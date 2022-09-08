Story Saved
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Best Vitamin C serums can be the key to unlock glowing, radiant skin

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 08, 2022 19:36 IST
Summary:

Vitamin C serums can boost the overall health of skin, and how! Read on to check out top picks.

Vitamin C serum can do wonders for one's skin. 

Vitamin C serum is the skincare essntial that can uplift your tired and dull-looking skin over a course of time. You will feel your complexion is getting better, skin texture getting improved and glow coming back to your skin in no time. Rich in antioxidants, this serum keeps skin supple and hydrated at all times. It fights the harmful effects of sun on skin and keeps ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles also at bay. Now, who doesn't want a blemish-free and spotless skin. We all want and vie for it. While eating right for a good skin is non-negotiable, you can supplement your efforts with this serum that simply works wonders for you skin.

Check out our picks from the category in the list below. We believe they can be much sought-after game changer in your skincare routine. Scroll down to take a look.

mars by GHC Vitamin C Face Serum
This Vitamin C face serum boosts skin elasticity and radiance. It also brightens the skin tone and keeps aging signs like wrinkles, dark spots at bay. From improving your skin texture, repairing damaged skin to boosting glow and radiance in skin, this face serum can be the game changer in one’s skincare routine. It also effectively cleanses the pores of the skin.

mars by GHC Vitamin C Face Serum, Promotes Glowing Skin With 5% Niacinamide, Best Suited For Sensitive Skin | Chemical Free (30 ml - Pack of 1)
25% off 599 799
Buy now

Olay Luminous Vitamin C Super Serum
Suitable for all skin types, this vitamin C face serum makes skin look plump and hydrated. A lightweight formulation, it gets quickly absorbed into the skin. It improves skin resilience and is perfect for those who are struggling with dull-looking skin. It comes enriched with the goodness of 99% Niacinamide and Vitamin C. Besides, it comes in stylish packaging too.

Olay Luminous Vitamin C Super Serum,30 ml| with 99% pure Niacinamide,White,82316914
30% off 1,399 1,999
Buy now

Reverzo Vitamin C Serum
Want a bright skin with improved texture? Then try this formulation which comes packed with the goodness of Vitamin C, Hyaluronic acid and Ferulic acid. All of them together promote supple skin, enhanced moisture retention and radiant and glowing skin. The antioxidants in this formulation neutralizes free-radical damage from aging, pollution and the UV rays. It is free from paraben and mineral oil as well.

Reverzo Vitamin C Serum with 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic & Ferulic Acid for Skin Brightening, Even Skin tone, Anti-aging, Pigmentation, Hydrates Skin, reduces dark spots, For men & women - 20ml
35% off 519 799
Buy now

Prolixr Beauty Shield Vitamin C Serum
Revive your dull looking skin with the goodness of this vitamin c serum, It contains Aloe vera and Hyaluronic acid that help in fading pigmentation and fighting agung signs. It brightens the skin tone and nourishes it from deep within. It leaves a dewy glow in your skin. The results from using this serum are palpable. You will see reduced size of open pores and even skin tone as well.

Prolixr Beauty Shield Vitamin C Serum - Skin Clearing Serum | Anti-Aging Skin Repair, Face Serum, Dark Circle, Fine Line & Sun Damage Corrector, - 30ml
39% off 549 899
Buy now

Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face Serum
For spotless and radiant skin, this face serum is one of the best bets. It comes packed with the goodness of vitamins C and E and L-Ascorbic acid. Rich in antioxidants, it protects skin from sun damage and environmental aggressors like pollution. It is a vegan formulation that is free from cruelty, sulphate and paraben.

Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with L-Ascorbic Acid and Vitamin E for Glowing Skin I Brightens | Hyperpigmentation and Acne Scars | 30ml
5% off 565 595
Buy now

Price of Vitamin C serum at a glance:

Vitamin C serumPrice
 mars by GHC Vitamin C Face Serum  799.00
 Olay Luminous Vitamin C Super Serum  1,999.00
 Reverzo Vitamin C Serum  799.00
 Prolixr Beauty Shield Vitamin C Serum  899.00
 Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face Serum  595.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

