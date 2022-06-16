Best serum for hair straightening: Now get salon-like tresses at home

We have all grown up on images and stills of movie stars and models showing off their glorious mane in films and advertisements. Along with luscious long hair, many of us have fantasized about straight hair. The grace with which a great volume of hair falls straight has been the notion of beauty for many. Few of us are gifted to have such hair, sadly most others have to deal with slightly wavy hair, that often looks outright bizarre immediately after a wash.

Now, in the past, the only solution to get those straight and waterfall-like cascading hair was to visit a salon and spend a huge amount of money. Thankfully, all that changed with the availability of a whole range of hair care products in the markets. A stroll at the department store will show you many hair serums from different brands that claim to do just that. The good thing about such serums is that they pack other benefits too - they settle frizzy hair, a condition when it tends to make hair very curly and not smooth or shiny at all. They also help smoothen the hair and hence make them untangle easily.

If you have decides to give these products a shot, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search. We have shortlisted some of these products. Do check them out.

Livon Super Styler Serum for Women & Men for Hair Straightening

Apart from straightening the hair, this serum also helps in smoothening and preventing breakage. This sulfate-free product helps you get salon-like hair, sitting at the comfort of your home. It gives straighter hair with every use, thus cutting down on styling time. Now, show off your lovely hair at college or family function or even on a regular office day and revel in the compliments coming your way. Regular use also results in five times less breakage. It also gives frizz-free and smooth hair for up to 12 hours.