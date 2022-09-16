Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best raw whey protein powder packs multiple benefits for fitness enthusiasts

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 16, 2022 17:52 IST

Summary:

Raw whey protein powder is a good option for those who are keen on bodybuilding and athletics as well as for regular adults. Read more to see options.

Raw whey protein powders are usually unflavoured.

In an ideal world, all our nutritional needs should be met by the food we consume. However, much of that is left wanting as our fast-paced lifestyle leaves little time for work-life balance. One of the most vital components of our nutrition are proteins. These building blocks of our body are absolutely vital for our overall health. Historically speaking non vegetarian items like fish, eggs and meat and pulses and nuts are known to be rich in them and we are advised to consumed them to meet our needs.

Sadly, that is not always possible and, hence, the need to supplement our diet with protein supplements. In recent times, we have heard of all kinds of protein supplements with terms that can confuse - isolate and concentrates. Both of these imply that naturally occurring protein have been processed to give us more refined and concentrated form of it. However, there are many who prefer proteins in their more natural form - raw protein powder.

Among the different kinds of protein powder, whey are most sought after. We bring to you a selection of best of raw whey protein powder available on Amazon. Do take a look.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate

This whey protein powder comes in its most natural and raw form; it is unflavoured and gluten-free. Go for a drink made from this powder after an intense workout as it helps boosts recovery and reduces muscle loss. This powder has undergone minimal processing. Since it is unflavoured in nature, it may not taste great. As per the makers, each serving of 30 gm contains 24 gm protein and 5.4 g BCAA.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% Unflavoured, Labdoor Certified (1kg)
35% off
1,689 2,599
Buy now

Muscle Asylum Flavour Powder For Raw Whey Protein

This raw protein powder comes in Swiss Chocolate flavour and is hence tasty to consume. It is full of digestive enzymes and is hence good for the stomach as well. This is a low calorie powder and one pack gives one as many as 33 servings. This is a whey protein, among the most popular form of protein supplements. It contains no added sugar.

Muscle Asylum Flavour Powder For Raw Whey Protein with Digestive Enzymes - 33 Servings (Swiss Chocolate)
67% off
199 599
Buy now

Advance Musclemass 100% Raw Whey Protein Supplement Powder

This is a completely raw protein supplement, as the makers claim. It is unflavoured and hence may not taste great but packs a punch. This is made from whey protein, imported from the US. It is a good choice for those who are lactose intolerant. Each serving gives 24.7 g protein, 5.3 g BCAA and 3.96 g glutamine. It is also free of sugar and helps in weight reduction.

Advance Musclemass 100% Raw Whey Protein Supplement Powder (Unflavoured) 1 Kg 2.2 Lb (33 Servings)
38% off
1,864 3,000
Buy now

TruNativ Raw Whey Protein Isolate Powder

The makers of this protein powder claim that this is a 100% pure, natural and unflavoured protein. It has been sourced from the US and Ireland. This raw whey isolate is a cold pressed one which is easy to mix and easy to digest. It also helps build muscle mass and promotes muscle growth and recovery. It is free of all nasties - fillers, artificial flavors, soy, additives and preservatives, added sugar and carbs.

TruNativ Raw Whey Protein Isolate Powder| 27g Protein| 7g BCAA| Enhances Lean Muscle Mass| 0 Added Carbs| No Added Sugar| Cold Pressed| All Natural | Protein Powder for Men & Women| Unflavored| 900g
24% off
2,199 2,899
Buy now

NUTRABAY Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein

This is an unflavoured protein powder in nature. So there is no amino spiking, no artificial colour, no fillers and no added sugar. It is also gluten free. It is a great option for building lean muscles. It also enhances recovery, supports healthy metabolism, boosts immunity and reduces muscle loss. This protein has gone through extremely minimal processing to ensure the protein nutrients are preserved in their original form.

NUTRABAY Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein Concentrate - 23.4g Protein, 5.3g BCAA, 3.9g Glutamic Acid, Muscle Growth & Recovery, Gym Supplement for Men & Women - 1Kg, Unflavoured (33 Servings)
20% off
1,999 2,499
Buy now

Price of raw whey protein powder at a glance:

ProductPrice
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 2,599
Muscle Asylum Flavour Powder For Raw Whey Protein 599
Advance Musclemass 100% Raw Whey Protein Supplement Powder 3,000
TruNativ Raw Whey Protein Isolate Powder 2,899
NUTRABAY Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein 2,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Yashika sarees for women rank high on grace and elegance
42-inch smart TV: The ultimate 2022 buyer's guide
Amazon deals: Now you can get 6 GB RAM mobile phones at 42% off
Top Honor mobile phones under Rs. 25,000
Top picks for 24-inch TV: Good option for those looking for TV with small frame
health and beauty FOR LESS