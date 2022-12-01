Best scrubs for men boost radiance of skin and exfoliate gently

Summary:
It’s quiz time. Think of a skincare product that helps in gently exfoliating the skin, that is required to be used every once in a while and can combat multiple skin woes like tan lines, blackheads, whiteheads, dead skin cells and so on. Many of you won't have to guess the answer, as we all know that a scrub is the amazing skincare essential we are talking about.
Given our skin is constantly exposed to pollutants in air and harsh sun rays, it requires gentle and deep cleansing every once in a while. A facial scrub aids in making skin soft and smooth. It penetrates deep into the pores and clears away excess oil, dirt and other impurities. You can instantly feel the difference in the quality of your skin on using a scrub. The benefits are indeed many and there's no reason why you shouldn't introduce this product in your skincare essentials kit.
Check out some of our best scrubs for men that we have curated for you in a list below.
The Man Company Coffee Face Scrub
This face scrub packs in many benefits for the skin. From removing tan, blackheads, whiteheads, dead skin to moisturising the skin and preventing ageing signs , this coffee face scrub can do it all. It will reveal a clear and radiant-looking skin in no time by keeping it hydrated and nourished. It is infused with the goodness of vitamin E and Aloe Vera and is also free from paraben.
Neutrogena Deep Clean Scrub Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub
This daily scrub is best suited for oily skin. It has great moisturising and exfoliating properties. Whether it is getting rid of blackheads, removing excess oil and dirt, or strengthening the skin’s natural water and oil balance, this formulation can do wonders. It is dermatologically tested, an oil-free formulation and also non-comedogenic. It is suitable for use by both men and women with all skin types.
PureSense Natural Papaya Face Scrub
Enriched with the richness of natural Papaya, Niacinamide and Pomegranate, this face scrub is formulated to gently exfoliate your skin and remove every trace of dirt, dust and pollution. A unsex skincare product, this will get rid of stubborn tan lines, remove blackheads and reveal a clear and radiant skin. It also prevents damage to skin from sun rays and reduces acne too.
L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Pure Carbon Anti-Blackhead Face Scrub
This face scrub is dermatologically tested. It comes in the form of a paste and is suitable for all skin types. We all know how blackheads can mar the appearance of the face. Hence, the need for this formulation. You will see the difference in no time. A good skincare product, you must definitely introduce this one to your kitty right away.
DERMATOUCH Bye Bye Pigmentation Face Scrub
This face scrub is formulated to exfoliate your skin and reveal a more clear and glowing skin. It nourishes the skin and boosts the moisture content of the skin as well. The goodness of coffee and Shea Butter in it protects skin from damage and hydrate and soften it. You can also see how soon your tan lines and pigmentation will fade away after using this scrub. This is suitable for use by both men and women.
|Best scrub for men
|Price
|The Man Company Coffee Face Scrub
|₹349.00
|Neutrogena Deep Clean Scrub Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub
|₹330.00
|PureSense Natural Papaya Face Scrub
|₹400.00
|L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Pure Carbon Anti-Blackhead Face Scrub
|₹649.00
|DERMATOUCH Bye Bye Pigmentation Face Scrub
|₹549.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.