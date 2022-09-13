Best syrups for wet cough you must try

Cough and cold are commonplace problems that can attack anyone without any warning. It is, therefore, advisable to keep a cough syrup in handy at all times. If you’re specifically looking for a formulation that treats wet cough efficiently and effectively, then we are here to help you with options. There are many herbal and Ayurvedic cough syrups that are available online that aim to treat wet cough. They come infused with the power of a blend of herbs that help in easing out the soreness and pain in the throat quickly. Some of the popular ingredients you’ll find in many cough syrups are Tulsi, Cinnamon, Haldi, Ginger and so on.

We have rounded up some of the cough syrups in our list below that will help fight wet cough head on. Scroll down to take a look at our options and don’t forget to add them to your cart. Stay healthy!





Maharishi Ayurveda Kasni Cough Syrup

This cough syrup can be consumed by people from all age groups. It is formulated with the help of active ingredients like Tulsi, Cinnamon, Pippali, Ginger, Saunth and Dalchini. An Ayurvedic formulation, it is made from time-tested herbs and natural ingredients, effective in treating wet cough, congestion, sore throat and flu-like symptoms, this one contains no alcohol and hence, does not promote the feeling of drowsiness.