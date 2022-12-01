Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best scrubs for men boost radiance of skin and exfoliate gently

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 01, 2022 13:09 IST

Summary:

Giving your skin a gentle scrub every once in a while can go a long way in boosting skin health.

Scrubs can help gently exfoliate the skin.

It’s quiz time. Think of a skincare product that helps in gently exfoliating the skin, that is required to be used every once in a while and  can combat multiple skin woes like tan lines, blackheads, whiteheads, dead skin cells and so on. Many of you won't have to guess the answer, as we all know that a scrub is the amazing skincare essential we are talking about. 

Given our skin is constantly exposed to pollutants in air and harsh sun rays, it requires gentle and deep cleansing every once in a while. A facial scrub aids in making skin soft and smooth. It penetrates deep into the pores and clears away excess oil, dirt and other impurities. You can instantly feel the difference in the quality of your skin on using a scrub. The benefits are indeed many and there's no reason why you shouldn't introduce this product in your skincare essentials kit.

Check out some of our best scrubs for men that we have curated for you in a list below.

The Man Company Coffee Face Scrub
This face scrub packs in many benefits for the skin. From removing tan, blackheads, whiteheads, dead skin to moisturising the skin and preventing ageing signs , this coffee face scrub can do it all. It will reveal a clear and radiant-looking skin in no time by keeping it hydrated and nourished. It is infused with the goodness of vitamin E and Aloe Vera and is also free from paraben.

The Man Company Coffee Face Scrub with Coffee Arabica & Aloe Vera | Tan Removal | Blackheads Remover | Vitamin E | All Skin Types - 100gm
27% off
254 349
Buy now

Neutrogena Deep Clean Scrub Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub
This daily scrub is best suited for oily skin. It has great moisturising and exfoliating properties. Whether it is getting rid of blackheads, removing excess oil and dirt, or strengthening the skin’s natural water and oil balance, this formulation can do wonders. It is dermatologically tested, an oil-free formulation and also non-comedogenic. It is suitable for use by both men and women with all skin types.

Neutrogena Deep Clean Scrub Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub For Face, 100g
15% off
280 330
Buy now

PureSense Natural Papaya Face Scrub
Enriched with the richness of natural Papaya, Niacinamide and Pomegranate, this face scrub is formulated to gently exfoliate your skin and remove every trace of dirt, dust and pollution. A unsex skincare product, this will get rid of stubborn tan lines, remove blackheads and reveal a clear and radiant skin. It also prevents damage to skin from sun rays and reduces acne too.

PureSense Natural Papaya Face Scrub with Niacinamide & Pomegranate | Removes Blackhead | Tan & Dirt | for a Clear Even tone Radiant & Glowing Skin 50g
24% off
304 400
Buy now

L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Pure Carbon Anti-Blackhead Face Scrub
This face scrub is dermatologically tested. It comes in the form of a paste and is suitable for all skin types. We all know how blackheads can mar the appearance of the face. Hence, the need for this formulation. You will see the difference in no time. A good skincare product, you must definitely introduce this one to your kitty right away.

L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Pure Carbon Anti-Blackhead Daily Face Scrub, 100 ml
50% off
644.99 1,299
Buy now

DERMATOUCH Bye Bye Pigmentation Face Scrub
This face scrub is formulated to exfoliate your skin and reveal a more clear and glowing skin. It nourishes the skin and boosts the moisture content of the skin as well. The goodness of coffee and Shea Butter in it protects skin from damage and hydrate and soften it. You can also see how soon your tan lines and pigmentation will fade away after using this scrub. This is suitable for use by both men and women.

DERMATOUCH Bye Bye Pigmentation Face Scrub | Exfoliation & Tan removal face scrub | Face Scrub For Women and men | 100g
4% off
529 549
Buy now

Price of best scrubs for men at a glance:

Best scrub for menPrice
 The Man Company Coffee Face Scrub  349.00
Neutrogena Deep Clean Scrub Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub  330.00
 PureSense Natural Papaya Face Scrub  400.00
 L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Pure Carbon Anti-Blackhead Face Scrub  649.00
 DERMATOUCH Bye Bye Pigmentation Face Scrub  549.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Sweatpants for men spell comfort and are an obvious choice as casual wear
Best sony headphones: Here are your top picks
Best iVoltaa mobile accessories to enhance your productivity
Here are best Candes heaters to keep you warm and snug this winter
Here are best fat fryers for your cooking needs
health and beauty FOR LESS