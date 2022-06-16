Story Saved
New Delhi 38oCC
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
New Delhi 38oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best serum for hair straightening: Now get salon-like tresses at home

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 16, 2022 10:36 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Hair serum have multiple benefits and one of them is to straighten hair. Read on to know more.

product info
Hair serums help straighten your hair and are easy to apply.

We have all grown up on images and stills of movie stars and models showing off their glorious mane in films and advertisements. Along with luscious long hair, many of us have fantasized about straight hair. The grace with which a great volume of hair falls straight has been the notion of beauty for many. Few of us are gifted to have such hair, sadly most others have to deal with slightly wavy hair, that often looks outright bizarre immediately after a wash.

Now, in the past, the only solution to get those straight and waterfall-like cascading hair was to visit a salon and spend a huge amount of money. Thankfully, all that changed with the availability of a whole range of hair care products in the markets. A stroll at the department store will show you many hair serums from different brands that claim to do just that. The good thing about such serums is that they pack other benefits too - they settle frizzy hair, a condition when it tends to make hair very curly and not smooth or shiny at all. They also help smoothen the hair and hence make them untangle easily.

If you have decides to give these products a shot, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search. We have shortlisted some of these products. Do check them out.

Livon Super Styler Serum for Women & Men for Hair Straightening

Apart from straightening the hair, this serum also helps in smoothening and preventing breakage. This sulfate-free product helps you get salon-like hair, sitting at the comfort of your home. It gives straighter hair with every use, thus cutting down on styling time. Now, show off your lovely hair at college or family function or even on a regular office day and revel in the compliments coming your way. Regular use also results in five times less breakage. It also gives frizz-free and smooth hair for up to 12 hours.

cellpic
Livon Super Styler Serum for Women & Men for Hair Straightening |Straighter Hair up to 12 hours & 5x less breakage | With Heat Activated Proteins | 100 ml
300
Buy now

L'Oréal Professionnel Xtenso Care Serum For Straightened Hair

This one is a nourishing serum that provides strength and shine to the hair. This serum is meant to work on your hair in multiple ways. It gives seven times stronger hair, it makes your hair four times more manageable and provides four times more hydration  as compared to a non conditioning shampoo. The way to use it is to apply on wet or dry hair and distribute evenly from lengths to ends. Do not rinse your hair.

cellpic
L'Oréal Professionnel Xtenso Care Serum 50 Ml, For Straightened Hair
5% off
600 630
Buy now

Streax Professional Canvoline Straightening Post Care Hair Serum

This is a lightweight serum, specially formulated to help give chemically straightened hair. However, apart from that, it also helps in softening, smoothening, nourishing and moisturizing the hair. It gives shine to the hair and has anti-frizz qualities. This serum also helps in preventing breakage. It comes is enriched with nutrient-rich Baobab oil and nourishing vitamin E, which helps provide instant softness and sheen, thus giving straightened hair.

cellpic
Streax Professional Canvoline Straightening Post Care Hair Serum for Women | Enriched with Baobab Oil | Anti Hair Breakage | Anti Frizz | Soft & Tangle Free Hair | Paraben & Silicon free | 100 ml
33% off
280 420
Buy now

Nuskhe By Paras Hair Serum For Straightening

This serum packs in a number of benefits for hair, among which is its ability to straighten hair. Using it can result in smooth, dry and frizzy-free hair, which will no longer be unruly. It also helps to lock in moisture in hair, which then makes it smooth and frizz-free. It boosts the hair strength, thanks to the presence of naturally extracted oils such as Argan oil and Almond oil. It has a non sticky formulation and hence, hair appears stylish and non greasy. It is also designed to protect hair from heat during styling.

cellpic
Nuskhe by Paras Hair serum for heat protection from blow dry & Straightening and curling iron For Shiny, non-frizzy, and tangle-free hair for Men and Women , Enriched with Argan and Almond Oil -100 ml
50% off
299 599
Buy now

Spera Anti Frizz Hair Serum For Hair Straightening

Apart from straightening the hair, this serum is designed to give shine to it and has anti-frizz qualities. Argan oil, present in this serum, is what controls frizz and give hair its vibrancy and shine. It also tackles split ends, tames unruly hair and makes them a lot more manageable. People with natural as well as chemically treated hair can find this serum useful.

cellpic
Spera Anti Frizz Hair Serum For hair Straightening With Vitamin E Almond Olive Fruit Oil For Women And Men 50 ML
50% off
199 399
Buy now

Price of hair serum for straightening at a glance:

ProductPrice
Livon Super Styler Serum for Women & Men for Hair Straightening 300.00
L'Oréal Professionnel Xtenso Care Serum For Straightened Hair 600.00
Streax Professional Canvoline Straightening Post Care Hair Serum 280.00
Nuskhe by Paras Hair Serum For Straightening 299.00
Spera Anti Frizz Hair Serum For Hair Straightening 199.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best foundation for dry skin: Nourish your skin for glowy and dewy look
Fat burner supplements for women boost metabolism, reduce cellulite
Kurta sets for women under 500: Expect delicate prints and breathable fabric
Best lowers for men: All about comfort and style, ideal loungewear option too
Checkered shirts for men look uber stylish and fashionable
health and beauty FOR LESS