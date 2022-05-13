Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best sunscreen for face to protect skin from UV rays

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 13, 2022 18:21 IST

Summary:

Applying sunscreen everyday is a non-negotiable aspect of skincare routine. It protects your skin from the nasty UV rays that cause harm the skin.

Apply good quality sunscreen on face for complete protection from UV rays, 

Sunscreen is one skincare essential that should feature in everyone's skincare routine, no matter what age group one belongs to. It helps protect your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays that can lead to premature ageing and deteriorate the health of skin. Prolonged exposure to skin without wearing a sunscreen can have serious ramifications. You should look check for two things before buying one - one is the SPF content and second is the PA rating. There are a number of sunscreens available online at the click of a button. From tinted moisturisers to one with brightening properties, there are plenty options available.

To help you with your search for best sunscreen for your face, we have curated a list of options below. The best part is most options give broad protection to skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Some even safeguard skin from damage cause by blue light emitted from electronic devices. Scroll down to take a look. 

Sotrue SPF 50+ Glow Stick Sunscreen

Packed with the goodness of SPF 50+ and PA+++, this glow stick sunscreen offers skin protection from the nasty UV rays of the sun. A lightweight, water-resistant and non-greasy formula, it also has skin brightening properties, resulting in glowing and luminous skin.

Sotrue SPF 50+ Glow Stick Sunscreen 13g | Broad Spectrum UVA & UVB , PA+++ | Ultralight , Non Sticky & Greasy | Mess Free Sun Protection | Suitable for Face & Body | Suits all Skin Types
2% off
Rs 589 Rs 599
Buy now

Mamaearth Aqua Glow Hydrating Sunscreen Gel

This hydrating sunscreen gel safeguards skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays, preventing sun damage and tanning. What makes this formulation extraordinary is its ability prevent damage caused to skin by the blue light emitted from electronic devices. For a youthful glow and radiance, opt for this dermatologically recommended sunscreen.

Mamaearth Aqua Glow Hydrating Sunscreen Gel with Himalayan Thermal Water & Hyaluronic Acid With SPF 50 PA++++ – 50g
Rs 399
Buy now

Biotique Bio Aloe Vera 30+SPF Sunscreen

This sunscreen comes in the form of cream and is loaded with the goodness of SPF 30+. A nutrient-rich formulation, it is made from the blend of pure Aloe Vera, Sunflower and Safflower oils to keep skin soft, fair and moisturized. Treat your skin with love by applying this sunscreen which prevents damage caused to skin by UV rays.

Biotique Bio Aloe Vera 30+SPF UVA/UVB Sunscreen Ultra Soothing Face Cream Normal To Oily Skin In The Sun, 50 g
13% off
Rs 191 Rs 220
Buy now

Brinton Healthcare Face & Body Sunscreen gel

This sunscreen gel with SPF 50 is non-greasy and water-resistant. It has been dermatologically tested and clinically proven. Besides protecting skin from nasty UV rays, this paraben-free is also hypoallergenic (doesn’t trigger skin reaction) and skin-friendly. It hydrates skin and also makes it look youthful and luminous.

Brinton Healthcare UvDoux Face & Body Sunscreen gel with SPF 50 PA+++ in Matte Finish and Oil Free Formula| Water Resistant Sunscreen| Protection against UVA/UVB Rays (100 GM)
15% off
Rs 1,049 Rs 1,235
Buy now

Minimalist SPF 30 Sun Lotion
This sunscreen lotion gives skin broad spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays. Enriched with the goodness of Green Tea extracts (rich in antioxidants), vitamin E and Glycerin, this lotion with SPF 30 also helps nourish and moisturise your skin. It is lightweight and non-greasy too.

Minimalist SPF 30 Sun Lotion, UVA & UVB Protection | Lightweight Photostable & Acne Safe Broad Spectrum PA+++ Sunscreen | For Men & Women | 150 g
Rs 499
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Promote hair growth and keep dryness at bay with biotin tablets 
Shirts for women: Relaxed cuts, versatility and utility make them a big hit   
Shirts for girls rank high on comfort and smartness factors
Shirts for men under 300: When smart cuts, good fabric and decent price meet
T-shirts for girls that they'll love spending summer in
health and beauty FOR LESS