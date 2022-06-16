Best serum for hair straightening: Now get salon-like tresses at home

Summary:
We have all grown up on images and stills of movie stars and models showing off their glorious mane in films and advertisements. Along with luscious long hair, many of us have fantasized about straight hair. The grace with which a great volume of hair falls straight has been the notion of beauty for many. Few of us are gifted to have such hair, sadly most others have to deal with slightly wavy hair, that often looks outright bizarre immediately after a wash.
Now, in the past, the only solution to get those straight and waterfall-like cascading hair was to visit a salon and spend a huge amount of money. Thankfully, all that changed with the availability of a whole range of hair care products in the markets. A stroll at the department store will show you many hair serums from different brands that claim to do just that. The good thing about such serums is that they pack other benefits too - they settle frizzy hair, a condition when it tends to make hair very curly and not smooth or shiny at all. They also help smoothen the hair and hence make them untangle easily.
If you have decides to give these products a shot, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search. We have shortlisted some of these products. Do check them out.
Livon Super Styler Serum for Women & Men for Hair Straightening
Apart from straightening the hair, this serum also helps in smoothening and preventing breakage. This sulfate-free product helps you get salon-like hair, sitting at the comfort of your home. It gives straighter hair with every use, thus cutting down on styling time. Now, show off your lovely hair at college or family function or even on a regular office day and revel in the compliments coming your way. Regular use also results in five times less breakage. It also gives frizz-free and smooth hair for up to 12 hours.
L'Oréal Professionnel Xtenso Care Serum For Straightened Hair
This one is a nourishing serum that provides strength and shine to the hair. This serum is meant to work on your hair in multiple ways. It gives seven times stronger hair, it makes your hair four times more manageable and provides four times more hydration as compared to a non conditioning shampoo. The way to use it is to apply on wet or dry hair and distribute evenly from lengths to ends. Do not rinse your hair.
Streax Professional Canvoline Straightening Post Care Hair Serum
This is a lightweight serum, specially formulated to help give chemically straightened hair. However, apart from that, it also helps in softening, smoothening, nourishing and moisturizing the hair. It gives shine to the hair and has anti-frizz qualities. This serum also helps in preventing breakage. It comes is enriched with nutrient-rich Baobab oil and nourishing vitamin E, which helps provide instant softness and sheen, thus giving straightened hair.
Nuskhe By Paras Hair Serum For Straightening
This serum packs in a number of benefits for hair, among which is its ability to straighten hair. Using it can result in smooth, dry and frizzy-free hair, which will no longer be unruly. It also helps to lock in moisture in hair, which then makes it smooth and frizz-free. It boosts the hair strength, thanks to the presence of naturally extracted oils such as Argan oil and Almond oil. It has a non sticky formulation and hence, hair appears stylish and non greasy. It is also designed to protect hair from heat during styling.
Spera Anti Frizz Hair Serum For Hair Straightening
Apart from straightening the hair, this serum is designed to give shine to it and has anti-frizz qualities. Argan oil, present in this serum, is what controls frizz and give hair its vibrancy and shine. It also tackles split ends, tames unruly hair and makes them a lot more manageable. People with natural as well as chemically treated hair can find this serum useful.
|Product
|Price
|Livon Super Styler Serum for Women & Men for Hair Straightening
|₹300.00
|L'Oréal Professionnel Xtenso Care Serum For Straightened Hair
|₹600.00
|Streax Professional Canvoline Straightening Post Care Hair Serum
|₹280.00
|Nuskhe by Paras Hair Serum For Straightening
|₹299.00
|Spera Anti Frizz Hair Serum For Hair Straightening
|₹199.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.