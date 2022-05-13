Best sunscreen for face to protect skin from UV rays

Sunscreen is one skincare essential that should feature in everyone's skincare routine, no matter what age group one belongs to. It helps protect your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays that can lead to premature ageing and deteriorate the health of skin. Prolonged exposure to skin without wearing a sunscreen can have serious ramifications. You should look check for two things before buying one - one is the SPF content and second is the PA rating. There are a number of sunscreens available online at the click of a button. From tinted moisturisers to one with brightening properties, there are plenty options available.



To help you with your search for best sunscreen for your face, we have curated a list of options below. The best part is most options give broad protection to skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Some even safeguard skin from damage cause by blue light emitted from electronic devices. Scroll down to take a look.



Sotrue SPF 50+ Glow Stick Sunscreen

Packed with the goodness of SPF 50+ and PA+++, this glow stick sunscreen offers skin protection from the nasty UV rays of the sun. A lightweight, water-resistant and non-greasy formula, it also has skin brightening properties, resulting in glowing and luminous skin.