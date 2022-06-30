Best whey protein for beginners to build lean muscles and attractive physique

Whey protein powder helps in building lean muscles.

For that sculpted and desirable body, one has to get a lot of things right. For instance, a nutritious diet, adequate workout, good sleep, sufficient water intake and so on. One can't just spend hours at gym and expect to have a great body. Your body needs the right amount of nutrition too. However, often the meals we take fail to provide us with the right amount of protein. So, to supplement our protein requirement, we can opt for Whey protein. If you're a beginner, then we have a bunch of formulations listed for you in our list below that will help you to a great extent.



Made from good quality natural ingredients, these formulations help in driving muscle growth. These also helps in muscle recovery process after every workout. Available in many flavours, these will make for healthy and delicious drinks. The best part is these are easy to digest. Scroll down our list to take a closer look at options.





Terra Origin Grass-Fed Whey Protein

This pack of Whey protein powder is ideal for those who want to gain lean muscles. This formulation nourishes your muscles with the goodness of all nine essential amino acids. There are no fillers or preservatives added in this powder. Besides, the ingredients used in it are of good quality. It is available in three flavours, including vanilla and cinnamon.

Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Protein Powder



This formulation contains whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides/hydrolysates to support lean muscle mass. It also contains glutamine and glutamic acid to support endurance and muscle recovery. A gluten-free product, it is suitable for vegetarians. Trusted by athletes all over, this one doesn't contain any banned substance. It is also available in 10 delicious flavours.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein

This formulations ensures 50% higher protein absorption and 60% superior BCAA absorption compared to other whey protein supplements. A first clinically tested whey protein in India, this helps in muscle building. It is available in appetizing flavours like Rich Chocolate, Magical Mango, Chocolate Hazelnut, Kesar Thandi and French Vanilla Créme. An imported and highest grade product, it is good for those who are into building an attractive physique.

XLR8 Whey Protein

This chocolate-flavoured Whey protein formulation comes in the form of powder. It is a vegetarian product and per every serving you will get 24 g protein, 10.9 g EAAs, including 5.4 g BCAAs. It contains no additives, no sugar, no banned substances and no preservatives. To get those lean muscles and attractive physique or body, this formulation can do wonders.

Muscle Asylum- 100% Whey Protein



Available in Kesar Pista flavour, this is a high quality macronutrient protein formula with high amounts of naturally occurring amino acids that the body needs on a daily basis. It has a rich source of protein, 13 essential amino acids with 5.29g of BCAA. To supplement your protein needs, this one makes for a great pick. It helps drive muscle growth.

Price of best whey protein for beginners at a glance:

Best whey protein for beginners Price Muscle Asylum- 100% Whey Protein ₹ 3,199.00 XLR8 Whey Protein ₹ 1,999.00 MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein ₹ 3,199.00 Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Protein Powder ₹ 3,799.00 Terra Origin Grass-Fed Whey Protein ₹ 3,543.00