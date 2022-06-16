Best skin whitening cream: Your solution to uneven skin tone, pigmentation By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on Jun 16, 2022 14:02 IST





Summary: Whitening creams pack in multiple benefits. From lightening the skin tone to keeping ageing signs at bay, they have simply a lot to offer. Read on to see our top picks for you.

Skin whitening cream is what you need for a skin that glows and radiates.

If you're someone who is struggling with uneven skin tone, then whitening cream is what you should introduce to your skincare regime. These creams come infused with ingredients that improve the skin tone, making it appear glowy and radiant. Our skin is constantly exposed to harmful rays of sun, external aggressors like pollutants in the air and so on. Over a period of time our skin tone tends to lose its brightness. Hence, the need for whitening or lightening creams. These creams also help in keeping skin hydrated and supple. Thanks to these formulations, you can also keep ageing signs like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots at bay.



If you've been looking for options online, then we have a bunch of them curated in the list below just for you. All of them are enriched with natural ingredients that prove really effective in giving you the skin of your dreams. Take a look.



Chica Y Chico Whitening Cream

This whitening cream is formulated with the goodness of Arbutin and Niacinamide. It helps brighten the skin tone and also helps in combating ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles. Suitable for all skin types, it has a creamy and soft texture and doesn't feel sticky at all on skin. This is a Made in Korea product and is authentic too.

Wild Ferns Manuka Honey Whitening Cream

This whitening cream offers multiple benefits for skin. From keeping skin hydrated, promoting even skin tone and treating pigmentation, this product does wonders for one's skin. It is perfect for those with normal skin type and has an invigorating scent akin to that of honey. You can see the difference manifest in the form of replenished skin from within and supple skin.

Trycone L- Glutathione and Vitamin C Face Cream for Skin Whitening

This whitening cream is formulated with the goodness of L- Glutathione, vitamin-C, vitamin E, Shea Butter, Bearberry. It can be your quick fix to uneven and tanned skin tone. Besides lightening the skin tone, it also helps in fighting ageing signs like dark spots and pigmentation, resulting in clear and smooth skin. It also prevents damage from UV rays and is effective in regenerating and repairing tissues. Thanks to its hydro-boosting properties, it also keeps skin woes like dullness and dryness at bay.

Egyptian Magic Whitening Cream

This whitening cream is suitable for all skin types. It has a pleasant fragrance similar to that of honey and Aloe Vera. If you are struggling with a dull and uneven skin tone, then this cream could be your solution. It also prevents the formation of ageing signs like wrinkles. It offers a long-lasting result is also known as the ancient Egyptian beauty secret.

OrangeDaily Whitening Cream

This whitening cream comes infused with the goodness of vitamin C and proves to be a boon for skin health. Besides lightening the skin tone, it also fights with the aging signs like wrinkles, dark sports, fine lines and pigmentation head on. Regardless of what skin type, this cream is for everyone looking for glowing and radiant skin. The formulation is made from natural ingredients, is unscented and has also not been tested on animals.

Price of best skin whitening cream at a glance:

Product Price CHICA Y CHICO ₹ 3,400.00 WILD Ferns ₹ 3,000.00 Trycone L- Glutathione and Vitamin C Face Cream for Skin Whitening ₹ 995.00 Egyptian Magic ₹ 3,000.00 OrangeDaily ₹ 3,000.00