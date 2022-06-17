Best toners for glowing skin: Pick ones that have skin brightening qualities  

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Come summers and we all worry about acne and blackheads. In our desire to deal with such issues we think only about face washes, cleansing lotions and gels, moisturisers and all. Another product that should be high on the agenda is a toner. The central job of a toner is to minimise the appearance of pores and to temporarily tighten them. It also removes dirt and oil and ensures that blackheads and whiteheads don't get formed.
Having said so, toners today do more. They also exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells, attack anti-ageing signs like pigmentation and dark spots and brighten up the face, giving it a rich glow.
The markets are flooded with all kinds of toners and it can get confusing if you are a beginner. For that reason, we have done a round of sifting through them and come up with a list which you will find interesting. Do check it out.
Good Vibes Rice Brightening Toner
This toner is especially designed to brighten skin tone. It helps in treating dark spots, dullness, blemishes and uneven skin tone. In doing so, it enhances skin complexion and gives your face a rich glow all day long! It is a lightweight formulation and free of alcohol. It cleanses the skin, removes excess oil but does not strip it of its natural oils. It also has a soothing and replenishing effect on the skin as it hydrates it.
Biocule Ever Glow Radiance Toner
This toner comes enriched with five natural AHAs - Glycolic acid, Lactic acid, Citric acid, Malic and Tartaric acid along with vitamin C from Kakadu Plum (a native plant from Australia). Together, they help to gently exfoliate the skin, correct skin imperfections and give the skin a natural glow. Vitamin C and vitamin E help boost skin glow, luminosity and radiance. It also evens out skin tone and blocks skin discolouration. Additionally, it also hydrates and improves skin's elasticity.
Biotique Honey Water Pore Tightening Brightening Toner
This is a brightening toner that does all that toners are suppose to do - clean pores and tighten them to prevent acne formation. However, it also works as lightening lotion and is blended with pure honey, Aloe Vera, Manjishtha, nutgalls, carrot, sandalwood, and the fresh waters found in the foothills of the Himalayas. It refreshes, tones and brightens the complexion. It also balances skin's pH.
Bella Vita Organic Glowner Face Toner Face Mist
This toner is a highly effective toner for glowing skin. Made from natural rose water, Basil, cucumber and Aloe Vera, it removes dust particles, dirt, dead skin cells, excess oil, and other pollutants that make your skin look dull and give you shiny and glowy skin. It also helps you reduce open pores without removing balance of its natural oils.
Pilgrim Squalane Face Toner For Glowing Skin
Like all toners, this one too does what is meant to do - works on oily skin and acne-prone skin and hydrates it as well. It also gives you glowing skin. This toner and mist is perfectly designed with moisture lock-in squalane (moisturising ingredient) for intense hydration, delivering a dewy glow. It also helps maintain skin's pH balance at 5.5.
|Product
|Price
|Good Vibes Rice Brightening Toner
|₹168.00
|Biocule Ever Glow Radiance Toner
|₹399.00
|Biotique Honey Water Pore Tightening Brightening Toner
|₹126.00
|Bella Vita Organic Glowner Face Toner Face Mist
|199.00
|Pilgrim Squalane Face Toner For Glowing Skin
|₹255.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.