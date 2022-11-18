Best stretch marks oil you must try out

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Stretch marks is something most women develop at some point in their lives. They can be found on different parts of the body, and while there is no guarantee that one can get completely rid of them, one can always try with the right set of products. There are many oils that are available in the market that are designed to reduce the appearance of stretch marks. And yes, they work too. After using them over a period of time, you will realise the difference. They come packed with ingredients that have great moisturising properties. They not only help you just combat stretch marks, but also scars, uneven skin tone, tightening of skin and so on. Basically, if you are getting multiple skin benefits by using just one product, then it's something you should definitely invest your money and time in.
We have curated our favourites in the category in a list below. Go, check them out and yes, you can always thank us later.
Bio-Oil Original Face & Body Oil | Suitable for Stretch Marks
This oil is best suitable for treating stretch marks. It is infused with a pleasant scent of Lavender and Chamomile. Suitable for all skin types, this one helps in fading away the scars and improving skin tone as well. Dermatologically tested and clinically proven, this one is made from a blend of oils. Vitamin A oil in it promotes the formation of new collagen, assists in skin renewal and boosts skin elasticity. Vitamin E oil, Chamomile oil, Sunflower oil, and Lavender oil present in it are rich in anti-inflammatory properties and result in overall healthy skin. Try this one for sure.
Namyaa Natural Science Body Toning/Sculpting Wonder Oil For Stretch Mark
This oil is formulated for treating stretch marks. It is enriched with the goodness of Vitamin E, Coconut oil and Turmeric extracts and helps in firming up the skin. Among its other benefits, it includes making the skin tone even, keeping ageing signs at bay and resulting in smooth and soft skin. It is a must buy and you will be surprised with the results too.
Saturn by GHC Tone Up Anti-Stretch Marks Oil
This anti-stretch mark oil is suitable for all skin types. It is vegan, cruelty-free and chemical-free as well. Made from a blend of natural herbs that are rich in moisturising properties, anti-inflammatory and healing properties, it will work wonders for your skin. It is enriched with the goodness of Turmeric oil, Harad oil, Rosemary oil, Amla oil and Tea Tree oil. It improves the elasticity of skin, thanks to the high content of antioxidants in this formulation.
Pilgrim 100% Pure & Natural Tamanu Oil for for Stretch Marks
This oil from Pilgrim is made from the goodness of natural ingredients that are rich in antioxidants and have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties. It helps in tightening the skin and keeps the ageing signs at bay also. Especially good in fading away the appearance of stretch marks, this formulation simply works wonders. It is a cruelty-free formulation that is suitable for all skin types and devoid of nasties like paraben, sulphate, mineral oil and other harsh chemicals.
Shravaha Stretch Marks Oil
This oil is designed for reducing the appearance of stretch marks. It helps in regenerating skin cells, smoothening the texture of skin and restoring the skin’s collagen. It also has a calming and soothing effect on one’s skin. The power of 15 herbs present in it can literally do wonders for your overall skin. A must try formulation, go grab it right away.
