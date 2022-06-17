Best toners for glowing skin: Pick ones that have skin brightening qualities  

Come summers and we all worry about acne and blackheads. In our desire to deal with such issues we think only about face washes, cleansing lotions and gels, moisturisers and all. Another product that should be high on the agenda is a toner. The central job of a toner is to minimise the appearance of pores and to temporarily tighten them. It also removes dirt and oil and ensures that blackheads and whiteheads don't get formed.

Having said so, toners today do more. They also exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells, attack anti-ageing signs like pigmentation and dark spots and brighten up the face, giving it a rich glow.

The markets are flooded with all kinds of toners and it can get confusing if you are a beginner. For that reason, we have done a round of sifting through them and come up with a list which you will find interesting. Do check it out.

Good Vibes Rice Brightening Toner

This toner is especially designed to brighten skin tone. It helps in treating dark spots, dullness, blemishes and uneven skin tone. In doing so, it enhances skin complexion and gives your face a rich glow all day long! It is a lightweight formulation and free of alcohol. It cleanses the skin, removes excess oil but does not strip it of its natural oils. It also has a soothing and replenishing effect on the skin as it hydrates it.