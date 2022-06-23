Sign out
Best shampoo for hair: Nourish strands and tackle hair woes head on

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 23, 2022 19:26 IST

Summary:

Shampoos help cleanse the scalp of all dirt and impurities. To pick the right one, check out our curated list of shampoos.

Best shampoos are those that cleanse and nourish the scalp. 

The role of a shampoo is to cleanse our scalp free from dirt and impurities. However, the best ones are those that not only cleanse the scalp deeply, but also nourish the scalp and strands. It is also advisable to look for a shampoo that helps in tackling the hair problem you're suffering with head on. The best shampoo for hair can indeed be the gamechanger in your haircare regime. Enriched with natural ingredients and herbs, we have rounded up some of the formulations in our list below for your perusal.

They come infused with a pleasant fragrance. Besides, all of them help in combating many hair woes. Some help in arresting hair fall and some aid in minimizing hair breakage and some stop help in thinning of hair. They are all from established brands and will prove to be a boon for your hair health. Scroll down to take a look at options.

Tresemme Hair Fall Defence Shampoo

This Tresemme shampoo has been formulated especially to arrest hair fall. If you are struggling with thinning of hair and the problem of hair fall, then this fresh-smelling shampoo can help tackle with the problems in a better way. This formulation strengthens the hair strands and minimises hair breakage. For strong and long hair, this can be your best pick.

Indulekha Bringha Shampoo

An Ayurvedic formulation, this shampoo is suitable for all hair types. It helps cleanse the scalp of dirt and impurities and also fight hair fall. It has a lovely fragrance akin to that of Rosemary and is made from the goodness of six herbs and essential oil. Besides, it also packs in the many benefits of nine Bhringaraj plant extracts.

Indulekha Bringha Shampoo, Proprietary Ayurvedic Medicine For Hair Fall, Free From Parabens, Synthetic Dyes And Synthetic Perfume, 340ml
15% off
344 405
Buy now

Matrix Opti Care Professional Shampoo

This shampoo is suitable for all hair types. It is trusted by hair stylists and professionals for getting smooth and straight hair. It gently cleanses and moisturises the scalp, thanks to Shea butter present in it. In addition, it improves the texture of hair, reduce frizz and make strands more manageable and silky.

MATRIX Opti Care Professional Shampoo | Controls frizz leaving hair salon like Smooth Straight | With Shea Butter | For Unruly Hair | Paraben Free
4% off
345 360
Buy now

L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo

This absolute repair shampoo from L'Oreal proves to be good for damaged hair. It deeply nourishes the scalp and strands, resulting in strong, smooth and soft hair. It is infused with a pleasant fragrance and leaves hair feeling fresh. Its ingredients include protein and superfood quinoa which help in restoring the fiber of hair.

L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo With Protein And Gold Quinoa For Dry And Damaged Hair, Serie Expert, 300Ml
695
Buy now

Arata Shampoo

This shampoo is suitable for all hair types. It is an unscented formulation that helps nourish, soothe and cleanse the scalp. It is specially formulated to tackle with the problem of hair fall head on. Infused with the goodness of natural ingredients, it restores moisture of hair strands, resulting in lust and radiant hair. Besides, it contains no SLS, parabens, heavy metals, triclosan, phosphates and other nasties.

Arata Winner of Best Daily Shampoo (Vogue Beauty Awards - 2021) Plant-Powered Super Shampoo with Onion Oil, Bhringraj, Apple Cider Vinegar, Argan Oil & Aloe Vera for Women & Men (Shampoo)-300ml
20% off
719 899
Buy now

Price of Best shampoo for hair at a glance:

ProductPrice
Tresemme Hair Fall Defence Shampoo 839.00
Indulekha Bringha Shampoo 405.00
Matrix Opti Care Professional Shampoo 360.00
L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo 695.00
Arata Shampoo 899.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

