Best shampoos for men cleanse scalp deeply and combat hair woes

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 26, 2022 22:08 IST

Best shampoos for men are those that pack in multiple benefits. From nourishing hair strands to restoring vitality in them, they can prove to be a boon for your haircare routine.

Men should choose shampoo according to their hair type.

What shampoo one uses can have a deciding effect on the quality of one's hair. There are certain formulations that are designed for men alone. Some of them can also help in dealing with some of the hair-related woes like thinning of hair, dandruff and hair fall. The best shampoo for men are those that come packed with the goodness of natural ingredients which help in getting shiny and strong hair. Among the many benefits, the shampoos we have picked for you help in promoting hair growth, blood circulation, better conditioning of strands etc.

Scroll through our list of picks below to take a closer look at our options. The good part is most of them cleanse the scalp deeply and are devoid of harmful chemicals like paraben, sulphate, phthalates, silicone and more. Infused with pleasant and lingering fragrance, you're likely to feel fresh and fragrant after every hair wash.

Beardo Hair Growth Vitalizer Shampoo

This shampoo has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Mint. Among its active ingredients, it includes Biotin, Kopexil and Onion oil. Specially formulated for men, this one helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. If you're someone who is suffering from poor hair quality, then this formulation helps in restoring some of the lost vitality of hair strands. Besides, it is also free from phthalate, paraben and other harmful chemicals.

Beardo Hair Growth Vitalizer Shampoo for Men, 200 ml | With Biotin, Kopexil | Promotes Hair Growth | Reduces Hair Fall Control | Sulphate and Paraben Free Shampoo | Hair Fall Control Shampoo for Men
22% off
349 449
Buy now

Park Avenue Beer shampoo

This shampoo from Park Avenue has been formulated for men. Suitable for all hair types, it helps in softening and nourishing the hair strands. Struggling with dandruff for a long time? Then this beer shampoo can be your quick fix to the problem. Its smell is fragrant and it is made from ‘real beer’. The natural bio-actives of barley and hopes and proteins gives you five times more conditioned hair.

Park Avenue ANTI DANDRUFF Beer shampoo 180ml - For Men
20% off
124 155
Buy now

Head & Shoulders Shampoo

This anti-dandruff shampoo from Head and Shoulders comes in the form of foam. It is best-suited for those who are struggling to find a solution to the problems of thinning of hair and hair fall. Besides, it helps provide nourishment to your scalp and strands, making it easy to say goodbye to dullness and dryness. For a squeaky clean scalp and moisturised hair, opt for this one.

Head & Shoulders, Anti-Hairfall, Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for Women & Men , 650ml
500
Buy now

Neud Goat Milk Shampoo

This shampoo formulation comes with a pack of conditioner as well. It contains goat milk that helps accelerate the process of improvement in hair quality. It penetrates deep into the skin layers to provide nutrients to scalp and hair strands, resulting in strong and healthy hair. It maintains the pH level of the skin and helps in preventing hair breakage and scalp infections.

NEUD Goat Milk Shampoo Hair Conditioner Combo for Men Women 300 ml, White, 2 count
25% off
938 1,250
Buy now

Khadi Amla Bhringraj Shampoo

This shampoo from Khadi is suitable for normal hair type. It helps cleanse and hydrate the scalp, resulting in nourished and shiny locks. It has a Coconut scent that has a positive impact on one's senses as well. For dry and dull hair, this one proves to be one of the best picks. It contains the liquid extracts of Aloe Vera, Coconut milk, Amla, Bhringraj and other such natural ingredients. Besides, it improves blood circulation to your scalp as well.

Khadi Natural Herbal Amla Bhringraj Shampoo For Men And Women 200ml (Pack Of 1)
29% off
270 380
Buy now

Prices of best shampoos for men at a glance:

Price of best shampoos for menPrice
  Beardo Hair Growth Vitalizer Shampoo for Men  449.00
 Park Avenue Beer shampoo 155.00
 Head & Shoulders Shampoo  500.00
  NEUD Goat Milk Shampoo 1,250.00
Khadi Natural Herbal Amla Bhringraj Shampoo  380.00

