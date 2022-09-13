Best syrups for wet cough you must try

Summary:
Cough and cold are commonplace problems that can attack anyone without any warning. It is, therefore, advisable to keep a cough syrup in handy at all times. If you’re specifically looking for a formulation that treats wet cough efficiently and effectively, then we are here to help you with options. There are many herbal and Ayurvedic cough syrups that are available online that aim to treat wet cough. They come infused with the power of a blend of herbs that help in easing out the soreness and pain in the throat quickly. Some of the popular ingredients you’ll find in many cough syrups are Tulsi, Cinnamon, Haldi, Ginger and so on.
We have rounded up some of the cough syrups in our list below that will help fight wet cough head on. Scroll down to take a look at our options and don’t forget to add them to your cart. Stay healthy!
Maharishi Ayurveda Kasni Cough Syrup
This cough syrup can be consumed by people from all age groups. It is formulated with the help of active ingredients like Tulsi, Cinnamon, Pippali, Ginger, Saunth and Dalchini. An Ayurvedic formulation, it is made from time-tested herbs and natural ingredients, effective in treating wet cough, congestion, sore throat and flu-like symptoms, this one contains no alcohol and hence, does not promote the feeling of drowsiness.
ADULSA syrup Ayurvedic Formula for Wet and Dry Cough
This Ayurvedic formulation is best for treating both wet cough and dry cough. It can be consumed by people from all age groups and gives fast relief. It is enriched with the goodness of Haldi, Yashtimadhu, Kantakari, among other natural ingredients. It comes in a 100 ml packaging and is safe to use. You will see the fast results after consuming this syrup.
Arvachin Tucof for dry and wet cough - herbal and ayurvedic cough syrup
This herbal and Ayurvedic formulation is super effective and the ultimate solution to treat both dry and wet cough. It comes in a 100 ml bottle. Made from 100% natural ingredients, it includes Tulsi, Vaseka, Hans raj and Haldar in it. Besides, it is also GMP certified and laboratory tested. You will love how fast it will cure your cough. It is a formulation that you must try.
Dharishah's Kufharan 100% Ayurvedic Cough Syrup for Dry & Wet Cough
A natural remedy to cure dry and wet cough, this one is 100% Ayurvedic. It is enriched with the goodness of Baansa, Bahera, Somlata, Suhaga, Tulsi, Pan jar, Mulethi, Adarak etc - all of which are natural ingredients. It says goodbye to sore throat and cough in no time. It can be consumed by both children and adults as per the dosage recommended on the packaging.
Panjatan Health Ayurvedic & Herbal Cough Syrup
This cough syrup is useful for treating all kinds of colds and coughs. It comes infused with Tulsi flavour and provides quick relief. It is free from alcohol, sugar and artificial colours. Made from Tulsi, Saunth, Mulethi, Peppermint and natural ingredients, this one comes in a pack of three bottles, 100 ml each. It helps in relieving sore throat and blocked nose.
|Cough syrup
|Price
|Maharishi Ayurveda Kasni Cough Syrup
|₹285.00
|ADULSA syrup Ayurvedic Formula for Wet and Dry Cough
|₹90.00
|Arvachin Tucof for dry and wet cough - herbal and ayurvedic cough syrup
|₹80.00
|Dharishah's Kufharan 100% Ayurvedic Cough Syrup for Dry & Wet Cough
|₹599.00
|Panjatan Health Ayurvedic & Herbal Cough Syrup
|₹297.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.