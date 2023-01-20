Best reusable face masks are washable, protect against viruses and pollution

Summary:
The Covid pandemic made us all aware of the importance of a face mask. Prior to it, only medical personnel were seen wearing them. If you live in the northern parts of India, you would certainly have struggled with smug and pollution due to crop burning. A face mask is easily one of the most effective and simple ways to cut out much of the pollutants entering our system.
Apart from keeping viruses and bacteria at bay, these masks are a good defence against all kinds of pollutants. They can be worn by even when travelling on a two-wheeler in any urban centre across India as vehicular pollution too is a big dampener.
The good news is that these masks are easily available online. We have curated a list of such masks that you will certainly find useful. Scroll down to see our list.
Frido COMBO Super Breathable and Stretchable Fabric Silver Plus + Copper Plus Washable Reusable Face Mask
This set of face masks has been manufactured in South Korea. This set includes two masks, one which has copper-treated inner layer and silver-treated inner layer. This inner layer is far more effective is providing protection as compared to regular masks. These two are made of breathable and stretchable fabric and are unisex masks. It is washable and reusable and even provides protection from liquid splash.
OCEAN RACE Cotton Reusable Face Mask
This is a set of three face masks. These cotton reusable masks are available in three colours - black, red, grey. These masks are comfortable and washable and feel soft against the skin and can be machine-washed. Ear loops are made of high-quality and provide flexibility. Its knit fabric is moisture-absorbing in design; it helps absorb more moisture and droplets from coughs, sneezes, and normal day-to-day activities.
Jockey Unisex Cotton Face Mask
This is a set of two face masks, made of cotton fabric. You can get in three coolours - black, Imperial Blue and Performance Grey. This face mask is engineered with seven-layered Hepta Filtration System that gives all-round protection. This mask gives more than 95% bacterial and particulate filtration efficiency. This set is washable and re-usable up to 30 washes.
Cenwell Pure Cotton Reusable, Washable & Breathable Cloth Face Mask
This is a set of four face masks and made of pure cotton fabric. These masks are reusable, washable and breathable cloth mask and come with a melt-blown layer. This is a six-layered Nano Filtration System mask set, which block more than 95% particulate and droplets, making them equivalent to N95 Mask. They are lightweight, breathable masks with a nanofiber filter.
Lee Cooper Washable and Reusable Face Mask
Here's another washable and reusable face mask option and includes three masks. You can protect yourself from dust, small particles in the air, pollen and much more. It is also an anti-dust and anti-odour product. This washable mask come with adjustable loops for a secure fit and minimal fogging of the glasses, reducing irritation around the ears. Go for this set.
|Product
|Price
|Frido COMBO Super Fabric Washable Reusable Face Mask
|₹1,898
|OCEAN RACE Cotton Reusable Face Mask
|₹599
|Jockey Unisex Cotton Face Mask
|₹269
|Cenwell Reusable, Washable & Breathable Cloth Face Mask
|₹799
|Lee Cooper Washable and Reusable Face Mask
|₹488.00
