutritional needs should be met by the food we consume. However, much of that is left wanting as our fast-paced lifestyle leaves little time for work-life balance. One of the most vital components of our nutrition are proteins. These building blocks of our body are absolutely vital for our overall health. Historically speaking non vegetarian items like fish, eggs and meat and pulses and nuts are known to be rich in them and we are advised to consumed them to meet our needs.

Sadly, that is not always possible and, hence, the need to supplement our diet with protein supplements. In recent times, we have heard of all kinds of protein supplements with terms that can confuse - isolate and concentrates. Both of these imply that naturally occurring protein have been processed to give us more refined and concentrated form of it. However, there are many who prefer proteins in their more natural form - raw protein powder.

Among the different kinds of protein powder, whey are most sought after. We bring to you a selection of best of raw whey protein powder available on Amazon. Do take a look.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate

This whey protein powder comes in its most natural and raw form; it is unflavoured and gluten-free. Go for a drink made from this powder after an intense workout as it helps boosts recovery and reduces muscle loss. This powder has undergone minimal processing. Since it is unflavoured in nature, it may not taste great. As per the makers, each serving of 30 gm contains 24 gm protein and 5.4 g BCAA.