Best shower gels for men lather well, clean and revitalize skin

Summary:
For those of us who have grown up on soaps as the bathroom staple will find it strange that markets today are flooded with all kinds of options - soaps, liquid soaps, gels, hand washes, face washes etc. Many people are substituting bathing soap with different kinds of alternatives and shower gels are definitely a preferred choice. Historically speaking, more skincare and beauty products have been targetted at women but increasingly the men's beauty and skincare market has opened up.
Many men have been opting for gels, as compared to soaps, and the reasons are many. Gels tend to have better consistency and texture than soap bars and are, hence, a natural choice. The good news is that there many options available today and even better is the fact that you can get them rather easily. For instance buy ordering them online.
We have bunched together some of the choicest brands from Amazon and think you should take a look at them too. Add them to your cart and you won't regret it.
Fiama Men Refreshing Pulse Shower Gel
This shower gel is a soft and refreshing shower gel option for men. This gel is specifically designed for a man's tough skin and come with micro conditioners which penetrate the skin and keep it hydrated at all times. This is a three-in-one product and can be used as a a face wash or as a shampoo, apart from a shower gel. It comes with a fragrance that keeps one refreshed for 24 hours.
Skivia Calming Body Wash With Jojoba Oil & Aloe Vera
This body wash, which comes in the form of a gel, can be used by men as well as women. It is so formulated that not only does it cleanse the body, but also calms and soothes the skin, while working on skin damage. This gel contains many soothing natural ingredients such as Avocado oil, Olive oil, Jojoba oil, Coconut oil, Aloe Vera extracts, cucumber extracts, vitamin E among other ingredients. It comes with a 20% discount on it.
NIVEA Men Body Wash
This shower gel is powdered with active charcoal. It has a long-lasting freshness and has a rejuvenating masculine scent. It is moisturising gel, much more than soap. It is a gentle and effective cleansing agent. It also hydrates and nourishes the skin. This gel can be used on the face and hair as well apart from the body. There is an 8% discounts on this product.
Dettol Body Wash and Shower Gel for Women and Men
This shower gel can be used by both men and women. This cooling product is a soap-free body wash and has been made using naturally derived ingredients and plant-derived cleansers. It has been prepared to give one 12-hour odour protection. It contains special ingredients - Mint and Bergamot - which hydrate and energize the skin. Sustained use can make one feel soft and nourished at all times. There is 37% discount on this product.
Brut Original ALL-IN-ONE Shower Gel
This is a 2-in-1 gel and can be used on the body and hair. It can lather, clean and revitalize the skin. It comes with a modern and masculine aroma. It is a refreshing shower gel that can keep one feeling good for a long duration. Men of all skin types can use this product. On purchase, one can get a 25% discount on this shower gel.
|Product
|Price
|Fiama Men Refreshing Pulse Shower Gel
|₹225.00
|Skivia Calming Body Wash With Jojoba Oil & Aloe Vera
|₹349.00
|NIVEA Men Body Wash
|₹195.00
|Dettol Body Wash and Shower Gel for Women and Men
|₹600.00
|Brut Original ALL-IN-ONE Shower Gel
|₹399.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.