Best shaving razors are those that give a clean shave without cuts and nicks

If one were to take a poll among women as to how they would prefer their men - clean shaven or bearded or with a stubble - in all probability, they would like clean shaven men the most. Men themselves are most likely to find themselves appealing without a speck of hair on their face.

For all of this to come true, having a good shaving razor is of fundamental importance. A good razor is one that gives a close shave but does not cut the skin and there ought to be less drag as that would translate into less irritation. The good news is that there is a fair bit of a variety in this domain. What's even better is that you can get them easily online.

We have bunched together some of the best shaving razors available on Amazon. Do take a look at it and if you are convinced, do pick them as well.

Gillette Fusion Proglide Razor for Men

Gillette is a well-known brand making top-of-the-line men's shaving products. This razor uses Flexball technology which makes maximum contact over contours and cuts virtually every hair. It comes with precision trimmer technology (on the back of the cartridge) which shapes all types of beard styles. The pack also has enhanced lubrastrip with more lubricants and a touch of mineral oil. You can expect five thinner and finer blades.