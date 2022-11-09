Sign out
Best Salicylic face washes don't make skin dry, work on reducing acne in winter

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 09, 2022 17:33 IST

Salicylic face washes can be used in winter season too as they remove excess oil from skin's surface while hydrating it. Read on to know more.

Salicylic acid face washes are gentle on the skin.

For many of us it must be hard to believe that acne can be formed in the winter season. The truth is that the problem of acne does become a reality in the colder season as the skin becomes dry and as a response the body starts to produce more (an oily secretion of the sebaceous glands). There is another man-made reason why acne is a winter problem too - during the winter months, we tend to stay indoors and use more heating devices for instance heaters and take bath in very hot water. All of it further dries the skin. Hence, it is always wise to drink lot of water and keep oneself hydrated. Otherwise, another way to deal with the issue is to use face washes that contain salicylic acid.

Salicylic acid goes a long way in gently exfoliating the skin, removing impurities from skin's surface and reducing acne-caused inflammation. The good news is that one can get many such face washes on Amazon. We have curated a list of such face washes, just for you. Take a look.

Dr. Sheth’s Neem & Salicylic Acid Face Wash

This face wash is formulated to cleanse, exfoliate and prevent acne formation. It contains 1% Salicylic acid along with Neem and Tulsi extracts. These two ingredients regulate excess sebum and therefore prevent acne. It also gently exfoliates and unclogs pores. Neem and Tulsi work together to terminate breakout-causing bacteria.

Dr. Sheth’s Neem & Salicylic Acid Face Wash | Deeply Cleanses, Exfoliates & Prevents Acne | With 1% Salicylic Acid, Neem & Tulsi Extracts | Cleanser For Women & Men -100g
18% off
245 299
Buy now

Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Oily Skin

This sulphate-free anti-acne face wash works as a cleanser, which is enriched with LHA and zinc. Both of these ingredients are particularly effective against pimples and acne. Capryloyl Salicylic Acid (LHA), remains in the outer layer of skin and provides gentle exfoliation to reveal a soft skin. Salicylic acid, meanwhile, penetrates deep into pores and reduces sebum. This combination provides multi-level cleansing, unlike face washes with just salicylic acid.

Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Oily Skin | Sulphate free, Anti Acne Face Cleanser With LHA & Zinc For Acne or Pimples | Men & Women 100 ml
5% off
284 299
Buy now

Dot & Key Cica 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash

This product contains 2% salicylic acid while also containing Green Tea extracts. This face wash cleanses pores by gently washing away dirt, pollution and excess oil. It also has antibacterial properties that kill acne-causing bacteria, reducing active acne and prevent further breakouts. It also mildly exfoliates and clears clogged and congested pores.

Dot & Key Cica 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Oily, Acne Prone Skin, With Green Tea I Acne Clearing Sulphate Free Face Wash for Men & Women | 100ml
21% off
234.41 295
Buy now

Sotrue 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash

This face wash comes in the form of a gel and contains 2% salicylic acid. It is formulated to remove excess oil and reduce acne and pimples. Regular use can give you clean, clear and glowing skin. It also helps in shedding damaged skin. Salicylic acid penetrates deep into the skin and eliminates the acne-causing agents. Additionally, it also nourishes the skin. It is also free of nasties like silicone, dye and paraben.

Sotrue 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash + AHA For Acne and Pimple, 100ml | For Clean, Clear and Glowing Skin | Reduces Acne, Excess Oil, Pimples | All Skin Types
8% off
275 299
Buy now

The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash

This gel-based face wash contains 1% salicylic acid. Also with it, this face wash also contains Witch hazel to deal with active acne. This face wash penetrates deep into the skin, dissolves the skin debris that clogs pores and removes acne-causing bacteria. The 1% concentration of salicylic acid makes it a lightweight product and it is easy to absorb. Salicylic acid also has anti-inflammatory properties that help in fading away of inflamed pimples.

The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash with Salicylic Acid & Witch Hazel for Active Acne - 100 ml(dermaco)
10% off
269 299
Buy now

Price of salicylic face washes at a glance:

ProductPrice
Dr. Sheth’s Neem & Salicylic Acid Face Wash 299.00
Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Oily Skin 299.00
Dot & Key Cica 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash 295.00
Sotrue 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash 275.00
The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash 299.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

