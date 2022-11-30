Best shaving kits for men: Charm of a clean-shaven look is endless

There is no denying the fact that a huge section of women prefer their men clean shaven. Some may dispute this claim, but many will nod in agreement. A clean shaven look gives the notion of civility and class. From a fashion and style perspective too, there are enough reasons why men ought to go in for this look. For one, a clean shaven look is when facial features such a strong jawline and other stand-out features show. This look also makes a man look professional and elegant.

From time immemorial, men have used various techniques to rid themselves of facial hair. We in India have known about the use of the humble “ustra” for centuries. For generations, this has been the prized tool in the barber's kit. With the dawn of modernity, the 'barber and his ustra' culture got replaced by one's personal shaving kit. We are all familiar with our fathers' early morning ritual. Your dad's shaving kit would invariably have a shaving cream or foam, a razor, a mirror and a brush. This would be the shaving kit staple. In recent years, however, the electric shavers have given a serious challenge to these kits. Despite that the charm of owning one never really goes away, thanks largely to its effectiveness and its no-fuss utilitarian value.

If you are one of those men who agree with us, then you must certainly own one. And if you have one, it is always a good idea to replace the old with the new. We have bunched together a collection of the best shaving kits for men available on Amazon and think you should definitely give them a try.

Pink Wool Luxury Shaving Kit for Men

This is a shaving set for men and contains a shaving brush and luxury shaving soap. The brush has 100% Boar hair bristles and creates a consistent dense and thick lather with its 28mm knot and gently exfoliates your skin giving you a close shave and smooth skin. Its absorbent bristles hold and retain water longer, allowing you to apply shaving cream/ soap faster and get a real and wet shave. The soap in this pack comes in a large 100g shaving bowl which contains 50g of shave soap. Collectively, it creates dense and rich lather that does not dry out. The entire package is natural and moisturising option and comes with a 36% discount.