Best shampoo for hair: Nourish strands and tackle hair woes head on

The role of a shampoo is to cleanse our scalp free from dirt and impurities. However, the best ones are those that not only cleanse the scalp deeply, but also nourish the scalp and strands. It is also advisable to look for a shampoo that helps in tackling the hair problem you're suffering with head on. The best shampoo for hair can indeed be the gamechanger in your haircare regime. Enriched with natural ingredients and herbs, we have rounded up some of the formulations in our list below for your perusal.
They come infused with a pleasant fragrance. Besides, all of them help in combating many hair woes. Some help in arresting hair fall and some aid in minimizing hair breakage and some stop help in thinning of hair. They are all from established brands and will prove to be a boon for your hair health. Scroll down to take a look at options.
Tresemme Hair Fall Defence Shampoo
This Tresemme shampoo has been formulated especially to arrest hair fall. If you are struggling with thinning of hair and the problem of hair fall, then this fresh-smelling shampoo can help tackle with the problems in a better way. This formulation strengthens the hair strands and minimises hair breakage. For strong and long hair, this can be your best pick.
Indulekha Bringha Shampoo
An Ayurvedic formulation, this shampoo is suitable for all hair types. It helps cleanse the scalp of dirt and impurities and also fight hair fall. It has a lovely fragrance akin to that of Rosemary and is made from the goodness of six herbs and essential oil. Besides, it also packs in the many benefits of nine Bhringaraj plant extracts.
Matrix Opti Care Professional Shampoo
This shampoo is suitable for all hair types. It is trusted by hair stylists and professionals for getting smooth and straight hair. It gently cleanses and moisturises the scalp, thanks to Shea butter present in it. In addition, it improves the texture of hair, reduce frizz and make strands more manageable and silky.
L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo
This absolute repair shampoo from L'Oreal proves to be good for damaged hair. It deeply nourishes the scalp and strands, resulting in strong, smooth and soft hair. It is infused with a pleasant fragrance and leaves hair feeling fresh. Its ingredients include protein and superfood quinoa which help in restoring the fiber of hair.
Arata Shampoo
This shampoo is suitable for all hair types. It is an unscented formulation that helps nourish, soothe and cleanse the scalp. It is specially formulated to tackle with the problem of hair fall head on. Infused with the goodness of natural ingredients, it restores moisture of hair strands, resulting in lust and radiant hair. Besides, it contains no SLS, parabens, heavy metals, triclosan, phosphates and other nasties.
|Product
|Price
|Tresemme Hair Fall Defence Shampoo
|₹839.00
|Indulekha Bringha Shampoo
|₹405.00
|Matrix Opti Care Professional Shampoo
|₹360.00
|L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo
|₹695.00
|Arata Shampoo
|₹899.00
