Best raw whey protein powder packs multiple benefits for fitness enthusiasts

Summary:
In an ideal world, all our nutritional needs should be met by the food we consume. However, much of that is left wanting as our fast-paced lifestyle leaves little time for work-life balance. One of the most vital components of our nutrition are proteins. These building blocks of our body are absolutely vital for our overall health. Historically speaking non vegetarian items like fish, eggs and meat and pulses and nuts are known to be rich in them and we are advised to consumed them to meet our needs.
Sadly, that is not always possible and, hence, the need to supplement our diet with protein supplements. In recent times, we have heard of all kinds of protein supplements with terms that can confuse - isolate and concentrates. Both of these imply that naturally occurring protein have been processed to give us more refined and concentrated form of it. However, there are many who prefer proteins in their more natural form - raw protein powder.
Among the different kinds of protein powder, whey are most sought after. We bring to you a selection of best of raw whey protein powder available on Amazon. Do take a look.
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate
This whey protein powder comes in its most natural and raw form; it is unflavoured and gluten-free. Go for a drink made from this powder after an intense workout as it helps boosts recovery and reduces muscle loss. This powder has undergone minimal processing. Since it is unflavoured in nature, it may not taste great. As per the makers, each serving of 30 gm contains 24 gm protein and 5.4 g BCAA.
Muscle Asylum Flavour Powder For Raw Whey Protein
This raw protein powder comes in Swiss Chocolate flavour and is hence tasty to consume. It is full of digestive enzymes and is hence good for the stomach as well. This is a low calorie powder and one pack gives one as many as 33 servings. This is a whey protein, among the most popular form of protein supplements. It contains no added sugar.
Advance Musclemass 100% Raw Whey Protein Supplement Powder
This is a completely raw protein supplement, as the makers claim. It is unflavoured and hence may not taste great but packs a punch. This is made from whey protein, imported from the US. It is a good choice for those who are lactose intolerant. Each serving gives 24.7 g protein, 5.3 g BCAA and 3.96 g glutamine. It is also free of sugar and helps in weight reduction.
TruNativ Raw Whey Protein Isolate Powder
The makers of this protein powder claim that this is a 100% pure, natural and unflavoured protein. It has been sourced from the US and Ireland. This raw whey isolate is a cold pressed one which is easy to mix and easy to digest. It also helps build muscle mass and promotes muscle growth and recovery. It is free of all nasties - fillers, artificial flavors, soy, additives and preservatives, added sugar and carbs.
NUTRABAY Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein
This is an unflavoured protein powder in nature. So there is no amino spiking, no artificial colour, no fillers and no added sugar. It is also gluten free. It is a great option for building lean muscles. It also enhances recovery, supports healthy metabolism, boosts immunity and reduces muscle loss. This protein has gone through extremely minimal processing to ensure the protein nutrients are preserved in their original form.
|Product
|Price
|AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate
|₹2,599
|Muscle Asylum Flavour Powder For Raw Whey Protein
|₹599
|Advance Musclemass 100% Raw Whey Protein Supplement Powder
|₹3,000
|TruNativ Raw Whey Protein Isolate Powder
|₹2,899
|NUTRABAY Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein
|₹2,499
