Best Salicylic face washes don't make skin dry, work on reducing acne in winter

For many of us it must be hard to believe that acne can be formed in the winter season. The truth is that the problem of acne does become a reality in the colder season as the skin becomes dry and as a response the body starts to produce more (an oily secretion of the sebaceous glands). There is another man-made reason why acne is a winter problem too - during the winter months, we tend to stay indoors and use more heating devices for instance heaters and take bath in very hot water. All of it further dries the skin. Hence, it is always wise to drink lot of water and keep oneself hydrated. Otherwise, another way to deal with the issue is to use face washes that contain salicylic acid.

Salicylic acid goes a long way in gently exfoliating the skin, removing impurities from skin's surface and reducing acne-caused inflammation. The good news is that one can get many such face washes on Amazon. We have curated a list of such face washes, just for you. Take a look.

Dr. Sheth’s Neem & Salicylic Acid Face Wash

This face wash is formulated to cleanse, exfoliate and prevent acne formation. It contains 1% Salicylic acid along with Neem and Tulsi extracts. These two ingredients regulate excess sebum and therefore prevent acne. It also gently exfoliates and unclogs pores. Neem and Tulsi work together to terminate breakout-causing bacteria.