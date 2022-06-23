Best shampoo for hair: Nourish strands and tackle hair woes head on

The role of a shampoo is to cleanse our scalp free from dirt and impurities. However, the best ones are those that not only cleanse the scalp deeply, but also nourish the scalp and strands. It is also advisable to look for a shampoo that helps in tackling the hair problem you're suffering with head on. The best shampoo for hair can indeed be the gamechanger in your haircare regime. Enriched with natural ingredients and herbs, we have rounded up some of the formulations in our list below for your perusal.

They come infused with a pleasant fragrance. Besides, all of them help in combating many hair woes. Some help in arresting hair fall and some aid in minimizing hair breakage and some stop help in thinning of hair. They are all from established brands and will prove to be a boon for your hair health. Scroll down to take a look at options.

Tresemme Hair Fall Defence Shampoo

This Tresemme shampoo has been formulated especially to arrest hair fall. If you are struggling with thinning of hair and the problem of hair fall, then this fresh-smelling shampoo can help tackle with the problems in a better way. This formulation strengthens the hair strands and minimises hair breakage. For strong and long hair, this can be your best pick.