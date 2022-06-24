Best shampoos for hair fall: Strengthen follicles and nourish scalp

The problem of hair fall can dishearten anyone. Losing multiple strands of hair can be a daunting thought. While some people with hair fall condition need medical intervention, many cases can be treated in an easier way with the help of right hair products. Most of us pick our shampoos off the shelves randomly without putting much thought into what ingredients they contain and whether or not they are suitable for a particular hair type. So, identifying one's hair type is of foremost importance. If you're someone who is struggling with the problem of hair loss, then opt for shampoos that are specially formulated to strengthen your hair follicles and nourish your scalp.

There are a sea of formulations available online. We have rounded up some of them in our list below. They also help minimise breakage and thinning of hair. To restore the vitality in your hair strands and say goodbye to hair fall woes, scroll through the list of options below.

Man Matters Anti Hair Fall Shampoo

This anti-hair fall shampoo from Man Matters is enriched with with ingredients like Saw Palmetto and Caffeine. A dermatologically tested formulation, it helps in arresting hair fall and minimises hair breakage. Besides, it strengthens and nourishes the hair strands from root to tip. It also improves hair texture and density of hair. Besides, it cleanses the scalp and boosts the hair health.