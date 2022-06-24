Best shampoos for men cleanse scalp deeply and combat hair woes

Summary:
What shampoo one uses can have a deciding effect on the quality of one's hair. There are certain formulations that are designed for men alone. Some of them can also help in dealing with some of the hair-related woes like thinning of hair, dandruff and hair fall. The best shampoo for men are those that come packed with the goodness of natural ingredients which help in getting shiny and strong hair. Among the many benefits, the shampoos we have picked for you help in promoting hair growth, blood circulation, better conditioning of strands etc.
Scroll through our list of picks below to take a closer look at our options. The good part is most of them cleanse the scalp deeply and are devoid of harmful chemicals like paraben, sulphate, phthalates, silicone and more. Infused with pleasant and lingering fragrance, you're likely to feel fresh and fragrant after every hair wash.
Beardo Hair Growth Vitalizer Shampoo
This shampoo has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Mint. Among its active ingredients, it includes Biotin, Kopexil and Onion oil. Specially formulated for men, this one helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. If you're someone who is suffering from poor hair quality, then this formulation helps in restoring some of the lost vitality of hair strands. Besides, it is also free from phthalate, paraben and other harmful chemicals.
Park Avenue Beer shampoo
This shampoo from Park Avenue has been formulated for men. Suitable for all hair types, it helps in softening and nourishing the hair strands. Struggling with dandruff for a long time? Then this beer shampoo can be your quick fix to the problem. Its smell is fragrant and it is made from ‘real beer’. The natural bio-actives of barley and hopes and proteins gives you five times more conditioned hair.
Head & Shoulders Shampoo
This anti-dandruff shampoo from Head and Shoulders comes in the form of foam. It is best-suited for those who are struggling to find a solution to the problems of thinning of hair and hair fall. Besides, it helps provide nourishment to your scalp and strands, making it easy to say goodbye to dullness and dryness. For a squeaky clean scalp and moisturised hair, opt for this one.
Neud Goat Milk Shampoo
This shampoo formulation comes with a pack of conditioner as well. It contains goat milk that helps accelerate the process of improvement in hair quality. It penetrates deep into the skin layers to provide nutrients to scalp and hair strands, resulting in strong and healthy hair. It maintains the pH level of the skin and helps in preventing hair breakage and scalp infections.
Khadi Amla Bhringraj Shampoo
This shampoo from Khadi is suitable for normal hair type. It helps cleanse and hydrate the scalp, resulting in nourished and shiny locks. It has a Coconut scent that has a positive impact on one's senses as well. For dry and dull hair, this one proves to be one of the best picks. It contains the liquid extracts of Aloe Vera, Coconut milk, Amla, Bhringraj and other such natural ingredients. Besides, it improves blood circulation to your scalp as well.
|Price of best shampoos for men
|Price
|Beardo Hair Growth Vitalizer Shampoo for Men
|₹449.00
|Park Avenue Beer shampoo
|₹155.00
|Head & Shoulders Shampoo
|₹500.00
|NEUD Goat Milk Shampoo
|₹1,250.00
|Khadi Natural Herbal Amla Bhringraj Shampoo
|₹380.00
