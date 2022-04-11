Best sunscreens for acne-prone skin: These give improved texture, good hydration

Sunscreens are a must-have skincare essential, but what is even more important is choosing the right type of sunblock keeping in mind your skin type. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, then going for formulations that are lightweight and or have a liquid consistency is always a better option. Harmful rays of the sun will further worsen the condition of a skin that is prone to acne, or is experiencing inflammation. Hence, care is needed while choosing the right sunscreen.



Many of us forget to, or deliberately avoid to, apply sunscreen when indoors. However, it should not be the case. Applying sunscreen everyday should be non-negotiable. Even the rays of the sun coming from your balcony or window can tan your skin or lead to premature signs of ageing. So, to keep tanning, sunburn and ageing signs at bay, introduce sunscreens into your skincare AM routine now.

We have shortlisted some of them in our list below. Almost all the formulations are devoid of paraben and sulphate. Some are dermatologically tested, while some come with high SPF. You can also go for sunscreens that give your skin broad protection from even the blue light emitted from your smartphones, besides harmful UV rays. To know more about the benefits of our picks, scroll down.

AVEIL Heat Shield Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 | Normal, Oily or Acne Prone Skin | Paraben & Paraffin free | Sun Protector With UV+IR & PA+++ | Dermatologically Tested For All Skin Types | 50 ml

This sunscreen comes with the goodness of SPF 50 and is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. It has been dermatologically tested and comes in the form of gel. Besides protecting one’s skin from the harmful UV and IR rays, it also ensures to keep your skin hydrated for long hours. A lightweight and non-sticky formulation, it prevents tanning, sunburns and premature ageing signs.



Organic Harvest Sunscreen SPF 60 For Indian Oily & Acne Prone Skin | Sunscreen Lotion for Women & Men with Blue Light Technology, PA+++, Protects From Harmful UVA & UVB Rays | Quick Absorb, Hydrates & Nourished Skin | Sulphate & Paraben Free - 100gm

This sunscreen from Organic Harvest has SPF 60 and it is best-suited for those with oily and acne-prone skin. It has a matte finish and does not leave a white cast on skin. The best part is not only does this formulation protect your skin from the nasty rays of the sun but also from the blue light emitted from various devices, thereby preventing anti-ageing signs. It is also water-resistant and sweat-proof.



Plum Green Tea Daylight Sunscreen Gel | SPF For Oily, Acne Prone Skin | Green Tea Extracts | SPF 35 | Effective Sun Protection | No White Cast | 100% Vegan | Cruelty Free | 50ml

This Plum sunscreen comes with SPF 35. It is devoid of paraben, mineral oil and SLS. With an aromatic fragrance akin to that of green tea, this vegan formulation is enriched with antioxidants and helps shield the skin from the harmful UVB and UVA rays. It is a lightweight formulation enriched with Calendula extracts that also has a soothing effect on one’s skin and the Niacinamide present in it helps brighten the texture of the skin. Besides, if you have an oily or acne-prone skin, then this formulation can best suit you.



Lacto Calamine Sunshield Matte Look Sunscreen SPF50 PA+++ for Oily or Acne prone skin, Paraben & Sulphate free, 50g

This lacto calamine sunscreen with SPF50 PA+++ is a good option if you have acne-prone skin. It comes in the form of cream and helps protect the skin from getting tanned and sunburnt. Dermatologically tested and devoid of paraben and sulphate, this formulation is a lightweight one and absorbs quickly into the skin. The Kaolin clay and lemon extract present in it helps give the formulation a matte finish.





