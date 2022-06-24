Best shampoos for hair fall: Strengthen follicles and nourish scalp

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
The problem of hair fall can dishearten anyone. Losing multiple strands of hair can be a daunting thought. While some people with hair fall condition need medical intervention, many cases can be treated in an easier way with the help of right hair products. Most of us pick our shampoos off the shelves randomly without putting much thought into what ingredients they contain and whether or not they are suitable for a particular hair type. So, identifying one's hair type is of foremost importance. If you're someone who is struggling with the problem of hair loss, then opt for shampoos that are specially formulated to strengthen your hair follicles and nourish your scalp.
There are a sea of formulations available online. We have rounded up some of them in our list below. They also help minimise breakage and thinning of hair. To restore the vitality in your hair strands and say goodbye to hair fall woes, scroll through the list of options below.
Man Matters Anti Hair Fall Shampoo
This anti-hair fall shampoo from Man Matters is enriched with with ingredients like Saw Palmetto and Caffeine. A dermatologically tested formulation, it helps in arresting hair fall and minimises hair breakage. Besides, it strengthens and nourishes the hair strands from root to tip. It also improves hair texture and density of hair. Besides, it cleanses the scalp and boosts the hair health.
L'Oreal Paris Anti-Hairfall Shampoo
This anti-hair fall shampoo makes hair voluminous and bouncy. It comes enriched with Arginine essence and Salicylic acid which help in strengthening of hair follicles and making hair resistant to hair fall and hair breakage. This formulation also promotes hair growth and protects hair from external aggressors like pollution. It also helps nourish and moisturise the cuticles. Besides, it also helps deal with thinning of hair in a better way.
Pantene Hairfall Control Shampoo
This shampoo nourishes hair from roots to tips. An advanced pro-v formulation, it combats the hair-related woes like hair fall and breakage of hair in a better way. It nourishes hair from root to tips and strengthens hair. A unisex formulation, you can see reduction in hair fall in 14 days. Made from fermented rice water with pro-vitamin in it, you'll love using this shampoo.
Kailon Hair Fall Rescue Shampoo
This shampoo helps in fighting hair fall and hair breakage problems. Made from the rich blend of essential Amino acids, it helps in boosting hair growth, hair follicles and blood circulation. It can be used by both men and women and aids in reducing frizz in hair as well. A sulphate-free shampoo, it can be used to get rid of dandruff as well.
Dove Hair Fall Rescue Shampoo
Suitable for all hair types, this shampoo helps in reducing hair fall. It restores strength in fragile and weak hair, making them strong and healthy. It fortifies the hair fibre and helps soften and smooth the hair strands, making it easy for people to detangle the hair. It minimises hair fall by 98%, which will help you feel confident and good about yourself.
|Best hair fall shampoo
|Price
|Man Matter anti hair fall shampoo
|₹399.00
|L'Oreal Paris anti-hairfall shampoo
|₹779.00
|Pantene advanced hairfall solution
|₹600.00
|Kailon hair fall rescue shampoo
|₹555.00
|Dove hair fall rescue shampoo
|₹740.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.