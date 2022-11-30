Sign out
Best shower gels for men lather well, clean and revitalize skin

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 30, 2022 17:53 IST

Shower gels for men are a great option to soaps as they are less harsh and come with better texture and consistency. Read to know more and see some good options from Amazon.

Shower gels for men not just clean but they also revitalize the skin.

For those of us who have grown up on soaps as the bathroom staple will find it strange that markets today are flooded with all kinds of options - soaps, liquid soaps, gels, hand washes, face washes etc. Many people are substituting bathing soap with different kinds of alternatives and shower gels are definitely a preferred choice. Historically speaking, more skincare and beauty products have been targetted at women but increasingly the men's beauty and skincare market has opened up.

Many men have been opting for gels, as compared to soaps, and the reasons are many. Gels tend to have better consistency and texture than soap bars and are, hence, a natural choice. The good news is that there many options available today and even better is the fact that you can get them rather easily. For instance buy ordering them online.

We have bunched together some of the choicest brands from Amazon and think you should take a look at them too. Add them to your cart and you won't regret it.

Fiama Men Refreshing Pulse Shower Gel

This shower gel is a soft and refreshing shower gel option for men. This gel is specifically designed for a man's tough skin and come with micro conditioners which penetrate the skin and keep it hydrated at all times. This is a three-in-one product and can be used as a a face wash or as a shampoo, apart from a shower gel. It comes with a fragrance that keeps one refreshed for 24 hours.

Fiama Men Refreshing Pulse Shower Gel, with skin conditioners & sea minerals for soft & refreshed skin, 250ml bottle
25% off
168.75 225
Buy now

Skivia Calming Body Wash With Jojoba Oil & Aloe Vera

This body wash, which comes in the form of a gel, can be used by men as well as women. It is so formulated that not only does it cleanse the body, but also calms and soothes the skin, while working on skin damage. This gel contains many soothing natural ingredients such as Avocado oil, Olive oil, Jojoba oil, Coconut oil, Aloe Vera extracts, cucumber extracts, vitamin E among other ingredients. It comes with a 20% discount on it.

Skivia Calming Body Wash With Jojoba Oil & Aloe Vera - 250 ml | Restores & Enhances Skin texture | For All Skin Types | Men & Women
20% off
279 349
Buy now

NIVEA Men Body Wash

This shower gel is powdered with active charcoal. It has a long-lasting freshness and has a rejuvenating masculine scent. It is moisturising gel, much more than soap. It is a gentle and effective cleansing agent. It also hydrates and nourishes the skin. This gel can be used on the face and hair as well apart from the body. There is an 8% discounts on this product.

NIVEA Men Body Wash, Active Clean with Active Charcoal, Shower Gel for Body, Face & Hair, 250 ml
8% off
179 195
Buy now

Dettol Body Wash and Shower Gel for Women and Men

This shower gel can be used by both men and women. This cooling product is a soap-free body wash and has been made using naturally derived ingredients and plant-derived cleansers. It has been prepared to give one 12-hour odour protection. It contains special ingredients - Mint and Bergamot - which hydrate and energize the skin. Sustained use can make one feel soft and nourished at all times. There is 37% discount on this product.

Dettol Body Wash and Shower Gel for Women and Men, Cool (Pack of 3 - 250ml each) | Soap-Free Bodywash | 12h Complete Odour Protection
37% off
378 600
Buy now

Brut Original ALL-IN-ONE Shower Gel

This is a 2-in-1 gel and can be used on the body and hair. It can lather, clean and revitalize the skin. It comes with a modern and masculine aroma. It is a refreshing shower gel that can keep one feeling good for a long duration. Men of all skin types can use this product. On purchase, one can get a 25% discount on this shower gel.

Brut Original ALL-IN-ONE Shower gel for Hair & Body | Body Wash for Men| Authentic Fragrance 500ml
25% off
299 399
Buy now

Price of shower gels for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Fiama Men Refreshing Pulse Shower Gel 225.00
Skivia Calming Body Wash With Jojoba Oil & Aloe Vera 349.00
NIVEA Men Body Wash 195.00
Dettol Body Wash and Shower Gel for Women and Men 600.00
Brut Original ALL-IN-ONE Shower Gel 399.00

