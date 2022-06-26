Best shampoos for men cleanse scalp deeply and combat hair woes

What shampoo one uses can have a deciding effect on the quality of one's hair. There are certain formulations that are designed for men alone. Some of them can also help in dealing with some of the hair-related woes like thinning of hair, dandruff and hair fall. The best shampoo for men are those that come packed with the goodness of natural ingredients which help in getting shiny and strong hair. Among the many benefits, the shampoos we have picked for you help in promoting hair growth, blood circulation, better conditioning of strands etc.

Scroll through our list of picks below to take a closer look at our options. The good part is most of them cleanse the scalp deeply and are devoid of harmful chemicals like paraben, sulphate, phthalates, silicone and more. Infused with pleasant and lingering fragrance, you're likely to feel fresh and fragrant after every hair wash.

Beardo Hair Growth Vitalizer Shampoo

This shampoo has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Mint. Among its active ingredients, it includes Biotin, Kopexil and Onion oil. Specially formulated for men, this one helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. If you're someone who is suffering from poor hair quality, then this formulation helps in restoring some of the lost vitality of hair strands. Besides, it is also free from phthalate, paraben and other harmful chemicals.