Best shaving razors are those that give a clean shave without cuts and nicks

If one were to take a poll among women as to how they would prefer their men - clean shaven or bearded or with a stubble - in all probability, they would like clean shaven men the most. Men themselves are most likely to find themselves appealing without a speck of hair on their face.
For all of this to come true, having a good shaving razor is of fundamental importance. A good razor is one that gives a close shave but does not cut the skin and there ought to be less drag as that would translate into less irritation. The good news is that there is a fair bit of a variety in this domain. What's even better is that you can get them easily online.
We have bunched together some of the best shaving razors available on Amazon. Do take a look at it and if you are convinced, do pick them as well.
Gillette Fusion Proglide Razor for Men
Gillette is a well-known brand making top-of-the-line men's shaving products. This razor uses Flexball technology which makes maximum contact over contours and cuts virtually every hair. It comes with precision trimmer technology (on the back of the cartridge) which shapes all types of beard styles. The pack also has enhanced lubrastrip with more lubricants and a touch of mineral oil. You can expect five thinner and finer blades.
Bombay Shaving Co Silver Metal Precision Safety Razor System with Feather Blades
This razor is ideal for men with normal to sensitive skin. The makers say that this is a metal precision safety razor for men and using it can give you the “closest single-stroke” shave. It comes with a double-edged blade for enhanced effectiveness. It glides smoothly across the face, eliminating cuts and nicks. It is powered with, what is called, gravity-assisted glide action that ensures you’re in control of every stroke.
Kloze Advance 5, Shaving Razor For Men
This razor comes with all-new Kloze Advanced 5 and is a four-direction razor head that smoothly glides along the contours of the face and reaches all the tricky areas with ease. It has five sharp blades along with a trimmer blade that collectively provide a close shave. It also has an advanced rubber grip that gives complete control for easy maneuvering during shaving.
LetsShave Multi-Care Beard Pen Styler Razor for Men
This shaving razor for men comes in a pack of three. Other than removing unwanted hair from chest, arms and sideburns, it can also be used for beard styling purposes. This is an innovative one-blade ustra, designed to remove any unwanted hair quickly and painlessly. It also makes personal grooming gentle, easy and affordable and gives you the freedom to create a variety of looks. It is a stainless steel single blade that is uniquely designed with serrated fine edges to cut hair from the surface of the skin without any nicks and cuts.
Hajamat Double Edge Safety Razor
Those of you who like things old fashioned, this one's for you. It features a traditional short handle and a 3-piece safety razor. Its handle comes with a knurled grip for those who find a shorter handle length more comfortable. It is perfect for men with heavy beards. Its three-piece razors can be disassembled into three separate pieces for easy cleaning and precise blade alignment.
|Product
|Price
|Gillette Fusion Proglide Razor for Men
|₹499.00
|Bombay Shaving Co Silver Metal Precision Safety Razor System with Feather Blades
|₹1,495.00
|Kloze Advance 5, Shaving Razor For Men
|₹375.00
|LetsShave Multi-Care Beard Pen Styler Razor for Men
|₹379.00
|Hajamat Double Edge Safety Razor
|₹399.00
