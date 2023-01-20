Best reusable face masks are washable, protect against viruses and pollution

The Covid pandemic made us all aware of the importance of a face mask. Prior to it, only medical personnel were seen wearing them. If you live in the northern parts of India, you would certainly have struggled with smug and pollution due to crop burning. A face mask is easily one of the most effective and simple ways to cut out much of the pollutants entering our system.

Apart from keeping viruses and bacteria at bay, these masks are a good defence against all kinds of pollutants. They can be worn by even when travelling on a two-wheeler in any urban centre across India as vehicular pollution too is a big dampener.

The good news is that these masks are easily available online. We have curated a list of such masks that you will certainly find useful. Scroll down to see our list.



Frido COMBO Super Breathable and Stretchable Fabric Silver Plus + Copper Plus Washable Reusable Face Mask

This set of face masks has been manufactured in South Korea. This set includes two masks, one which has copper-treated inner layer and silver-treated inner layer. This inner layer is far more effective is providing protection as compared to regular masks. These two are made of breathable and stretchable fabric and are unisex masks. It is washable and reusable and even provides protection from liquid splash.