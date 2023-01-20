Sign out
Best reusable face masks are washable, protect against viruses and pollution

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jan 20, 2023 19:31 IST

Summary:

Face masks are likely to remain with us for years to come. And hence one should always keep many of them with us at all times. Check out the washable and reusable one available on Amazon.

Reusable face washes are effective in keeping pollutants at bay.

The Covid pandemic made us all aware of the importance of a face mask. Prior to it, only medical personnel were seen wearing them. If you live in the northern parts of India, you would certainly have struggled with smug and pollution due to crop burning. A face mask is easily one of the most effective and simple ways to cut out much of the pollutants entering our system.

Apart from keeping viruses and bacteria at bay, these masks are a good defence against all kinds of pollutants. They can be worn by even when travelling on a two-wheeler in any urban centre across India as vehicular pollution too is a big dampener.

The good news is that these masks are easily available online. We have curated a list of such masks that you will certainly find useful. Scroll down to see our list.

Frido COMBO Super Breathable and Stretchable Fabric Silver Plus + Copper Plus Washable Reusable Face Mask

This set of face masks has been manufactured in South Korea. This set includes two masks, one which has copper-treated inner layer and silver-treated inner layer. This inner layer is far more effective is providing protection as compared to regular masks. These two are made of breathable and stretchable fabric and are unisex masks. It is washable and reusable and even provides protection from liquid splash.

Frido COMBO Super Breathable and Stretchable Fabric Silver Plus + Copper Plus Washable Reusable Face Mask, Made in South Korea (1 Silver and 1 Copper Treated Mask)
3.9 (713)
62% off
712 1,898
Buy now

OCEAN RACE Cotton Reusable Face Mask

This is a set of three face masks. These cotton reusable masks are available in three colours - black, red, grey. These masks are comfortable and washable and feel soft against the skin and can be machine-washed. Ear loops are made of high-quality and provide flexibility. Its knit fabric is moisture-absorbing in design; it helps absorb more moisture and droplets from coughs, sneezes, and normal day-to-day activities.

OCEAN RACE Cotton Reusable Face Mask (Mild Red,Grey,Black, Pack of 3)
4.2 (1,829)
50% off
299 599
Buy now

Jockey Unisex Cotton Face Mask

This is a set of two face masks, made of cotton fabric. You can get in three coolours - black, Imperial Blue and Performance Grey. This face mask is engineered with seven-layered Hepta Filtration System that gives all-round protection. This mask gives more than 95% bacterial and particulate filtration efficiency. This set is washable and re-usable up to 30 washes.

Jockey Unisex Cotton with > 95% Bacterial & Particulate Filtration Efficiency Face Mask (Pack of 2) (FM02_Black_Large)
4.4 (60,599)
269
Buy now

Cenwell Pure Cotton Reusable, Washable & Breathable Cloth Face Mask

This is a set of four face masks and made of pure cotton fabric. These masks are reusable, washable and breathable cloth mask and come with a melt-blown layer. This is a six-layered Nano Filtration System mask set, which block more than 95% particulate and droplets, making them equivalent to N95 Mask. They are lightweight, breathable masks with a nanofiber filter.

Cenwell ® Pure Cotton Reusable, Washable & Breathable Designer Anti Pollution Face Mask with Melt Blown Layer, Adjustable Ear Loop and Ear Saver Strap For Men & Women (Multicolour, 4 Pieces)
4.3 (2,705)
56% off
349 799
Buy now

Lee Cooper Washable and Reusable Face Mask

Here's another washable and reusable face mask option and includes three masks. You can protect yourself from dust, small particles in the air, pollen and much more. It is also an anti-dust and anti-odour product. This washable mask come with adjustable loops for a secure fit and minimal fogging of the glasses, reducing irritation around the ears. Go for this set.

Lee Cooper Cotton Washable and Reusable Face Mask (Multicolour, Without Valve, Pack of 3) for Unisex-Adult
3.9 (8,907)
19% off
488 599
Buy now

Price of reusable face masks at a glance:

ProductPrice
Frido COMBO Super Fabric Washable Reusable Face Mask 1,898
OCEAN RACE Cotton Reusable Face Mask 599
Jockey Unisex Cotton Face Mask  269
Cenwell  Reusable, Washable & Breathable Cloth Face Mask 799
Lee Cooper Washable and Reusable Face Mask 488.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

