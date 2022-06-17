Sign out
Best toners for glowing skin: Pick ones that have skin brightening qualities  

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 17, 2022 21:04 IST

Toners are meant to tighten skin and minimise pores. However, they also help in giving you glowing skin. Read to know more.   

Toners come enriched with ingredients that give you a bright-looking face. 

Come summers and we all worry about acne and blackheads. In our desire to deal with such issues we think only about face washes, cleansing lotions and gels, moisturisers and all. Another product that should be high on the agenda is a toner. The central job of a toner is to minimise the appearance of pores and to temporarily tighten them. It also removes dirt and oil and ensures that blackheads and whiteheads don't get formed.

Having said so, toners today do more. They also exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells, attack anti-ageing signs like pigmentation and dark spots and brighten up the face, giving it a rich glow.

The markets are flooded with all kinds of toners and it can get confusing if you are a beginner. For that reason, we have done a round of sifting through them and come up with a list which you will find interesting. Do check it out.

Good Vibes Rice Brightening Toner

This toner is especially designed to brighten skin tone. It helps in treating dark spots, dullness, blemishes and uneven skin tone. In doing so, it enhances skin complexion and gives your face a rich glow all day long! It is a lightweight formulation and free of alcohol. It cleanses the skin, removes excess oil but does not strip it of its natural oils. It also has a soothing and replenishing effect on the skin as it hydrates it.

Good Vibes Rice Brightening Toner 120 ml, Hydrating Light Weight Moisturizing Glowing Face Spray Toner for All Skin Types, Natural, No Alcohol, Parabens & Sulphates, No Animal Testing
29% off
168 235
Biocule Ever Glow Radiance Toner

This toner comes enriched with five natural AHAs - Glycolic acid, Lactic acid, Citric acid, Malic and Tartaric acid along with vitamin C from Kakadu Plum (a native plant from Australia). Together, they help to gently exfoliate the skin, correct skin imperfections and give the skin a natural glow. Vitamin C and vitamin E help boost skin glow, luminosity and radiance. It also evens out skin tone and blocks skin discolouration. Additionally, it also hydrates and improves skin's elasticity.

biocule Ever Glow Radiance Toner, Glycolic Acid (AHA) & Vitamin C Toner for Glowing Skin from Sugarcane & Kakadu Plum, Brightening & Glow, Alcohol Free AHA Glow Face Toner, All Skin Types, 100ml
20% off
399 499
Biotique Honey Water Pore Tightening Brightening Toner

This is a brightening toner that does all that toners are suppose to do - clean pores and tighten them to prevent acne formation. However, it also works as lightening lotion and is blended with pure honey, Aloe Vera, Manjishtha, nutgalls, carrot, sandalwood, and the fresh waters found in the foothills of the Himalayas. It refreshes, tones and brightens the complexion. It also balances skin's pH.

Biotique Honey Water Pore Tightening Brightening Toner With Himalayan Waters, 120ml
28% off
126 175
Bella Vita Organic Glowner Face Toner Face Mist

This toner is a highly effective toner for glowing skin. Made from natural rose water, Basil, cucumber and Aloe Vera, it removes dust particles, dirt, dead skin cells, excess oil, and other pollutants that make your skin look dull and give you shiny and glowy skin. It also helps you reduce open pores without removing balance of its natural oils.

Bella Vita Organic Glowner Face Toner Face Mist, Alcohol free, Rose Water 100ml Pore Minimizing Tightening Natural Toner Spray for Glowing Skin - All Skin Types
20% off
199 249
Pilgrim Squalane Face Toner For Glowing Skin

Like all toners, this one too does what is meant to do - works on oily skin and acne-prone skin and hydrates it as well. It also gives you glowing skin. This toner and mist is perfectly designed with moisture lock-in squalane (moisturising ingredient) for intense hydration, delivering a dewy glow. It also helps maintain skin's pH balance at 5.5.

Pilgrim Squalane Face Toner for glowing skin | Refreshes & hydrates skin | Alcohol-free toner for open pores tightening | Toner for oily skin | Toner for acne prone skin | Toner for dry skin | 100ml
15% off
255 300
Price of toner for glowing skin at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
Good Vibes Rice Brightening Toner 168.00
Biocule Ever Glow Radiance Toner 399.00
Biotique Honey Water Pore Tightening Brightening Toner 126.00
Bella Vita Organic Glowner Face Toner Face Mist199.00
Pilgrim Squalane Face Toner For Glowing Skin 255.00

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

