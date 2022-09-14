Best whey protein for muscle gain: Great way to supplement your protein needs

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
To get a desired physique or figure, one needs to get a lot of things right indeed. A good diet with balanced nutrition, the right kind of workout, hydration, a good sleep cycle are obviously important and non-negotiable. However, sometimes our bodies need the help of supplements too to look a certain way. If your muscle mass percentage is low, then your trainer must have told you to take help of protein powders. A popular product in this category is whey protein powder. Have you ever wondered in which all ways a protein powder supplement can help you? Let us apprise you. The best quality whey protein for muscle gain helps in forming the muscles, aids in fast recovery of muscles after every workout and also boosts energy levels.
There are many options available online. You can even opt for those that come with no added sugar if you are strict about the amount of sugar intake. To help you with a selection, we have rounded up some options in our list below. Take a look.
Dymatize Nutrition Elite Whey Protein Supplement Powder
Available in Chocolate flavour, this protein powder supplement has 63 servings in total. It is low in carbohydrates and is free from aspartame (approved nutritive sweetener). One will get 23 grams of protein per serving. It provides an ideal ratio of essential and non-essential amino acids in their most easily assimilated form. It will not only help in building muscles, but also boost the recovery process after every workout.
Belgium Nutrition Fruity Whey Protein
This whey protein powder supplement comes in matka kulfi flavour. It is gluten-free and comes in 1 kg packaging. This formulation serves 26g protein from hydrolysed and isolated whey protein matrix per serving along with 15g essential amino acids, 6g glutamine and 5.5g BCAAs. It contains no sugar. It helps in bodybuilding and prepares the body for tough and strenuous workouts. There are no banned substances in this formulation.
Advance MuscleMass Raw Whey Protein
This formulation is unflavoured and vegetarian. It has been imported from the USA and is a good choice for those who are lactose intolerant. Per serving a person will get 24.7 grams of protein, 5.3 g of BCAA and 3.96 grams of glutamine. It helps a person with weight management goals and contains no sugar, preservatives, colours and flavours. It helps improve one’s energy levels too which, in turn, improves one's performance during workouts.
Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder
This 100% whey protein powder comes in double rich Chocolate flavour. It has 24g blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate and whey peptides/hydrolysates to support muscle recovery and building of muscles. A gluten-free and vegetarian formulation, this one is free from banned substances. This will help boost your performance and also help you attain a desired physique in no time.
Muscle Asylum- Muscle Whey 100% Whey Protein
Available in a sea of flavours like Chocolate, Banana, cookie and cream, Kesar Pista and more, this formulation is 100% natural. It is an ultra-high quality macronutrient protein formula with high amounts of naturally occurring amino acids the body needs every day. Made from the goodness of whey concentrate and whey isolate with digestive enzymes and minerals, this one is a great option to supplement your protein needs.
|Protein powder
|Price
|Dymatize Nutrition Elite Whey Protein Supplement Powder
|₹11,999.00
|Belgium Nutrition Fruity Whey Protein
|₹2,999.00
|Advance MuscleMass Raw Whey Protein
|₹3,000.00
|Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder
|₹800.00
|Muscle Asylum- Muscle Whey 100% Whey Protein
|₹3,199.00
