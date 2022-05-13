Best sunscreen for face to protect skin from UV rays

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Sunscreen is one skincare essential that should feature in everyone's skincare routine, no matter what age group one belongs to. It helps protect your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays that can lead to premature ageing and deteriorate the health of skin. Prolonged exposure to skin without wearing a sunscreen can have serious ramifications. You should look check for two things before buying one - one is the SPF content and second is the PA rating. There are a number of sunscreens available online at the click of a button. From tinted moisturisers to one with brightening properties, there are plenty options available.
To help you with your search for best sunscreen for your face, we have curated a list of options below. The best part is most options give broad protection to skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Some even safeguard skin from damage cause by blue light emitted from electronic devices. Scroll down to take a look.
Sotrue SPF 50+ Glow Stick Sunscreen
Packed with the goodness of SPF 50+ and PA+++, this glow stick sunscreen offers skin protection from the nasty UV rays of the sun. A lightweight, water-resistant and non-greasy formula, it also has skin brightening properties, resulting in glowing and luminous skin.
Mamaearth Aqua Glow Hydrating Sunscreen Gel
This hydrating sunscreen gel safeguards skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays, preventing sun damage and tanning. What makes this formulation extraordinary is its ability prevent damage caused to skin by the blue light emitted from electronic devices. For a youthful glow and radiance, opt for this dermatologically recommended sunscreen.
Biotique Bio Aloe Vera 30+SPF Sunscreen
This sunscreen comes in the form of cream and is loaded with the goodness of SPF 30+. A nutrient-rich formulation, it is made from the blend of pure Aloe Vera, Sunflower and Safflower oils to keep skin soft, fair and moisturized. Treat your skin with love by applying this sunscreen which prevents damage caused to skin by UV rays.
Brinton Healthcare Face & Body Sunscreen gel
This sunscreen gel with SPF 50 is non-greasy and water-resistant. It has been dermatologically tested and clinically proven. Besides protecting skin from nasty UV rays, this paraben-free is also hypoallergenic (doesn’t trigger skin reaction) and skin-friendly. It hydrates skin and also makes it look youthful and luminous.
Minimalist SPF 30 Sun Lotion
This sunscreen lotion gives skin broad spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays. Enriched with the goodness of Green Tea extracts (rich in antioxidants), vitamin E and Glycerin, this lotion with SPF 30 also helps nourish and moisturise your skin. It is lightweight and non-greasy too.
