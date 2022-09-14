Story Saved
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Best whey protein for muscle gain: Great way to supplement your protein needs

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 14, 2022 18:33 IST
Summary:

Best whey proteins for muscle gain help in bodybuilding and boost energy levels. They also help in fast recovery of muscles after a workout.

Best whey protein for muscle gain help in fast recovery of muscles.

To get a desired physique or figure, one needs to get a lot of things right indeed. A good diet with balanced nutrition, the right kind of workout, hydration, a good sleep cycle are obviously important and non-negotiable. However, sometimes our bodies need the help of supplements too to look a certain way. If your muscle mass percentage is low, then your trainer must have told you to take help of protein powders. A popular product in this category is whey protein powder. Have you ever wondered in which all ways a protein powder supplement can help you? Let us apprise you. The best quality whey protein for muscle gain helps in forming the muscles, aids in fast recovery of muscles after every workout and also boosts energy levels.

There are many options available online. You can even opt for those that come with no added sugar if you are strict about the amount of sugar intake. To help you with a selection, we have rounded up some options in our list below. Take a look.

Dymatize Nutrition Elite Whey Protein Supplement Powder
Available in Chocolate flavour, this protein powder supplement has 63 servings in total. It is low in carbohydrates and is free from aspartame (approved nutritive sweetener). One will get 23 grams of protein per serving. It provides an ideal ratio of essential and non-essential amino acids in their most easily assimilated form. It will not only help in building muscles, but also boost the recovery process after every workout.

cellpic
Dymatize Nutrition Elite Whey Protein Supplement Powder, Pre and Post Workout Protein Powder (5 lbs, 2.26 kg, Rich Chocolate)
33% off 7,999 11,999
Buy now

Belgium Nutrition Fruity Whey Protein
This whey protein powder supplement comes in matka kulfi flavour. It is gluten-free and comes in 1 kg packaging. This formulation serves 26g protein from hydrolysed and isolated whey protein matrix per serving along with 15g essential amino acids, 6g glutamine and 5.5g BCAAs. It contains no sugar. It helps in bodybuilding and prepares the body for tough and strenuous workouts. There are no banned substances in this formulation.

cellpic
Belgium Nutrition Fruity Whey Protein with 26g Protein, 5.5 BCAAs, 6g Glutamine, 15g EAA for Muscle Strength, Performance | Muscle-Building Whey Protein Supplement Powder | Lean Body High Whey Protein | Muscle Gain, Muscle Support & Recovery [Matka Kulfi, 1kg, 30 Servings] Free Shaker
50% off 1,499 2,999
Buy now

Advance MuscleMass Raw Whey Protein
This formulation is unflavoured and vegetarian. It has been imported from the USA and is a good choice for those who are lactose intolerant. Per serving a person will get 24.7 grams of protein, 5.3 g of BCAA and 3.96 grams of glutamine. It helps a person with weight management goals and contains no sugar, preservatives, colours and flavours. It helps improve one’s energy levels too which, in turn, improves one's performance during workouts.

cellpic
Advance MuscleMass Raw Whey Protein 1kg (2.2 lb), Whey Protein Concentrate 80 %, 24.3 g protein, 5.2g BCAA, 4.1g Glutamine
38% off 1,869 3,000
Buy now

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder
This 100% whey protein powder comes in double rich Chocolate flavour. It has 24g blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate and whey peptides/hydrolysates to support muscle recovery and building of muscles. A gluten-free and vegetarian formulation, this one is free from banned substances. This will help boost your performance and also help you attain a desired physique in no time.

cellpic
Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder- 5 X 30.4 g Single Serve Sachets (Double Rich Chocolate), for Muscle Support & Recovery, Vegetarian - Primary Source Whey Isolate
15% off 680 800
Buy now

Muscle Asylum- Muscle Whey 100% Whey Protein
Available in a sea of flavours like Chocolate, Banana, cookie and cream, Kesar Pista and more, this formulation is 100% natural. It is an ultra-high quality macronutrient protein formula with high amounts of naturally occurring amino acids the body needs every day. Made from the goodness of whey concentrate and whey isolate with digestive enzymes and minerals, this one is a great option to supplement your protein needs.

cellpic
Muscle Asylum- Muscle Whey 100% Whey Protein - 24g Protein, 5.2g BCAA Cookie & Cream (25 Servings) - 1 Kg (2.2Lbs)
67% off 1,040 3,199
Buy now

Price of best whey protein for muscle gain at a glance:

 Protein powder Price
 Dymatize Nutrition Elite Whey Protein Supplement Powder  11,999.00
 Belgium Nutrition Fruity Whey Protein  2,999.00
 Advance MuscleMass Raw Whey Protein  3,000.00
 Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder  800.00
 Muscle Asylum- Muscle Whey 100% Whey Protein  3,199.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

