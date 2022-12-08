Sign out
Best shaving razors are those that give a clean shave without cuts and nicks

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Dec 08, 2022 14:34 IST

Summary:

Shaving razors make choices simple and smart for men who like a clean shaven look. Read to know more.

Shaving razors for men are an ideal choice for those who like clean shaven look.

If one were to take a poll among women as to how they would prefer their men - clean shaven or bearded or with a stubble - in all probability, they would like clean shaven men the most. Men themselves are most likely to find themselves appealing without a speck of hair on their face.

For all of this to come true, having a good shaving razor is of fundamental importance. A good razor is one that gives a close shave but does not cut the skin and there ought to be less drag as that would translate into less irritation. The good news is that there is a fair bit of a variety in this domain. What's even better is that you can get them easily online.

We have bunched together some of the best shaving razors available on Amazon. Do take a look at it and if you are convinced, do pick them as well.

Gillette Fusion Proglide Razor for Men

Gillette is a well-known brand making top-of-the-line men's shaving products. This razor uses Flexball technology which makes maximum contact over contours and cuts virtually every hair. It comes with precision trimmer technology (on the back of the cartridge) which shapes all types of beard styles. The pack also has enhanced lubrastrip with more lubricants and a touch of mineral oil. You can expect five thinner and finer blades.

Gillette Fusion Proglide Razor for Men with styling back blade for Perfect Shave and Perfect Beard Shape
16% off
459 549
Buy now

Bombay Shaving Co Silver Metal Precision Safety Razor System with Feather Blades

This razor is ideal for men with normal to sensitive skin. The makers say that this is a metal precision safety razor for men and using it can give you the “closest single-stroke” shave. It comes with a double-edged blade for enhanced effectiveness. It glides smoothly across the face, eliminating cuts and nicks. It is powered with, what is called, gravity-assisted glide action that ensures you’re in control of every stroke.

Bombay Shaving Co Silver Metal Precision Safety Razor System with Feather Blades | Men's Gift Set | Shaving Razor for Men | Safety Razor for Men | Gift For Men
38% off
927 1,495
Buy now

Kloze Advance 5, Shaving Razor For Men

This razor comes with all-new Kloze Advanced 5 and is a four-direction razor head that smoothly glides along the contours of the face and reaches all the tricky areas with ease. It has five sharp blades along with a trimmer blade that collectively provide a close shave. It also has an advanced rubber grip that gives complete control for easy maneuvering during shaving.  

Kloze Advance 5, Shaving Razor for men with 5 Blades + Trimmer Blade (2 Cartridges), Easy & Smooth Shave
35% off
244 375
Buy now

LetsShave Multi-Care Beard Pen Styler Razor for Men

This shaving razor for men comes in a pack of three. Other than removing unwanted hair from chest, arms and sideburns, it can also be used for beard styling purposes. This is an innovative one-blade ustra, designed to remove any unwanted hair quickly and painlessly. It also makes personal grooming gentle, easy and affordable and gives you the freedom to create a variety of looks. It is a stainless steel single blade that is uniquely designed with serrated fine edges to cut hair from the surface of the skin without any nicks and cuts.

LetsShave Multi-Care Beard Pen Styler Razor for Men (Pack of 3) | Beard Styling Razor for Men | Reusable Razor | Stainless-Steel Blade | Remove unwanted hair from Chest, Arms & Sideburns
5% off
360 379
Buy now

Hajamat Double Edge Safety Razor

Those of you who like things old fashioned, this one's for you. It features a traditional short handle and a 3-piece safety razor. Its handle comes with a knurled grip for those who find a shorter handle length more comfortable. It is perfect for men with heavy beards. Its three-piece razors can be disassembled into three separate pieces for easy cleaning and precise blade alignment.

Hajamat Double Edge Safety Razor |Stainless Steel 304| Closed Comb| Chrome Finish
15% off
339 399
Buy now

Price of shaving razors for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Gillette Fusion Proglide Razor for Men 499.00
Bombay Shaving Co Silver Metal Precision Safety Razor System with Feather Blades 1,495.00
Kloze Advance 5, Shaving Razor For Men 375.00
LetsShave Multi-Care Beard Pen Styler Razor for Men 379.00
Hajamat Double Edge Safety Razor 399.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

